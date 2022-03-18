Happy St. Patrick’s Day. You can tell that Spring is on its way when we start with a greeting like that. Actually, spring will arrive on Sunday, and I for one, hope that the weather settles into the new season right away.
If folks have ordered daffodils from the American Cancer Society, those should be delivered on Monday, the 21st, so spring is really here, finally.
Churches
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 10:15 a.m. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC, and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments is held after the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
A new small group called “Living Hope” is forming. This group will meet on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. to focus on prayer and Bible study. Everyone is welcome to join. The leader of this group will be Alice McClymonds. The classes will be held at the Blooming Valley church.
A new Lenten Bible Study started on March 9, with Pastor Frank Weingard as leader. The class will be held at the Blooming Valley UMC at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Christian Summer Camps are now being booked for students. If your children are interested in attending, register early to get the time and location preferred.
The Townville UMC will need to replace the roof in about five years. If you can find the means to begin donations toward that cause it would be greatly appreciated. Donating now can help get this project going without creating a large debt when the time comes.
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday worship services begin at 9:15 a.m. Sunday school classes follow at 10:30.
The “Olympians” group is set up for Pre-K to fifth graders to meet on Sunday afternoons. The meetings are at the Church from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
The Townville Baptist Church “Plugged In” youth group meet on Sundays at 6 p.m. This group is planned for teens from sixth to twelfth grade.
The Release Time classes, with leader Becky Mattocks, are held on Tuesday at Townville Baptist Church. As long as the students follow all the guidelines about safety and social behavior, things should hopefully move a bit smoother and quicker than they did last year. The staff will sanitize tables after each group, as has always been done.
The Bible Study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour held at 11.
Condolences
— Danny Manross, of Chapmanville, passed away last week. He is survived by his companion, Roberta Jansen; two daughters, Shelby Cancilla and family, and Shasta Manross and her two children, Sebastian and Charisma Gisewhite, of Centerville; two stepchildren, Tiffany Donor and Kenneth Mallory and their families, including seven stepgrandchildren. Danny also is survived by a brother, Larry Manross Jr., and two sisters, Cheryl Brown and Jenine Goodwill, and their families.
— Sylvia Flanagan passed last Saturday. She is survived by her husband, Joe, of Florida; two daughters, Cindy Phillips and Susan Wentz; a stepson, Jamie Flanagan and their families, which include five grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Flora Harvey and Verna Nefstead; two brothers, Fred and Timothy Murphy; a sister-in-law, Arlene Murphy, of Townville, and nieces and nephews.
We express our many sympathies for these families who remain behind. May the families, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
I make an effort to post the passings of folks who are connected to the Townville community, or attended school here as a part of the Townville Schools, or more recently the Maplewood Schools. Please help me share this information, whenever you know of a loss from our hometown origins to let our community know who has passed on.
Clubs/groups
— The Townville Pierian Club will have its first meeting of the year today at Family Ties Restaurant at noon. The meeting will introduce the new officers, the new members and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Those who attend will catch up on member’s news since the December meeting. Hostesses will be the officers. Hope to see you there.
— The Townville Women’s Club is holding its first meeting of 2022 today at 1 p.m. The hostess for the meeting is Judy McPherson. The meeting will be held at the home of Linda Hellein. Members are asked to arrive by 12:45 p.m. so that the speaker, Dr. Matthews, may begin at 1 p.m.
— The Townville Volunteer Fire Department will hold the first of its Spring Swiss Steak Dinners on Sunday, March 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Homemade pies will be the featured dessert. Other types of dessert are also offered. The meal is a take-out/pick up event. The meal will include Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, applesauce, green beans, a roll and butter and dessert. There will be a fee for the meal. The proceeds from the dinner support the fire department, the ambulance service and the ladies auxiliary.
— The Townville Old Home Days committee will have its first meeting of the year on Monday, March 28 at the Townville fire hall at 7 p.m. The Old Home Days event will return to its former schedule of being a two-day event to be held at Maplewood Elementary School. The celebration will be held on Friday and Saturday, July 15 and 16 this year.
— The Drake Well Marathon will take place on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022 in Titusville. It features a beautiful course which travels through the main streets of Titusville and the historic Oil Creek. This Boston Qualifier marathon is a small-town race with a community of volunteers ready to cheer you on. The proceeds from the event support the Friends of Drake Well, Inc. Registration is open at RunRace: Find a Race | The Drake Well Marathon.
Full Marathon – Runners begin their 26.22-mile race at 7 a.m. on Aug. 14. There is a prize for the overall male and female in this race. Race registration includes a ¼ zip pullover, finishing medal, and a headband/buff (register before July 25 to guarantee a shirt).
Half Marathon – Runners begin their 13.11-mile race at 7 a.m. on Aug. 14. Race registration includes a short-sleeve T-shirt pullover, finishing medal, and a headband/buff (register before July 25 to guarantee a shirt).
Virtual Full Marathon – Runners must complete their 26.22-mile race in one run between Aug. 1 -13 and send their GPS information to the race director by Aug. 19 to be eligible to receive a virtual finisher’s award by mail. Race registration includes a ¼ zip pullover and finishing medal (register before July 25 to guarantee a shirt).
Virtual Half Marathon – Runners must complete their 13.11-mile race in one run between Aug. 1 -13 and send their GPS information to the race director by Aug. 19 to be eligible to receive a virtual finisher’s award by mail. Race registration includes a short-sleeve T-shirt and finishing medal (register before July 25 to guarantee a shirt).
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday. Please note that they are presently running their winter hours from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at 29776 Hwy. 77 Guys Mills, in New Richmond, next to the Church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask. One person at a time is permitted in the storefront. No questions are asked. They have diapers available too. For more information, call (814) 673 2302. If you have any questions, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673 2301, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com or call Judy Smock at (814) 671 3452. If you are able to offer support for this program, please make a donation or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time. The group is in need of replenishing their supplies to continue helping those in need.
School news
— Maplewood Elementary School will be hosting a “Makerfaire” on Wednesday, March 23 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to showcase student work. Any community organization is welcome to share their program, get sign ups, etc. with families that night as well. Examples of organizations could be Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, baseball, etc. If you are interested in setting up information about your organization that night, fill out a form and Mrs. Fonzo will be in touch with you to help you secure a spot that night.
The Prom will be held at Nick’s Place in Edinboro on Friday, May 6 from 6 to 9 p.m.
PENNCREST School District has opened kindergarten registration for the 2022-23 school year. If your child is eligible for kindergarten (turning age five on or before Aug. 31, 2022) you should complete the brief survey online. School District staff appreciate your timely response to this matter as it helps staff plan for the following school year. After you fill out the linked survey, school staff will mail home a registration packet. For more information or questions, call (814) 337-1659 or email MESOffice@penncrest.org.
The students will have free breakfasts and lunches for every student during the entire school year. The free or reduced status will also carry over to the first 30 days of the 2022-23 school year.
Spring sports will begin the week of March 25. The season will cover softball, baseball and volleyball.
From the kitchen
It has been some time since I have published a breakfast recipe, so the recipe for this week is “Breakfast Brownie Bar” which is from the Pa. Farm Show cookbook from years ago.
Preheat the oven to the temperature directed on the brownie mix package. Lightly grease a 13x9 inch baking pan. Combine 1/2 cup of chocolate milk with one package (6 ounces) of chopped dried fruit bits in a small bowl, then set this aside to stand for 10 minutes.
Empty the contents of the brownie mix into a medium bowl. Measure out 2 cups of cornflakes, and crush them until they measure only 1 cup. Stir 1/2 cup of the crushed cornflakes into the brownie mix. Follow the package directions for making the brownies by adding the vegetable oil and egg whites as directed.
Substitute chocolate milk for the water or milk called for in the package recipe. Stir the liquid ingredients together and then add to the dry ingredients and stir just until moistened. Next, add the dried fruit and chocolate milk mixture till blended. Spread the batter evenly into the prepared pan.
Top the batter with the reserved 1/2 cup of crushed cornflakes sprinkled over the top.
Follow the directions for baking temperature and time. Cool 10 minutes before cutting. May be served after cooling or stored in a container until ready to serve. This makes an excellent choice for a grab-and-go breakfast on a rush-out-the-door morning.
Have a Happy…
Those celebrating a birthday on Sunday are Norma Saxton, Penny Michaud, John Weidner and Abigayl Zook. March 21 is shared by Erica Edwards, Aimee Spitzer and my grandson, Ryan McCarl Jr. Brad Bossard will have March 22 as his day to celebrate, while March 23 is Todd Millard’s day to hear birthday wishes coming his way. Sharing March 25 are B. J. Hannold, Brianna Proudfoot, Amanda Hollabaugh, Jordan Hollabaugh and Karetta Gross. The last birthdays for the week are Doreen Rumzie, Dustin Vanderhoof, Michael Kowinski, Jessica Vroman and Vivian Mohl on March 26.
Ben and Fabiola Holcomb have an anniversary on March 21. Tim and Chelby Robinson, and Dave and Deb Zinz share their anniversary on March 23. Nick and Jody Mihailoff have an anniversary on March 24.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email me or send a message via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
