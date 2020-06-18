Good Morning. Saturday will be the first day of summer. With the way the year has been thus far, we may have to look very hard to see it for more than a few days at a time. This year has lived up to its symbolism, with it being 2020, like the notion that good vision is 20/20. We have had to focus hard to se what is right in front of us for what it is, without assistance in identifying the fogginess, or out-of-focus images that we seem to be seeing everywhere. This year may very well be one that we want to leave behind gladly.
I hope that all fathers and father-figures enjoy a delightful Father’s Day with family and loved ones. Hopefully those men have had the good fortune to make the most of the stay-at-home time to build or rebuild their relationships with their children, grandchildren or even other kids that need the positive image of a man in their lives.
Church news
The Townville Baptist Church 10 a.m. services for Sunday offers choices of in-car, using radio broadcast. Inside safety guidelines seating and use of masks still should be practiced.
The Amy Brown Missionary Ladies are holding a Baby Shower for the Pregnancy Center of Meadville on Saturday at the Fellowship building. It will begin at 10 a.m. with director Kaye Gage as the speaker. The guests are asked to bring baby items to present the gifts to her for the center’s needs. The public is welcome to join the presentation.
The Bible Study will meet on Tuesday evenings at 6:1.
— The Townville United Methodist Church has restored Sunday worship services. Safety guidelines are in place while attending services.
Pastor Jay Koe and his wife will be leaving the Hopeful Heart Trinity Charge at the end of June. They will be going to Pittsburgh next.
The new pastor will be a familiar face to the Townville area. Pastor Frank Weingard will be the next minister for Townville United Methodist Church.
In the hospital
Former Townville resident Virginia “Ginny” Hummer is in a hospital in Florida with failing health issues. Her address is 560 Everett St., Deltona, Florida 32725. She may enjoy cards from her former neighbors and friends, and her husband, Dick, will see that she gets them.
Condolences
Merle Castile passed last Sunday. He was a 1972 graduate of Townville High and a classmate of mine. He is survived by his wife, Connie, of Arizona and sister, Valerie Motter, of Titusville.
Edward “Skip” Mangus passed recently. He was a 1973 graduate of Randolph High. He is survived by his wife, Linda, father and step-mother, Edward and Beverly Mangus, of Guys Mills and brother David Mangus, of Townville.
We express our many sympathies for these families that remain behind. May the families, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
There will not be a Townville Women’s Club meeting in June.
Notice
For families that need help in providing meals for their family, this information may be of help.
The Meadville Soup Kitchen reopened on June 8. Doors will be locked until 11:15 a.m. Everyone must wear a mask. Patrons may only enter the kitchen once. The dining room tables have been separated to CDC standards. Staff ask that patrons eat and then leave to ensure room for others. Used dishes and trays need to be left in bins at the exit door. The exit door and entry door are different doors. The serving line is open until 12:30 p.m.
There are also Second Harvest of Erie mobile food giveaways for qualified families in Centerville and Meadville areas. Call Second Harvest to get details at (814) 459-3663.
“FOOD FOR THOUGHT” is continuing its drive through food bags this summer, every Wednesday, at two locati. Instead of the one location at the New Richmond Church, there will be two sites. One will be at Chelby’s Hair Garage in Townville and the second is at St. Hippolytes Church on state Route 27 in the Frenchtown community. Both sites will operate from 4:30 to 6 p.m. If you are unable to take advantage of this giveaway time slot and need food on a different day, you can email hzurasky123@gmail.com or call Harry Zurasky at (814) 671-8310.
No questions are asked to anyone who drives through. Donations and volunteers are appreciated. Share this information with others who need this summer support for their families.
Remember, stay home and keep positive thoughts and faith.
Reunion
The Townville Class of 1975 45th High School Reunion is intended for this year.
Although the coronavirus has changed much and folks really cannot celebrate this year like they would like to, class members still would like to get together with those who would like to meet. It will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the home of Carol Carpenter McAdams, 31911 state Route 408, Townville, Pa. Plans are to arrive at 4 p.m., with the intent to eat at 5:30 p.m. Bring a dish to share. The menu is divided for folks to know what is needed. Those whose last names begin with: A-F (hot side), G-L (dessert), M-R (cold side) and S-Z (meat.) Table service and tea/lemonade are provided. Please R.S.V.P. to Carol at (814) 720-4105.
The intent is to have a big celebration next year and hopefully more will be able to attend. Organizers will plan on it being the weekend of the Old Home Days previously set dates of Friday, July 10 and Saturday, July 11.
There will also be a “70’s Decade Reunion” the following day. So much has been cancelled this year, it will be nice to get together. More information of this is as follows:
The 70’s Decade of Townville/Maplewood High School Classmates are “Calling all Townville, Randolph, Maplewood - East/West and Maplewood Classmates and Faculty from the 70’s.” Join us at Carol Carpenter McAdams’ home from 1 to 5 on Sunday, July 12. This is the fifth time to come together as a group. Plan to join us if you have not before. Classmates are looking forward to spending time reminiscing with one another. Spread the word to others you may know and give them the details. Join the Facebook page to stay up-to-date (Townville/Randolph/Maplewood high school 1970’s annual picnic).
School
news
The staff hours for Maplewood Elementary School will be as follows (unless guideline directives change); from June 8 to Aug. 31; Monday through Thursday from 6:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. each week. There will be no one at the schools on Fridays during the summer.
From the kitchen
Summer is about to begin. We all enjoy a good beverage to go to on those hot sunny days. This recipe for “Lemon-Strawberry Punch” should be a refreshing non-alcohol drink for the entire family to hydrate with.
In a four-quart container, add three cans of (6 ounces each) frozen lemonade concentrate. Thaw a 10-ounce package of frozen strawberries in light syrup, undrained . Stir the lemonade concentrate and nine cans of water until well mixed. Pour the lemonade into a punch bowl. Stir in the strawberries and syrup. Just before serving, add a one-liter bottle of ginger ale and ice; gently stir. You may also add other pieces of fresh fruit as garnish, if desired. Serve over more ice, if desired. Serve this fizzy, fresh, fruity refresher at any family gathering for all to enjoy.
Have a happy...
Birthdays that occur on Father’s Day are Rayna Robinson, Betty Weingard and Amber Banner, while Jenna Crocker is the only one celebrating on the 22nd. Sharing the 23rd are Cindy Wheeling Maynard and Kai Zook, with the 24th shared by Justin Sciallo, Scott Sanner and Brittany Nelson. Ty Neely and Bill Bossard share their day on the 25th, and Sally Simmerman will hear birthday wishes coming her way on the 26th. The last birthday for the week is Dustin Hanna on the 27th.
Garry and Sonja Hartsell have their anniversary on the 23rd. Jason and Christy Saxton will have an anniversary on the 26th.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, message me on Facebook, or email me. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com
