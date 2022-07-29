Good Morning. We are on the cusp of another month and the summer season is fading, as schools are preparing for the fall opening in just a few short weeks. We have some big events coming in August, such as the Crawford County Fair, the final weeks of local summer amusement parks, and the opening of football camps for area schools.
The other sign of summer ending, and the autumn season coming on, is the garden harvest that many of us look forward to either through the benefit of Farmers’ Markets, or our own, or neighbors sharing their bounty with families and friends.
Fresh homegrown produce brings many memories to the table, as we enjoy dishes made with favorite recipes, and familiar scents filling the home as families preserve those flavors by canning, freezing or storing hand-picked fruits and vegetables in the root cellar to tap into during the cold winter months. All the bonuses of country living realized at this time of year, takes many of us back to our childhood as we raid the peas, beans or tomato patches to eat our favorites straight from the garden, and husk corn to have fresh corn-on-the-cob whenever we desired those goodies.
Church news
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday Worship services at 10:15 a.m. Social time with refreshments is held after the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
— The new pastor for the Hopeful Heart Trinity Charge, Pastor Gary Wade began on July 1. He will be unavailable until July 29.
The Hopeful Heart Charge will have a picnic on Aug. 5 at Wheelock’s Pavilion at 6 p.m. The “Welcome Reception” will be scheduled at a later date, so church members can meet and get to know the new Pastor and his family. Each church in the Charge will set their own date to introduce the new Pastor and his family to their church’s congregations.
— The Townville UMC will be participating in the Garden Share program in conjunction with the New Richmond food pantry again this year. Produce may be dropped off at the Methodist Church to be picked up between 5 and 5:15 on Tuesdays. Please join us in sharing our gardens with those that need a little extra.
— The “Living Hope” prayer and Bible study group meets on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. to focus on prayer and Bible study for the following week. Everyone is welcome to join. The leader of this group is Pastor Alice McClymonds. The classes will be held at the Blooming Valley UMC location.
— The Townville Baptist Church holds Sunday services that begin at 9:15 a.m. Sunday school classes follow at 10:30 a.m.
The Bible Study group meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15 p.m. Those meetings are held in the Social Hall.
The Vacation Bible School will run until July 29. The theme for this year’s VBS is “Make Waves.” Classes will be held from 6 to 8:15 p.m. This program is set up for students from Pre-K to sixth grade. The Sunday following the VBS will be the Sunday School Picnic at the Church on July 31, starting at about 11:30 a.m. Please bring a dish to share, table service and chairs or a blanket for your seating.
— The Townville Baptist Church Campfire Fellowship will be held on Sunday, July 31. It begins at 5 p.m. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on and a dish to share. It will be held behind the church and will be enjoyed rain or shine. Games will be played inside, if it rains.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday school is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour to be held at 11.
Condolences
— Patina Nuhfer passed away last Thursday. She is survived by her cousins, Keitha Hazlett, of Townville, and Tomi Sample, Steve Young and Terri Kissell, of other parts of the country.
— Eugene Shaffer, Class of 1967 from Townville High, passed last Friday. He is survived by his wife, Linda (Kolacek) Shaffer; two daughters, Heidi and Abby Shaffer; two sons, John and Eric Shaffer; and three grandchildren, Taylor and Noah Ongley, and Charlie Barker. Gene is also survived by sister, Katharine Shaffer Chapel, and two stepbrothers, Richard and Gary Abrams, and their families, which include several nieces and nephews.
We express our many sympathies for these families who remain behind. May the families, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
I make an effort to post the passings of folks that are connected to the Townville community, directly or by family or job, or attended school here as part of the Townville schools, or more recently, the Maplewood schools. Please help me share this information, whenever you know of a loss from our hometown origins, to let our community know who has passed on.
Clubs/groups
— The Titusville High School is holding “Free Swims” for the public on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m. until July 28. Children under age six and younger must be accompanied by a parent or responsible caregiver.
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday. Please note that they are presently running their hours from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at 29776 Hwy. 77, Guys Mills in New Richmond, next to the church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask. One person at a time is permitted in the storefront. Anyone is welcome to participate in this program. No questions are asked. They have diapers available too. If you have any questions, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2302, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com or call Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452. If you are able to offer support for this program, please make a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time, or talents from your garden.
Class reunions
— The Townville Class of 1972 is holding their 50th class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Wheelock’s Pavilion, located at 15244 Centerville Road, Townville, Pa. 16360. A tour of the former high school will be at 4:30 p.m. starting at the front entrance of the school. The cocktail hour is at 5 p.m. and the catered dinner begins at 6. We hope to see a large turnout for this milestone reunion.
Townville Old Home Days
The list of winners from the Townville Old Home Days (OHD) celebration continues this week with the “Classic Car Cruise-In.” Best entry among 88 cars was awarded to Jerry Hazlett, of Saegertown, earning that prize with his 1966 Plymouth Belvedere.
The best decorated booth of OHD in the theme of “Christmas in July” was the Little Cooley United Methodist Church’s Strawberry Shortcake booth.
The Arm Wrestling competition was held on Saturday with three levels of competitiveness going on. The first were challenges for strength in the best of five matches for the younger group with the focus on right and left-handed demonstrations.
Those ranking using only the left-handed matches were;
— John Geffler vs. Tim Lewis, with Lewis taking the win in a score of 3-0.
— Matt Morrison vs. JD Fox was a win for Fox in a 3-0 win.
Right-handed matches were;
— JD Fox vs. John Bakes with Bakes taking the round with a 3-0 win.
— The final round was Trevor Moore vs. Fred Morrison, which also resulted in a 3-0 win with the right-handed match.
The next level of challenges was by weight classes, starting with those youth under 160 pounds.
— Taking third place was Nate Richards.
— Second went to Drew Hunter.
— Winning first was Tyler VanEpps.
Men in the under 160 pounds using left-handed wrestling were;
— Second place Sean Penker.
— First was Matt Morrison.
Continuing with the left-handed matches for Men’s 161 to 185 pounds class were;
— Second place Danny Hilliard.
— First place Andrew Hiller.
The next weight class was the 186 to 210 pounds.
— Third place Fred Morrison.
— Second place Richard Calero.
— First place Roman Moore.
The final level in the weight field was the Men’s 211 pounds-plus class.
— Third place Jamie Baker.
— Second place Zeke Hand.
— First place Antonio Collins.
Those same weight classes using right-handed wrestling were;
— Under 160 pounds second place was Tyler VanEpps.
— Winning the class Matt Morrison.
In the 161 to 185 class was Rich Bougourd, who was uncontested.
For the 186 to 210 pound class were;
— Third place Billy Collins.
— Second place Fred Morrison.
— First place Richard Calero.
The final match for the weight levels was the 211 pounds-plus class.
— Third place Tyson Borman.
— Second place Zeke Hand.
— First place Jamie Baker.
The final level of competition is the master’s right arm for those age 50 plus.
— Second place Danny Hilliard.
— First place was John Bakes as the ultimate winner.
The final installment of winners list will be published next week, noting the Queen’s Pageant, and the Firemen’s Raffle.
The Townville Old Home Days Committee will hold a wrap-up meeting and picnic on Sunday, Aug. 7th at 5 p.m. This will be held at Wheelock’s Pavilion in Townville. Please bring a dish to share. The beverage, meat and table service will be provided.
School news
The office hours for all the PENNCREST schools during the summer break are on Monday to Thursdays each week. The offices will be closed on Fridays during the summer.
The Marching Band will hold Marching Band Camp for two weeks, Monday to Friday during the weeks of Aug. 8 and 15 starting at 8 a.m. each day.
Have a Happy…
The first birthday for the week is Benjamin Millard as he finishes out the month of July with his day on Sunday, July 31. Bringing in the new month of August are Glen VanCise, Justin Hall and Asa Williams II, while Aug. 2 is shared by Kevin Mack and Dan Ames. Sharing Aug. 3 are Don Hanna, Bill Holcomb, Meika Dennis, Becca DeMaison and Sandy Metzgar, and Aug. 4 is shared by Marcia Hulings and Damon Wile. Pam Rosenberg has Aug. 5 all to herself for celebrating her day, with the last birthdays for the week, Aug. 6, being shared by Chris Dann, Marc Templin, Janine Burick and Jody Riley.
Marty and Gail Anthony have an anniversary on Aug. 1. Ed and Janice Tessmer have their anniversary on Aug. 4. Sharing their anniversary on Aug. 6 are Bob and Mary Worley, and Glen and Beth VanCise.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email me or send a message via Fabebook.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
