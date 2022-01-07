Good Morning. Welcome to 2022. It is the hope of nearly every person that this will be the year to have our lives return to more normal expectations, with safer and healthier travels for us all.
There are still struggles with the virus affecting our plans, but folks are more determined to make more of what they have and can do than what has happened in the last two years.
In any plans that you make for yourself and your family, be sure to use your wits to make the most of what you want while keeping others in mind as you venture about.
January is looking a bit calmer in events and activities to start our journey through this new year. Let’s all work on a view of better things to come, rather than reflect on opportunities that we have missed or been unable to achieve.
Churches
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services begin at 9:15 a.m. Sunday School classes follow at 10:30.
The Olympians group is set up for Pre-K to fifth graders to meet on Sunday evenings. The meetings are at the Church from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
The Townville Baptist Church “Plugged In” youth group meet on Sundays at 6 p.m. This group is planned for teens from sixth to twelfth grade.
The Release Time classes have returned after the holiday break. Becky is able to enter the school on Tuesdays to get the kids. Things should move a bit smoother and quicker than they did last year. Tables will be cleaned and sanitized after each group, as has been the practice. We look forward to a year of growing closer with the children as we continue our work.
The Bible Study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 10:15 a.m. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments is held after the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
The Townville UMC will need to replace the roof in about five years. If you can find the means to begin donations toward that cause it would be greatly appreciated. Donating now can help get this project going without creating a large debt when the time comes.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour to be held at 11.
Condolences
— David “Bubba” Pratt passed away on Sunday, Jan. 2. He was a 1979 graduate of Maplewood High School and the Crawford County Vo-Tech. David is survived by his wife, Teresa; his children, Megan Pratt and Kyle Pratt, and their families. He also had four grandchildren, Brantley, Leah, Raelynn and Kinsley. David’s mother, Elaine Pratt, survives him, as do his sister, Rev. Christine Rogan; three brothers, Rick, Randy and Mike; his mother-in-law, Clara Foster, and several nieces and nephews.
We express our many sympathies for this family who remains behind. May the family, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— A “Giving Tree” has been set up at the Townville Baptist Church on the corner of the parking lot, next to the wooden fence. The mission of the tree is to help those in need of a hat, gloves, scarves, socks and any other items that would fit on the tree.
Items should be placed in a Ziploc bag to keep the weather off of them. Clothes pins are available on the tree to hang the items. You can help get the word out to those in need and those that may want to help with donations. The tree will be up at least until after Christmas. Anyone can put an item on the tree as a donation. The tree is for locals, but anyone driving by who is in need, may take something off it. It is hoped that the community will embrace this tree as their mission, in order to come together to help others in need.
— The American Cancer Society will offer the public the opportunity of symbolically lighting a bulb on its “Tree of Hope” tree located In the common area at the Cranberry Mall, near the former Bon Ton store. Donations made in someone’s memory or honor will light a bulb. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society through the Helping Hands Relay For Life team of Venango County. The tree will likely be up until after the Greek Orthodox Christmas, probably until about Jan. 10, depending on weather. Donations may be mailed to Judy Stevenson at 1634 Meadville Road, Titusville, Pa. 16354. Checks should be written to the American Cancer Society. For more information, call (814) 827-2179 or (814) 777-3484.
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday. Please note that they are presently running their winter hours from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at 29776 Hwy. 77, Guys Mills, in New Richmond, next to the Church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask. Only one person is permitted at a time in the storefront. No questions are asked. They have diapers available too. For more information, call (814) 673-2302. If you have any questions, call Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2301, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com. You may also call Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452. If you are able to offer support for this program, please make a donation or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time. The group is in need of replenishing their supplies to continue helping into the new year.
School news
The Maplewood PTO meeting is today. It will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the MES library.
The students will have free breakfasts and lunches during the entire school year. Although no further action is required to receive a free breakfast and lunch, the school district is still encouraging families to fill out the Free and Reduced Meal applications. If you have received a notice of direct certification for free meals, do not complete an application. The free or reduced status will carry over to the first 30 days of the 2022-23 school year.
PENNCREST Parent Teacher Conferences are scheduled for Jan.17. Be sure to access your student’s teacher roster so that you can schedule your conference time.
Maplewood winter sports heads into the 2022 season with the girls varsity basketball players going to Union City High School for a 7 p.m. game.
On Friday, the boys varsity wrestlers will be at an open match held at Meadville High School at 5 p.m.
The boys junior high basketball have a 7 p.m. game at Saegertown Jr./Sr. High School.
The boys varsity wrestlers will return to the open matches held in Meadville at a time to be announced on Saturday.
Next Monday, the boys junior high basketball team will be at Saegertown Jr./Sr. High School for a 4 p.m. game. Later, the girls varsity basketball game will be on the home court as the Lady Tigers host Seneca High School.
On Tuesday, the boys varsity basketball game will be on the home court as they go against Youngsville Middle/High School at 7 p.m. Wednesday’s events feature the boys junior high basketball players facing Union City High on the home court at 4 p.m., with the boys varsity wrestlers traveling to Union City for their matches that start at 7.
From the kitchen
Here we are in a new year with new recipes. This being our first week of the month, also brings a new recipe for diabetics that other folks may come to enjoy as well.
“Blackberry Iced Tea with Cinnamon and Ginger” is my choice for this week.
In a large saucepan, heat 6 cups of water to just before boiling. Add 12 blackberry herbal tea bags, two cinnamon sticks and 1 tablespoon of minced fresh ginger. Remove from heat, cover and let steep for about 15 minutes.
Pass the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve, placed over a pitcher. Add 1 cup of unsweetened cranberry juice and a sugar-substitute sweetener to taste. Stir in to blend. Refrigerate until very cold. To serve, fill 6 tall glasses with crushed ice Pour the tea over the ice and garnish with a cinnamon stick for each. Serve immediately. Each recipe makes 6 servings with 25 calories per glass.
Have a happy…
Celebrating birthdays on Sunday are Natalie Slagle, Matt Dailey and Chuck Sterling. Sharing Jan. 10 are Terry Stallsmith, Eva Jean Saxton, Marlene Hamrick, Brett Neely, Zack Mihailoff, his sister, Adrienne Burrows and my daughter, Kristi McCarl. Jack Geiger has the day to himself on Jan. 11 and Jan. 12 is shared by Ethan Lauer and Jesse Spanogle. Sharing Jan. 13 are Jackie Coolidge, Vikki Zook. Connie Williams and my grandson, Gage McCarl, while Erin Shilling celebrates on Jan. 14. The last birthdays for the week are Madison Crawford, Liam McCarl, Todd Bossard and Belinda Foltz on Jan. 15.
David and Nancy Oberrath have their 54th anniversary on Friday, Jan. 7. Corky and Brenda Douglas have an anniversary on Jan. 14.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email or send a message via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com
