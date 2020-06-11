Good Morning. Sunday will be Flag Day. Do you know how many different American flags have been flown over this nation since 1777.
The first flag was 13 stripes for the original colonies, with a circle of blue and 13 stars, which was dedicated on June 14, 1777 as our first Flag Day. That flag was in place until 1795, for 22 years.
Then as new states were added, a new flag was created. From 1795 to 1818 there were 15 stars for states and two more stripes were added, as well, for 23 years.
From 1818 to 1819, five new stars were added, bringing the count to 20, and in rethinking the stripes designation, it was returned to 13 stripes for the original colonies, which the flag’s stripes remained up to the present. This would be the first of nine flags that only flew for one year or less in the nations’ history.
A change came again from 1819 to 1820, which also only lasted a year when another state was added, bringing the count to 21. In 1820, there were 23 stars and this continued until 1822.
In 1822, a single new star was added to make the nation 24 states strong until 1836, holding this flag for a 14-year period.
Then came a period that states were put into place somewhat quickly, making 1836 to 1837 another one-year flag for 25 states.From 1837 until 1845, there were 26 states.
The next addition was from 1845 to 1846, then 1846 to 1847, and again a single-year flag from 1847 to 1848, making three new flags in as many years and the nation is now at 29 states.
Our 30th state joined the nation in 1848 to maintain the newest flag for three years. In 1851 the “Gold Rush” of California brought the newest state into the Union and accomplished the status of from “sea to sea”, with 31 states until 1858. Again from 1858 to 1859 we have another one- year flag with the admission of the 32nd state.
The 33rd state joined in 1859 up to the eve of the Civil War in 1861. Kansas was the 34th state with the first ever voter fraud delaying its admission, but that flag stayed at 34 stars for two years.
During the next phase, states were viewed as pro-slave or free states, with West Virginia seceding from Virginia to establish their free state status, now making the count for the nation at 35 from 1863 to 1865.
The next state joined during the last of the Civil War, bringing us up to 36 states until 1867. The first state to be admitted following the Civil War was Nebraska after 1867, and that gave our flag 37 stars until 1877. Ten years with that flag, brought the newest addition in 1877 and that flag lasted until 1890, making it a standard for 13 years.
Along comes a few more states to make the nation 43 strong, but this flag only lasted one year, when in 1891 Wyoming joined the Union, even though it had 5,000 less residents than the 60,00 required when it was voted in to statehood on July 10, 1890. Its star was added shortly after in 1891. A new flag was not created for six more years when in 1896, we gained our 45th state to take us into the 20th Century.
In 1908 the 46th star was added to the flag that lasted for four years, then New Mexico and Arizona were the last of the 48 contiguous states to complete our nation up to 1959, making the longest period for a United States flag of 47 years. The last of the single-year flags occurred when Alaska was brought into the Union on Jan. 3, 1959.
The last flag change was in 1960 when Hawaii became the 50th state on Aug. 21, 1959, and its star was added the next year. After 26 changes to the original flag of 13 stars, and 13 stripes, this version of our present flag will be 59 years old in July of this year.
Church News
The Townville Baptist Church services for Sunday return to their schedule of pre-virus times, though rules for social distances and masks still should be practiced.
— The Townville United Methodist Church has restored Sunday worship services.
Pastor Jay Koe and his wife will be leaving the Hopeful Heart Trinity Charge at the end of June. They will be going to Pittsburgh next.
The new pastor will be a familiar face to the Townville area. Pastor Frank Weingard will be the next minister for Townville United Methodist Church.
Condolences
Steven Strawbridge passed away on May 25. He was a graduate of Townville High School, class of 1975. He is survived by his sister, Laura Hart, of Titusville and by two children, of Florida. Steve was a neighbor from my childhood days.
We express our many sympathies for this family that remains behind. May the family, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
There will not be a Townville Women’s Club meeting in June.
Notice
Families who need help in providing meals for their family, this information may be of help.
The Meadville Soup Kitchen reopened on June 8. Doors will be locked until 11:15 a.m. Everyone must wear a mask. Patrons may only enter the kitchen once. The dining room tables have been separated to CDC standards. Soup Kitchen staff ask that patrons eat and then leave to ensure room for others. Used dishes and trays need to be left in bins at the exit door. Exit door and entry door are different doors. The serving line is open until 12:30 p.m.
There are also Second Harvest of Erie mobile food giveaways for qualified families in Centerville and Meadville areas. Call Second Harvest to get details at (814) 459-3663.
“FOOD FOR THOUGHT” is continuing its drive through food bags this summer, every Wednesday, at two locations, starting on June 17. Instead of one location at the New Richmond Church, there will be two sites. One will be at Chelby’s Hair Garage in Townville and the second is at St. Hippolytes Church on state Route 27 in the Frenchtown community. Both sites will operate from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
No questions are asked to anyone who drives through. Donations and volunteers are appreciated. Share this information with otherswho need this summer support for their families.
Remember, stay home and keep positive thoughts and faith. Please share this information with others to be sure families who need help, take advantage of these programs.
School News
The staff hours for Maplewood Elementary School will be as follows (unless guideline directives change); from June 8 to Aug. 31; Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. each week. The office hours will also be from Monday to Thursday, with different hours possible. There will be no staff at the schools on Fridays during the summer.
From the Kitchen
If you like a good fish dish, then you may want to try this recipe. “Lemon-Herb Stuffed Salmon” makes two servings, as is.
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Make a horizontal cut in two salmon fillets at 4 ounces each, for 2/3 of the fillet’s length. Lay the salmon on a baking dish (I prefer a glass dish for fish). Stuff the salmon (in the horizontal cut) with lemon slices, thinly sliced from one lemon. Do the same with one sliced scallion.
Mix together 1 tablespoon of fresh oregano leaves, that are minced and 1 tablespoon of fresh thyme leaves. Stuff them into the salmon as well. Bake the fillets for 15 minutes. Serve immediately.
Have a happy...
Tim Robinson has the first birthday this week on Sunday, then the 15th is shared by Tim Thurau and David Zinz. The only one celebrating on the 16th is Andrew Bryant while the 18th is shared by Mary Proper, Ted Bryant and Jason McFadden. Sharing the 19th are Linda Leonhart, Sabrina Wangler and Sherri Parker. The last birthday for the week is Jim Ervin on the 20th.
George and Janet Frutiger, as well as Bill and Trish Proper, have an anniversary on Sunday. Kevin and Holly Sprong have their anniversary on the 17th. Three couples have an anniversary on the 18th. They are Nathan and Kylee Bryant, Tom and Leslie Cook and Rodney and Jamie Wagler. Sharing their anniversary on the 20th are Lee and Deb Reynolds and Dennis and Carole Bryant.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, message me on Facebook or email me. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contavted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com
