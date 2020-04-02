Good Morning. The new month of April just started, but the sad part of that is there was no one around to pull a prank for April Fool’s Day on, with this stay-at-home order that is in place, or with the social distancing that we are to be following.
The good news is we had a beautiful day recently, with warmth and sunshine, and the flowers responded with delight. I was out and about going to the doctor and to get groceries, and when I looked around I saw forsythias in bloom and trees beginning to bud. When I got home, my surprise was that my crocuses did come up and there were blooms of pale purple in clusters, with a few deep purple and even a few pure white ones too. A quick look at my snowdrops show that they are nearly done, but there were a couple of late blooms that proudly stood in the mass of green to show off. My daffodils are not blooming yet, but the buds are ready to pop open as soon as they can, though I did see some in town that were in full bloom. Seeing so many flowers doing their part to cheer our world is a welcome sight. Whether you enjoy flowers or not, the colors of spring can lift the spirit, even if for only a few moments. And in this day and age, these are glorious moments to relish.
Church news
— The Townville United Methodist Church worship time is in question while the health issue is present.
Release Time is on hiatus while school is closed.
Pastor Jay Koe and his wife will be leaving the Hopeful Heart Trinity Charge at the end of June. They will be going to Pittsburgh next.
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday morning worship and Sunday School for April 5 has been cancelled. Pastor Jim has posted a video of a service he did online for March 29. It was uplifting to have a focus to turn to when all else is in upheaval.
School news
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has extended the directive that all schools remain closed now until at least April 30, 2020. In light of this information, PENNCREST School District is putting in place a “Continuity of Education Plan (CEP),” and has distributed iPads to do schooling online. Goals are to have seniors graduate on June 5, 2020, and the last school day to be June 9, 2020.
Kindergarten to second-grade students are getting packets to work on for school. Hopefully parents can share online info to help one another to get students through all this change and have success in doing all this independent work.
All students can get free meals for breakfast and lunch from the PENNCREST School District. The only distribution location will be from the Cambridge Springs Jr./Sr. High School, at 641 Venango St., Cambridge Springs, Pa. 16403. On Mondays, beginning at 4 p.m. until they run out, each student will get six meals as their breakfast and lunch for three days. On Wednesdays, students will get four meals per student for Thursday and Friday, to replace their school meals they are unable to have while school is closed.
Important things to know to receive these benefits:
— You must stay in your car and have your children with you to get the meals for each child.
— Have their student ID number (kids should know it from using it in cafeteria) or school of attendance if applicable.
— This is for all school-aged children and younger. No child will be turned away.
Each child will get free breakfasts and lunches to help families out, as long as they have them to pass out.
This is a benefit from PENNCREST School District to provide meals for the school days during the continued shutdown. Of course, there are drawbacks to this process, but everyone is doing their best to provide what they can.
If you do not make it to the giveaways, you can try the soup kitchen sites or the food banks of the area to get food items to stretch your meal possibilities a bit more.
Clubs/groups
Recently Wesley Grange members and student volunteers assembled 1,000 “Vial of Life” kits. A special decal on an entry door indicates to first responders that vital information is posted on the refrigerator door. The kit contains important medical information that can assist emergency personnel in administrating the proper medical treatment. It’s designed to speak for a patient when one cannot. Kits prepared by Wesley Grange will be used by those in Venango and surrounding counties. Kits are free and available through Wesley Grange members. More information on the “Vial of Life” program can be found online at vialoflife.com.
Class reunions
To all the classmates of Townville graduates of 1970, we’ve decided it’s best to cancel our June reunion. Postcards will be send out to those who are not on Facebook. Please share this info with anyone you can think of. For those who’ve already sent a check, please let me know what you’d like me to do. Going to work hard to keep the same end of June 2021 reunion. Stay tuned for more updates. Be safe and take care everyone.
From the kitchen
If you enjoy having pie, or you are a diabetic that takes pies to food events, this recipe for pie crust will be a treasure to hold onto. In a large bowl, combine 2 1/3 cups of unbleached all-purpose flour, 1 teaspoon of sugar, 1 teaspoon of grated lemon zest, and 1/4 teaspoon of salt. Add the 1/2 cup of canola oil, and using a pastry blender or two knives, cut the oil into the flour until the mixture resembles small crumbs. Add the 6 ounces of ice water and 1 tablespoon of cold skim milk, tossing lightly with a fork. Gather the dough with your hands and mix until combined. Divide the dough into two equal portions and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
When ready to use, roll out on floured surface to 1/8-inch thick. Transfer to a pan and crimp the edge by pinching the dough with your fingers. Fill and bake as you’d like.
This recipe makes enough dough for two crusts of a 9-inch pie. The pie can be cut into 10 pieces. Each serving will be 207.8 calories. (The filling will add calories, based on what filling you use.)
Have a happy...
There are a few birthdays being shared on Sunday for Meadow Gallegor, Jim Sheets, Craig Mack and Curtis Halsey, with the 6th being Josie Meyer’s day to celebrate. Those sharing the 7th are Matthew Cook and my brother Bob Cowan, while the 8th is shared by Gail Anthony, Becky Peterson and David Moyer. Deb Reynolds has her day to celebrate on the 9th, and the 10th is shared by Matthew Geiger, Betsy Wangler and Kathy Peterson. The last birthday for the week is Michelle Jones on the 11th.
Brad and Jill Holcomb have an anniversary on the 8th. Tim and Chelby Robinson have their anniversary on the 10th.
If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former and current) area residents and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call or email me. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
