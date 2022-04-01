Good morning. Well, we have just reached the end of another month and are entering the first of the spring months to enjoy longer days, and milder weather. Friday is April Fool’s Day and Lent continues with Easter being on its way very soon.
I have started working on my starter plants and “playing in the dirt” this week. Although the temperatures are too cold to work outside, seed starting is perfect as the days warm up and the sunshine last longer. With any good fortune, I will have several plants to set out when the garden conditions are just right.
Churches
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 10:15 a.m. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC, and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments is held after the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
The Board meeting is on Tuesday, April 5 at 7 p.m.
A new small group called “Living Hope” is forming. This group will meet on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. to focus on prayer and Bible study. Everyone is welcome to join. The leader of this group will be Alice McClymonds. The classes will be held at the Blooming Valley church.
The new Lenten Bible Study continues with Pastor Frank Weingard as leader. The class will be held at the Blooming Valley UMC at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.
A Maundy Thursday service will take place on April 14 at 7 p.m.
Christian Summer Camps are now being booked for students. If your children are interested in attending, please register early to get the time and location preferred.
— Mark the date of June 26 on your calendar beginning at 1 p.m. until everyone leaves for the night. The celebration is for the retirement of Frank and Betty Weingard from the church’s leadership. It will be held at the Wheelock Pavilion in Townville.
The Townville UMC will need to replace the roof in about five years. If you can find the means to begin donations toward that cause it would be greatly appreciated. Donating now can help get this project going without creating a large debt when the time comes.
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday worship services begin at 9:15 a.m. Sunday school classes follow at 10:30.
The “Olympians” group is set up for Pre-K to fifth graders to meet on Sunday afternoons. The meetings are at the Church from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
The Townville Baptist Church “Plugged In” youth group meet on Sundays at 6 p.m. This group is planned for teens from sixth to twelfth grade.
The Release Time classes, with leader Becky Mattocks, are held on Tuesday at Townville Baptist Church. As long as the students follow all the guidelines about safety and social behavior, things should hopefully move a bit smoother and quicker than they did last year. The staff will sanitize tables after each group, as has always been done.
The Bible Study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour held at 11.
Condolences
— Archie “the Archer” Kalkbrenner passed last week. He was a graduate of Townville High School, Class of 1948. Archie is survived by his two sons, Danny and J. L. “Booie” Kalkbrenner; daughter, Diane “Sister” Walton; five grandchildren, Roy, Ben, and Amelia Walton, Aaron and Jeff Kalkbrenner; five great-grandchildren, Alexander “A. J.” Walton, Theodore and Elizabeth Kalkbrenner, Archie and Lachlan Stewart; four sisters, Alice Palmer, Frances “Kay” Stevens, Dorothy Cleland and Donna Peebles; sister-in-law (retired Major U. S. Army) MaryAnn Dalessio, and nieces and nephews.
We express our many sympathies for this family who remains behind. May the family, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
I make an effort to post the passings of folks who are connected to the Townville community, or attended school here as a part of the Townville Schools, or more recently the Maplewood Schools. Please help me share this information, whenever you know of a loss from our hometown origins to let our community know who has passed on.
Clubs/groups
— The Boy Scout Troop 97 is having a Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, April 3 at 9 a.m. until noon. This event will be held at the Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department at 12638 Main Street, Hydetown. The breakfast will include pancakes, maple syrup and beverage.
— Drake Well Museum and Park’s annual lecture series, “Wisdom and Wine: Home in the Oil Region” is having its final week of programs. Doors to the museum open at 5:30 p.m. for a wine tasting happy hour by Brokenstraw Valley Winery, charcuterie, and refreshments, and the lecture begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. During the happy hour, in addition to wine tasting, guests will be able to purchase a bottle of wine to take home and a glass of wine to enjoy with the lecture. The Wisdom and Wine schedule finishes with:
March 31 – “Recipes of the Oil Region, with lecturer William B. Moore.”
There is limited seating available for the lecture series. To reserve a spot, call (814) 827 2797 or email drakewell@verizon.net.
— The Townville Old Home Days committee’s first meeting scheduled for this past Monday at the Townville fire hall was canceled due to weather. It will be held next Monday evening at 7 p.m. at the fire hall. Old Home Days will return to its former schedule of being a two-day event held at the Maplewood Elementary School. The celebration will be held on Friday and Saturday, July 15 and 16. More information will be shared next week after the meeting.
— The Drake Well Marathon will take place on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022 in Titusville. It features a beautiful course which travels through the main streets of Titusville and the historic Oil Creek. This Boston Qualifier marathon is a small-town race with a community of volunteers ready to cheer you on. The proceeds from the event support the Friends of Drake Well, Inc. Registration is open at RunRace: Find a Race The Drake Well Marathon.
Full Marathon – Runners begin their 26.22-mile race at 7 a.m. on Aug. 14. There is a prize for the overall male and female in this race. Race registration includes a ¼ zip pullover, finishing medal, and a headband/buff (register before July 25 to guarantee a shirt).
Half Marathon – Runners begin their 13.11-mile race at 7 a.m. on Aug. 14. Race registration includes a short-sleeve T-shirt pullover, finishing medal, and a headband/buff (register before July 25 to guarantee a shirt).
Virtual Full Marathon – Runners must complete their 26.22-mile race in one run between Aug. 1 -13 and send their GPS information to the race director by Aug. 19 to be eligible to receive a virtual finisher’s award by mail. Race registration includes a ¼ zip pullover and finishing medal (register before July 25 to guarantee a shirt).
Virtual Half Marathon – Runners must complete their 13.11-mile race in one run between Aug. 1 -13 and send their GPS information to the race director by Aug. 19 to be eligible to receive a virtual finisher’s award by mail. Race registration includes a short-sleeve T-shirt and finishing medal (register before July 25 to guarantee a shirt)
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday. Please note that they are presently running their winter hours from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at 29776 Hwy. 77 Guys Mills, in New Richmond, next to the Church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask. One person at a time is permitted in the storefront. No questions are asked. They have diapers available too. For more information, call (814) 673 2302. If you have any questions, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673 2301, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com or call Judy Smock at (814) 671 3452. If you are able to offer support for this program, please make a donation or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time. The group is in need of replenishing their supplies to continue helping those in need.
School news
All juniors are participating in business week this week. The junior class will stay at Maplewood the entire day all week long. This means there will be no Crawford County Career classes for them at all this week.
PENNCREST School District has opened kindergarten registration for the 2022-23 school year. If your child is eligible for kindergarten (turning age five on or before Aug. 31, 2022) you should complete the brief survey online. School District staff appreciate your timely response to this matter as it helps staff plan for the following school year. After you fill out the linked survey, school staff will mail home a registration packet. For more information or questions, call (814) 337-1659 or email MESOffice@penncrest.org.
The Prom will be held at Nick’s Place in Edinboro on Friday, May 6 from 6 to 9 p.m.
The students will have free breakfasts and lunches for every student during the entire school year. The free or reduced status will also carry over to the first 30 days of the 2022-23 school year.
Maplewood spring sports end the month with the girls varsity softball game at Reynolds School District at 4:15.
The games on Friday, April 1, have the boys varsity baseball team traveling to Rocky Grove Jr./Sr. High School for a game at 4 p.m. The boys junior high volleyball players will be headed for Conneaut Valley Middle School for their match at the same time.
The girls junior high volleyball match will also be at 4 p.m. facing Cochranton Jr./Sr. High School as they play in the seventh grade tournament on the home court.
On Saturday, the girls junior high volleyball team is on the home court again, when they have an open match for the eighth grade tournament that begins at 8 a.m.
Next Monday, the girls junior high volleyball players will host Titusville for the 4 p.m. match.
The boys varsity baseball game will be at the Randolph Field as they play against the Saegertown Jr./Sr. High School Panthers with the first pitch at 4 p.m.
On Tuesday, the girls varsity softball game starts at 4:30, as the players take the field at Maplewood High School challenging Cambridge Springs High School on the home field. Later that evening, the boys JV volleyball match will be at Conneaut Area Senior High at 6.
On Wednesday, the girls junior high volleyball team will be on the road to Union City for a game that starts at 4 p.m. The boys game will be a bit later when the boys varsity baseball players host Iroquois Jr./Sr. High School at the Randolph Field in Guys Mills at 4:30.
All baseball and softball games are dependent on the weather.
From the kitchen
As we get busy with spring cleaning, and getting outside more, if the weather cooperates, having a hearty casserole supper ready for the family is an easy weekday, or hectic weekend night meal to fall back on.
This recipe “Cheesy Ham Casserole” is worth the try. If you have any of these ingredients as leftovers, then it is a double good deal to serve.
Mix together 2 cups of fresh or frozen broccoli flowerets, that are thawed, with 1 cup of shredded sharp Cheddar cheese, 1 1/2 cup of coarsely chopped ham, 1 1/2 cup of spiral pasta that is cooked and drained, 1/2 cup of Mayonnaise, using either regular, or whipped, light variety, 1/2 of a green or red (or combo) bell pepper that is chopped, and 1/4 cup of milk. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Blend these ingredients, then spoon into a 1 1/2 quart casserole dish. Sprinkle the top with 1/2 cup of shredded sharp Cheddar cheese, and then add seasoned croutons to create a layer to cover the top.
Bake in the oven for 30 minutes, or until thoroughly heated through. Serve immediately. Makes four to six servings.
Have a Happy…
Those having a birthday on Sunday this week are Barbara Kathleen Muir, Randy Mihailoff and Brandon Edwards. April 4 is being shared by Meghan Proper and Billy Mealy. Sharing April 5 are Craig Mack, Curtis Halsey, Meadow Gallegor and Jim Sheets, while Josie Meyer has the day to herself on April 6. April 7 is shared by Matthew Cook and my brother, Bob Cowan. April 8 is shared by Becky Peterson, David Moyer and Gail Anthony, while Deb Reynolds will hear birthday wishes coming her way on April 9, as the last birthday for the week.
Randy and Vicki Reed have their 20th anniversary on April 6. Brady and Jill Holcomb have an anniversary on April 8.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents.
Contact me
Linda McCarl can be contacted at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com
