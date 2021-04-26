Good morning. Today is Earth Day. There was a time that there was more attention given to this day, but not so much lately. Is it due to the pandemic or the high-tech pace that many people lead these days? It is a day to focus on the natural world that surrounds us and to make an effort to improve the way you treat it. Our actions will determine the issues we pass onto our children and grandchildren. I hope that efforts are in progress to leave a land and world they can enjoy and admire. They deserve at least that much from us, so do your part to offer them a healthy, natural future.
Churches
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday indoor worship services. Safety guidelines are in place while attending services. All activities require temperatures be taken and masks be worn. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments has been restored following the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
— The Bible study class began at the Blooming Valley UMC. Classes start at 6:30 p.m. The classes will be held on the first, second and fourth Wednesdays of each month.
Food donations for the church’s food pantry are delivered at the end of each month. Be sure to get your donations in for this delivery schedule.
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services are held at 9:15 a.m. The Sunday school classes have been canceled for the time being. All the indoor COVID-19 guidelines of seating and use of masks still should be practiced. Let others know of the updates, especially if they are not online, or getting the newspaper, to be aware of the present conditions and guidelines for attending services.
The Bible Study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— Release Time, for Maplewood Elementary School students who wish to participate, is being held in-person on Tuesdays. The Release Time program has a new address, which is Youth Vision, P. O. Box 80, Townville, Pa. 16360.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour following at 11.
Condolences
— Dorothy Burns passed recently. She was a graduate of Townville High School and nurse’s aide school. Dorothy is survived by her husband, Donald Burns and five children; Thomas, Joseph, Richard, Jerry Burns and Dorothy Bidwell and their families, and 10 grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Bruce Kerr, sister, Isabelle Dillon, and several extended family members.
We express our many sympathies for the family who remains behind. May the family, friends and neighbors, find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Memorial service
— The Memorial service for Chris Lucas Richardson is to be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Little Cooley United Methodist Church, off State Route 77. This is the church where the Lucas’s and Halsey’s attended church when it was the Evangelical Church. The ladies of the church are serving a lunch after the service and will need a head count. Contact Honey Gawlinski via Messenger if you would plan to attend.
Open house
— One of our own is coming back to Townville for a visit. On Thursday, April 29, Carol (Carpenter) McAdams is having an all afternoon/early evening open house for Townville High 1972 graduate, Kim Kimmy. All family, friends, classmates and interested parties are invited. She wrote two books in recent years about our community and how it influenced her life. She is bringing a few books and will sign any that people already bought. It will be held at the former Jim Carpenter homestead on State Route 408 starting at 1 p.m.
Clubs/groups
— The Old Home Days Committee will meet at the Townville fire hall on Monday, April 26. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the training room.
— Food For Thought is providing food bags for Maplewood Elementary School students. The mission of the Food For Thought project is to provide free nutritious food for the weekend to any student in Maplewood Elementary School. Foods are selected that can be prepared by the students, if needed. Proper nutrition on weekends has been shown to lead to improved attention and performance at the beginning of the school week. The names of high school students may be included on the sign-up form.
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. The address is 29776 state Route 77, Guys Mills. It is located in New Richmond, next to the church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask. Only one person is permitted at a time. No questions are asked. Diapers are also available. For more information, call (814) 673-2302.
For more information, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2302, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com or contact Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452.
If you are able to show support for this program, plan on making a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time. Garden bounty is also appreciated for the distribution center. Keep this in mind as you harvest your garden surplus.
— The Townville Senior Citizens meeting will be on Wednesday, April 21. It will feature a story from folks about their pets, and if available, show pictures of them. New members are welcome. Lunch will be at noon. Bring your own table service, a tureen and/or dessert to share. Coffee will be provided.
— The Townville Lions Club is holding a fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 11. The 2021 Gun Raffle will be a virtual event at 5 p.m. at the Richmond Township REC Building. Just 1,000 tickets will be sold. Tickets can be ordered from Townville Lions Club, c/o Ann Zurasky, 30935 Russell Road, Townville, Pa. 16360.
Upon receipt of payment, the ticket will be mailed. There will be tickets available at the Greenhill Farms Annual Spring Auction on April 17 and at the following sites; Myers Sportsman’s Connection, Family Ties Restaurant, Navy Run Automotive, Hanna’s Hardware, Imperial Carbide and John and Dave’s Barber Shop.
All prizes must be picked up at Myers Sportsman’s Connection on Main Street in Saegertown within 60 days of the raffle date. All proceeds directly support the Crawford County Community and the Lions Club Service Projects.
The Townville Lions Club is still collecting glasses to repurpose to those in need. Glasses can be dropped off at Family Ties Restaurant in Townville or you can contact a Lions member to have them picked up if you have several pairs to donate.
School news
Maplewood High School will hold a “Virtual Art Showcase” this year. Mrs. Casey’s “creative cafe” will also be virtual, so student performers will need to record performances in time for the May event.
Yearbooks orders need to be made soon before they are all gone. Go to jostens.com to place your order.
Maplewood High School Field Day is set for Thursday, May 27.The rain date is Friday, June 4.
The PENNCREST School District board meetings returned to in-person attendance in March for the work session on Mondays and public board meetings held the following Thursdays.
All Board meetings for the 2021 calendar year will occur in the conference room located at 18741 state Route 198, Saegertown. If the meeting’s in-person attendance is larger than (10) people, the meeting will recess and reconvene in the adjacent Saegertown Elementary School cafeteria.
Individuals may still attend via Zoom via the link at penncrest.org/board. Use the site to join the meeting virtually, no more than five minutes prior to the 7 p.m. meetings.
Maplewood Elementary School is gathering information to determine the number of children in the attendance area who will be old enough to attend Kindergarten during the 2021-22 school year. To enroll in kindergarten, the following requirements must be met:
All children must be five years of age before Aug. 31, 2021. A copy of the birth certificate or other proof of age must be provided on registration day.
All students entering Kindergarten must have the following vaccines:
Four DTaP (Diphtheria, Tetanus) with the fourth dose after age four.
— Four Polio with the fourth dose after age four.
— Two Measles after age one.
— Two Mumps after age one.
— One Rubella after age one.
— Three doses of Hepatitis B.
— Two doses of Varicella (chickenpox) immunization or history of disease.
Proof of immunizations must be provided at registration.
If you know anyone with a child who will be entering kindergarten in the fall, share this information with them. Parents may also contact the elementary school office at (814) 337-1659.
The school district has been approved to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students in the school system each school day until June 11.
It has been announced that there will be a prom on Saturday, May 8. It will be held at Maplewood High School. The theme is “Once Upon a Prom.” Juniors must sign up by today. There is no charge for the prom this year.
The Maplewood spring sport season continues for the girls varsity volleyball team today as they travel to Youngsville for a 4 p.m. game. On Friday, the boys junior high volleyball game will be held at the Cochranton Junior/Senior High School at 4 p.m. The boys varsity baseball team will host Union City High at the Randolph Township Field for at 4:30.
On Monday, the girls junior high volleyball squad will be at Cambridge Springs High School for a 4 p.m. game. The varsity baseball players will have a game at the same time at Rocky Grove. On Tuesday, the girls varsity softball squad will face Eisenhower on the home field at 4. There will be two games on Wednesday with the girls junior high volleyball team playing against Meadville Area Senior High School at 4 p.m. The boys varsity baseball team will host Saegertown Jr./Sr. High at the Randolph Township Field at 4:30.
From the kitchen
One dish a family appreciates on a busy evening is a quick and filling dish that is hearty and appealing. This recipe for “Pineapple Beef Stir-Fry” is a fine choice for a busy household to try.
Begin by cutting 1 pound of beef flank steak, across the grain into thin strips. Drain an 8-ounce can of pineapple, reserving the liquid. Set this aside. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large skillet on medium-high heat. Add the beef flank steak strips, cook and stir five minutes or until cooked through. Add the pineapple, 1/2 cup of chopped green onions and a clove of minced garlic, cook and stir this for 2 minutes. Reduce the heat to low. Mix reserved pineapple liquid, 2 tablespoons of water and 1 tablespoon of cornstarch until well blended. Add this to the steak mixture and cook for 1 minute or until thickened, stirring constantly. Remove from the heat.
Stir in 1/4 cup of A.1. steak sauce. Serve over a bed of cooked rice on a platter or shallow serving dish. This recipe makes 4 servings.
Have a happy...
There are several sharing their birthday on Sunday, including Gregg Wentz, Betty Litke, Eric Bennett, and my two grandsons, Patrick McCarl and Matthew Harvison. April 26 is shared by Tyler Pinckney and Tyler Shearer. Kay Williams has April 27 to herself to hear birthday wishes. Sharing April 28 are Phillip Myers, Eric Proper and Alic Jackson, while April 29 is shared by Steve Sosnowski, Diane “Dine” Hanna, Christy Colford and Dwight Hall. April 30 is shared by sisters Cindy Marvin and Terry Webster, Joseph Shade, and Breanna Karns to finish the month of April. Saturday starts the new month to celebrate the birthdays of Lori Bradley, and Jennifer Dewey.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email or send me a message via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.