Good morning to all my readers far and near, as we approach the end of another month and set our sights on warmer weather and longer days. It appears that there will be some summer events this summer that we missed out on during the last year.
If you celebrate Cinco de Mayo, you can enjoy that on Wednesday. There will be other holidays coming during the month as well, so gear yourself up to get out to do some fun activities during the month of May.
A community-wide “Thank you” is sent out to my son, John McCarl Jr., his two kids, and his sister, Kristi, along with Mayor Shelly McPherson and Council member Terri Dailey and her husband for working so hard to clean the curb up and dispose of all the anti-skid that was littering the street and beginning to clog the drains. It was a wonderful sight to see those folks working to make our Main Street look so good. We are proud of your efforts and community support.
Churches
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services are held at 9:15 a.m. The Sunday school classes have been canceled for the time being. All the indoor COVID-19 guidelines of seating and use of masks still should be practiced. Let others know of the updates, especially if they are not online, or getting the newspaper, to be aware of the present conditions and guidelines for attending services.
The Bible Study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— Release Time, for Maplewood Elementary School students who wish to participate, is being held in-person on Tuesdays. The Release Time program has a new address, which is Youth Vision, P. O. Box 80, Townville, Pa. 16360.
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday indoor worship services. Safety guidelines are in place while attending services. All activities require temperatures be taken and masks be worn. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments has been restored following the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
— The Bible study class began at the Blooming Valley UMC. Classes start at 6:30 p.m. The classes will be held on the first, second and fourth Wednesdays of each month.
Food donations for the church’s food pantry are delivered at the end of each month. Be sure to get your donations in for this delivery schedule.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour following at 11.
Condolences
— Jerrold Miller passed away recently. He was the father of Heather Miller, fiancée of Christopher Sullivan, of Townville.
We express our many sympathies for this family who remains behind. May the family, friends and neighbors, find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Open House
— One of our own is coming back to Townville for a visit. Today, Carol (Carpenter) McAdams is having an open house for Townville High 1972 graduate, Kim Kimmy. All family, friends, classmates and interested parties are invited. She wrote two books in recent years about our community and how it influenced her life. She is bringing a few books and will sign any that people already purchased. It will be held at the former Jim Carpenter homestead on State Route 408, starting at 1 p.m.
Clubs/groups
— Food For Thought is providing food bags for Maplewood Elementary School students. The mission of the Food For Thought project is to provide free nutritious food for the weekend to any student in Maplewood Elementary School. Foods are selected that can be prepared by the students, if needed. Proper nutrition on weekends has been shown to lead to improved attention and performance at the beginning of the school week. The names of high school students may be included on the sign-up form.
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. The address is 29776 state Route 77, Guys Mills. It is located in New Richmond, next to the church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask. Only one person is permitted at a time. No questions are asked. Diapers are also available. For more information, call (814) 673-2302.
For more information, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2302, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com or contact Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452.
If you are able to show support for this program, plan on making a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time. Garden bounty is also appreciated for the distribution center. Keep this in mind as you harvest your garden surplus.
— Steuben Township is holding its cleanup day on May 8 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the township building. No tires, oil, televisions, or electronics will be accepted. Donations will be accepted to help defray the costs. For more information, call the township building at (814) 967-4499.
— The Townville Lions Club is holding a fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 11. The 2021 Gun Raffle will be a virtual event at 5 p.m. at the Richmond Township REC Building. Just 1,000 tickets will be sold. Tickets can be ordered from Townville Lions Club, c/o Ann Zurasky, 30935 Russell Road, Townville, Pa. 16360.
Upon receipt of payment, the ticket will be mailed. There will be tickets available at the Greenhill Farms Annual Spring Auction on April 17 and at the following sites; Myers Sportsman’s Connection, Family Ties Restaurant, Navy Run Automotive, Hanna’s Hardware, Imperial Carbide and John and Dave’s Barber Shop.
All prizes must be picked up at Myers Sportsman’s Connection on Main Street in Saegertown within 60 days of the raffle date. All proceeds directly support the Crawford County Community and the Lions Club Service Projects.
— The Townville Lions Club is still collecting glasses to repurpose to those in need. Glasses can be dropped off at Family Ties Restaurant in Townville or you can contact a Lions member to have them picked up if you have several pairs to donate.
Old Home Days
— The Old Home Days Committee met at the Townville fire hall on Monday. The Maplewood Elementary School will not be available as a site for the event since there will be construction occurring on the premises. A downsized celebration is being planned for the 52nd Old Home Days. Many of the normal or traditional events and activities have been scaled back due to the limited time and spaces. The agenda and times were set. The date of the one-day event is set for Saturday, July 10. The closing of the day-long event will be at 8 p.m.
— The 5K race is the first event with registration being held from 7 to 7:45 a.m. The race will begin at 8 a.m. There will be wagon rides to shuttle folks between locations. The front parking lot of the fire hall, behind the Townville Women’s Club flower garden, will be handicapped parking only. The silent auction and food booths will open at 10 a.m. The Townville fire hall front meeting room will hold the auction and the truck bay will be the location of the food booths. The auction will close at 7:30 p.m. and winners will be drawn at that time.
— The Classic Car Show will run from noon to 3 p.m. at Family Ties. There will be a foot bridge placed over the creek towards the back of the restaurant crossing over to the fire hall back parking lot.
— The children’s games and frog jump will be held on the front lawn of the former Main Street Elementary school, next to Arnold Drive, with parking in the rear. The games will begin at 4 p.m. and the frog jump will follow at 5.
Other details and plans are still being made. A list of the firemen’s raffle prizes will also be made public as it is set.
School news
Friday is the last day to nominate students for the Prom Court.
The Crawford County Fair Board is recruiting new members for its board. The deadline for applications is May 15.
Maplewood High Spirit Week is next week with Monday being “Hat Day.” Tuesday is “Beach Day.” Wednesday is “College Wear Day.” Thursday is “Tie Dye Day” and Friday is “Disney Day.”
Maplewood High School Field Day is Thursday, May 27. The rain date is set for Friday, June 4.
The PENNCREST School District board meetings returned to in-person attendance in March for the work session on Mondays and public board meetings held the following Thursdays.
All Board meetings for the 2021 calendar year will occur in the conference room located at 18741 state Route 198, Saegertown. If the meeting’s in-person attendance is larger than (10) people, the meeting will recess and reconvene in the adjacent Saegertown Elementary School cafeteria.
Individuals may still attend via Zoom via the link at penncrest.org/board. Use the site to join the meeting virtually, no more than five minutes prior to the 7 p.m. meetings.
Maplewood Elementary School is gathering information to determine the number of children in the attendance area who will be old enough to attend Kindergarten during the 2021-22 school year. To enroll in kindergarten, the following requirements must be met:
All children must be five years of age before Aug. 31, 2021. A copy of the birth certificate or other proof of age must be provided on registration day.
All students entering Kindergarten must have the following vaccines:
Four DTaP (Diphtheria, Tetanus) with the fourth dose after age four.
— Four Polio with the fourth dose after age four.
— Two Measles after age one.
— Two Mumps after age one.
— One Rubella after age one.
— Three doses of Hepatitis B.
— Two doses of Varicella (chickenpox) immunization or history of disease.
Proof of immunizations must be provided at registration.
If you know anyone with a child who will be entering kindergarten in the fall, share this information with them. Parents may also contact the elementary school office at (814) 337-1659.
The Maplewood Prom is slated for Saturday, May 8. It will be held at Maplewood High School. The theme is “Once Upon a Prom.” The juniors are now invited to attend with the seniors. There is no charge for the prom this year. If any student needs a prom dress, there are free dresses to check out in Room 103, by the Library. If you have questions, ask Mrs. Norwood in Room 104.
The school district has been approved to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students in the school system each school day until June 11.
The Maplewood spring sport season carries on this week on Friday with the boys junior high volleyball match at Saegertown to be held at 4 p.m. At the same time, the girls varsity softball team will host Grove City Area High on the home field. The boys varsity baseball players will face Iroquois on the Randolph Township Field for a 4:30 game.
Next week, the boys varsity baseball game at Cochranton at 4 p.m. on Wednesday is the only event until Thursday, which will be in this column next week.
From the kitchen
As the weather warms, some days just call for a light refreshing sandwich for lunch. Here is a recipe for “Two-Minute Tuna Salad Sandwich.” It can be made as a wrap on a tortilla or as a traditional sandwich. Both versions would be suitable for diabetics.
To make the tuna salad, combine a 6-ounce can of water-packed solid albacore tuna, drained and flaked, with 1/2 cup of thinly sliced celery, 2 tablespoons plus 1 1/2 teaspoons of reduced fat mayonnaise, 1/2 teaspoon of onion powder, and 1 tablespoons of drained capers in a small bowl. Mix well. Spread the tuna salad on the tortilla and add a leaf of lettuce, and roll. Makes three servings. A wrap is about 240 calories per wrap.
Have a happy...
— Sharing their birthday on Sunday are Keitha Hazlett, and Gert Davison. May 3 is a day of celebration for Kylie Attenberry and Claude Slingluff. Deb Gillette has her day on May 4, while May 5 is shared by Josiah Renaudin, Norm Cook Jr., Mason Sciallo, Luke Sleeman, Matthew Rumzie and Nancy Kopf. Sharing May 6 are Amy Patrick and Bob Worley. The last birthdays for the week are for Carolyn Cox, Tom Cook and Garry Hartzell on May 8.
— Richard and Tina Deeter have their anniversary on May 3.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email or send me a message via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
