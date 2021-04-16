Good Morning. I hope that you are able to get outdoors to enjoy the pleasant spring days that are greeting us so often these days. This time of year can offer so many positives to lift spirits if folks take the moment to pause and take in the beauty that is right outside your door.
Churches
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services are held at 9:15 a.m. The Sunday school classes have been canceled for the time being. All the indoor COVID-19 guidelines of seating and use of masks still should be practiced. Let others know of the updates, especially if they are not online, or getting the newspaper, to be aware of the present conditions and guidelines for attending services.
The Bible Study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— Release Time, for Maplewood Elementary School students who wish to participate, is being held in-person on Tuesdays. The Release Time program has a new address, which is Youth Vision, P. O. Box 80, Townville, Pa. 16360.
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday indoor worship services. Safety guidelines are in place while attending services. All activities require temperatures be taken and masks be worn. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments has been restored following the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
— The Bible study class began at the Blooming Valley UMC. Classes start at 6:30 p.m. The classes will be held on the first, second and fourth Wednesdays of each month.
Food donations for the church’s food pantry are delivered at the end of each month. Be sure to get your donations in for this delivery schedule.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour following at 11.
Condolences
— Ruth Richter passed recently. She is survived by three daughters; Christine “Tina” Deeter, Cynthia Mitchell and Laura Taylor; two sons, William and Christopher Richter and their families; seven grandchildren, three great-grandsons, and a sister, Charlotte Baseler.
— Kyle James Clark, of Townville, passed on Friday. He is survived by his father, David; his mother, Heidi Harding and stepfather Bryan; three daughters, Maddelynne Clark, of Townville, Scarlette Clark, of Titusville, and Lola Clark, of Cambridge Springs; two sisters, Mackenzie Clark, of Cooperstown, and Kayci Harding, of Boardman, Ohio; grandparents, Robert and Debbie Mitcham, of Townville, and many extended family members.
— Conrad “Coon” Hill passed on Monday. He was a graduate of Maplewood High, Class of 1975. “Coon” is survived by his wife, Katherine McCarl Hill; his parents, Russel and Genta Russell Hill; sons, Russell Hill and Robert Hill, and their families; grandson, Doran Hill; three sisters, Romayne Shorts, and two brothers, Larry and Rahn hill, who was a classmate of mine. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
— The final loss to mention is Philip Bunce, of Troy Center. He passed away on Sunday and was a graduate of Townville High, Class of 1968. His survivors include his wife, Rhonda Lewis Bunce; daughter, Fawn Vergona and her husband, Michael; granddaughter, Madison Vergona; brother, Robert “Bob” Bunce, all of Troy Center and sister, Martha Miller, of Titusville, who was a classmate of mine. He is further survived by many extended family members.
We express our many sympathies for the families who remain behind. May the families, friends and neighbors, find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Memorial service
— The Memorial service for Chris Lucas Richardson is to be held on April 24 at 11 a.m. at the Little Cooley United Methodist Church, Little Cooley, off of State Route 77. This is the church where the Lucas’s and Halsey’s attended church when it was the Evangelical Church. The ladies of the church are serving a lunch after the service and will need a head count. Let Honey Gawlinski know via Messenger if you plan to attend.
Clubs/groups
— The Townville Women’s Club is meeting today, with the members seeing a presentation at the Railroad Museum in Meadville. Linda McCarl is the hostess. Refreshments are to be enjoyed at the Perkins Restaurant following the visit to the Museum. The club met for the first meeting of the year at the Family Ties Restaurant on March 18. The hostess was Andrea Tatalovic. She treated the group to lunch. After the luncheon prayer, the group enjoyed Irish stew and dessert. There were 11 members in attendance. The business meeting was conducted by President Linda McCarl. The secretary and treasurer’s reports were given and approved. Since Andrea could not attend, she received a card and gift certificate. The program included a bazaar. Many nice items were provided for the fundraiser sale. The minutes were provided by Secretary Janet Y. Crawford.
— The Townville Fire Department is holding its second Swiss Steak dinner on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Homemade pies will be the featured dessert for the meal. The meal is a take out event. The meal will include Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, applesauce, green beans, a roll and butter and dessert. There will be a fee for the meal. The proceeds from the dinner support the fire department, the ambulance service and the ladies auxiliary.
— The Townville Senior Citizens met on Wednesday, April 7 for the first meeting of the year at the Townville Fire Department. There were 14 members present for the luncheon and meeting. President Tom Wentz said the table grace then all enjoyed a great lunch. The meeting was conducted by President Wentz. The Secretary and treasurer’s reports were given and approved. Donations were sent to the Townville, Chapmanville, Centerville,and Randolph fire departments. A donation was sent to the Chapmanville Church in memory of Lillian Dempsey. Janet Crawford read a couple of readings. Plans are to have an auction on June 21. Linda and Larry Hellein will do an audit on the treasurer book reports. The next meeting for the Townville Senior Citizens will be on Wednesday, April 21. This will feature a story from folks about their pets and show pictures of them. New members are welcome. Lunch will be at noon. Bring a table service, a tureen and/or dessert to share. Coffee will be provided.
— Food For Thought is providing food bags for Maplewood Elementary School students. The mission of the Food For Thought project is to provide free nutritious food for the weekend to any student in Maplewood Elementary School. Foods are selected that can be prepared by the students, if needed. Proper nutrition on weekends has been shown to lead to improved attention and performance at the beginning of the school week. The names of high school students may be included on the sign-up form.
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. The address is 29776 state Route 77, Guys Mills. It is located in New Richmond, next to the church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask. Only one person is permitted at a time. No questions are asked. Diapers are also available. For more information, call (814) 673-2302.
For more information, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2302, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com or contact Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452.
If you are able to show support for this program, plan on making a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time. Garden bounty is also appreciated for the distribution center. Keep this in mind as you harvest your garden surplus.
— The Old Home Days Committee will meet at the Townville fire hall on Monday, April 26. The meeting is slated to begin at 7 p.m. in the training room.
— The Townville Lions Club is holding a fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 11. The 2021 Gun Raffle will be a virtual event at 5 p.m. at the Richmond Township REC Building. Just 1,000 tickets will be sold. Tickets can be ordered from Townville Lions Club, c/o Ann Zurasky, 30935 Russell Road, Townville, Pa. 16360.
Upon receipt of payment, the ticket will be mailed. There will be tickets available at the Greenhill Farms Annual Spring Auction on April 17 and at the following sites; Myers Sportsman’s Connection, Family Ties Restaurant, Navy Run Automotive, Hanna’s Hardware, Imperial Carbide and John and Dave’s Barber Shop.
All prizes must be picked up at Myers Sportsman’s Connection on Main Street in Saegertown within 60 days of the raffle date. All proceeds directly support the Crawford County Community and the Lions Club Service Projects.
— The Townville Lions Club is still collecting glasses to repurpose to those in need. Glasses can be dropped off at Family Ties Restaurant in Townville or you can contact a Lions member to have them picked up if you have several pairs to donate.
School news
Maplewood High is planning on holding a “Virtual Art Showcase” this year. Mrs. Casey’s “creative cafe” will also be virtual, so student performers will need to record their performances by the media club in time for the May event. Sign ups need to be completed by the end of this week.
The PENNCREST School District board meetings returned to in-person attendance in March for the work session on Mondays and public board meetings held the following Thursdays.
All Board meetings for the 2021 calendar year will occur in the conference room located at 18741 state Route 198, Saegertown. If the meeting’s in-person attendance is larger than (10) people, the meeting will recess and reconvene in the adjacent Saegertown Elementary School cafeteria.
Individuals may still attend via Zoom via the link at penncrest.org/board. Use the site to join the meeting virtually, no more than five minutes prior to the 7 p.m. meetings.
Maplewood Elementary School is gathering information to determine the number of children in the attendance area who will be old enough to attend Kindergarten during the 2021-22 school year. To enroll in kindergarten, the following requirements must be met:
All children must be five years of age before Aug. 31, 2021. A copy of the birth certificate or other proof of age must be provided on registration day.
All students entering Kindergarten must have the following vaccines:
Four DTaP (Diphtheria, Tetanus) with the fourth dose after age four.
— Four Polio with the fourth dose after age four.
— Two Measles after age one.
— Two Mumps after age one.
— One Rubella after age one.
— Three doses of Hepatitis B.
— Two doses of Varicella (chickenpox) immunization or history of disease.
Proof of immunizations must be provided at registration.
If you know anyone with a child who will be entering kindergarten in the fall, share this information with them. Parents may also contact the elementary school office at (814) 337-1659.
The school district has been approved to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students in the school system each school day until June 11.
It has been announced that there will be a prom for the Seniors only. The date is set for May 8. It will be held at Maplewood High School. The theme is “Once Upon a Prom”. There is no charge for the prom this year.
The Maplewood spring sport season proceeds with the girls varsity softball squad headed for Cochranton Jr./Sr. High for a 4 p.m. game today. Friday features two volleyball teams with 4 p.m. matches. The girls junior high players will travel to Cochranton, while the boys junior high team host Saegertown. The girls will have all the action on Saturday with the varsity softball players facing Grove City Area on the home field at 11 a.m. The varsity softball team has their second game at 2 p.m. against Commodore Perry.
On Monday, the girls junior high volleyball squad will be at Conneaut Valley Middle School for a 4 p.m. match. The boys varsity baseball will go down the road to Youngsville for a game at the same time. The girls varsity softball will have a home game at 4 p.m. against Union City on Tuesday. Wednesday has the girls junior high volleyball match on the home court facing Franklin at 4 p.m. The boys varsity baseball team will be on the Randolph Township Field to host Cambridge Springs at 4:30 p.m.
Have a happy...
Those sharing their birthday on Sunday are Glenn Davis, Dustin Weidner, Alivia Boyd and Ursula Hess. April 19 is shared by Chris Gallegher, Steve Hovis, Gary Nichols, Sam Myers, Brian Smith and Raye Root. Frank Weingard has his day on April 20, while April 21 is shared by Raymond Anderson and Dave Mangus. Barbara Yochum will hear birthday wishes coming her way on April 22. The last birthdays of the week are Amber Hall, and Linda Seeley on April 24
Ray and Nancy Kopf have their anniversary on the April 23.
Contact me
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, call, email or send a message via Facebook.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com
