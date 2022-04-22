Good morning. When I awoke on Tuesday morning to see all the snow on the ground and more still coming down, I was astounded that this was happening at this point of the month.
With my drive to town that day, I noticed that the beautiful blooms of the forsythia bushes were much brighter against the snowy background than the yellow flowers were in the green grass after the snow melted.
Either way, it was a delight to see those early blooms of Spring, along with the blossoms of the other white flowering trees and a few cherry trees in all their pink glory.
Churches
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday worship services begin at 9:15 a.m. Sunday school classes follow at 10:30.
The Townville Baptist Church Olympians and Plugged In youth group are ending their meetings until the fall season. They will return after the school year begins in September.
The Release Time classes, with leader Becky Mattocks, are held on Tuesday at Townville Baptist Church. As long as the students follow all the guidelines about safety and social behavior, things should hopefully move a bit smoother and quicker than they did last year. The staff will sanitize tables after each group, as has always been done. The Release Time year will soon be coming to a close. The last day for the year will be Tuesday, May 17. The group will once again be doing a sundae celebration with the kids.
The Bible Study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
Vacation Bible school will be held from July 2 to July 29. Other details will be shared as they are announced.
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 10:15 a.m. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC, and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments is held after the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
A new small group called “Living Hope” is forming. This group will meet on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. to focus on prayer and Bible study. Everyone is welcome to join. The leader of this group will be Alice McClymonds. The classes will be held at the Blooming Valley church.
Christian Summer Camps are now being booked for students. If your children are interested in attending, register early to get the time and location preferred.
— Mark the date of June 25 on your calendar beginning at 1 p.m. until everyone leaves for the night. The celebration is for the retirement of Frank and Betty Weingard from the church’s leadership. It will be held at the Wheelock Pavilion in Townville.
The Townville UMC will need to replace the roof in about five years. If you can find the means to begin donations toward that cause, it would be greatly appreciated. Donations will prevent creating a large debt when the time comes for this project to be done.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour held at 11.
Condolences
— Alice Jean Murray passed recently. She was a resident of Chapmanville for years and will be buried there in a private family ceremony.
We express our many sympathies for this family who remains behind. May the family, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
I make an effort to post the passings of folks who are connected to the Townville community, or attended school here as a part of the Townville Schools, or more recently the Maplewood Schools. Please help me share this information, whenever you know of a loss from our hometown origins to let our community know who has passed on.
Clubs/groups
— The Townville Women’s Club meeting is today, hosted by Connie Molli. It will be held at Dr. Molli’s Whole Health Center conference room. Members will meet at the Townville Baptist Church to carpool by 12:15 p.m. Plans are to be at the center by 12:45 p.m. so that the program may start at 1 p.m.
— A Swiss Steak dinner will be held at the Townville Fire Hall on Sunday, April 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meal will include Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, roll and butter and applesauce. A choice of desserts will be available. It can be eaten at the fire hall, or purchased as takeout. All proceeds will benefit the Townville fire department, ambulance service and ladies auxiliary.
— The Old Home Days committee will meet at the fire hall on Monday, April 25 at 7 p.m. The public is welcome to attend and discover ways you can volunteer during the two-day event to be held on July 15 and 16.
— The Kingsley Cemetery is accepting donations to maintain the grounds upkeep. It has expenses of about $3,500 per year. The caretaker of the cemetery is asking for monetary donations to help with the cost of caring for the grounds, and the insurance required for it. Contact Lee Lake at (814) 720-7330 for more information.
— Attention all members of the Townville Class of 1965. Circle Saturday, Sept. 24 on your calendar. The reunion committee is planning a “75th Birthday Bash” for the 57th annual reunion to be held at Hoss’s Steak House and Restaurant in Meadville.
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday. Please note that they are presently running their winter hours from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at 29776 Hwy. 77 Guys Mills, in New Richmond, next to the Church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask. One person at a time is permitted in the storefront. No questions are asked. They have diapers available too. For more information, call (814) 673 2302. If you have any questions, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2301, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com or call Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452. If you are able to offer support for this program, please make a donation or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time. The group is in need of replenishing their supplies to continue helping those in need.
— The Friends of Drake Well will hold an Oil Boom Era Historic Dinner on Saturday, May 18 to raise funds for a new scholarship in memory of a treasured oil historian. The multi-course dinner, exclusively featuring recipes from Titusville’s early oil days, will commemorate David L. Weber, a researcher and long-time Drake Well staff member and volunteer who passed away on March 26, 2021.
“David’s many contributions to Drake Well Museum cannot be counted. From writing exhibit text and helping researchers to writing articles for the Oilfield Journal and interpreting the life of an oil well pumper, David played an integral role in the growth and development of the museum.” said Curator Susan Beates.
To commemorate Weber’s importance to the museum and the community, the Friends of Drake Well board created a new fund for a graduate-level research internship. The “David L. Weber Internship for Research” scholarship will give students the opportunity to conduct extensive research using the world’s most comprehensive collection of petroleum history documents.
This will continue Weber’s legacy of research to further the effort to share our collective past and the role of the oil industry as it continues to play a part in daily life with visitors and the general public.
At the dinner, researcher and author William Moore will introduce each course and share the history of the people behind the recipes. Moore has tested hundreds of recipes from the region and has created a new cookbook showcasing the food and people of the time.
At the end of the dinner, signed first-editions of Moore’s new cookbook, Titusville Eats: A Social History will be available for sale, with proceeds from the books sold at the dinner going toward the internship fund.
The dinner will be held at Drake Well on May 18 at 6 p.m. Tickets include a hearty springtime meal from the early days of oil and one serving of local wine or beer. Tickets went on sale to the public at 9 a.m. on Friday, April 1 at (814) 827-2797 extension 102. Tickets are limited and expected to sell out quickly.
School news
Maplewood Elementary is holding a book Fair this week. The days remaining on the Book sales are today from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The special this week is buy one book, get one free. Every child will receive a book from this Book Fair.
Maplewood Elementary PTO is planning to hold another “Movie Night” on Friday April 29. The movie will be “SING 2.” It will start at 6:30. There will be refreshments available for purchase.
PENNCREST School District has opened kindergarten registration for the 2022-23 school year. If your child is eligible for kindergarten (turning age five on or before Aug. 31, 2022) you should complete the brief survey online. School District staff appreciate your timely response to this matter as it helps staff plan for the following school year. After you fill out the linked survey, school staff will mail home a registration packet. For more information or questions, call (814) 337-1659 or email MESOffice@penncrest.org.
The Prom will be held at Nick’s Place in Edinboro on Friday, May 6 from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets for the prom are now on sale.
The students will have free breakfasts and lunches for every student during the entire school year. The free or reduced status will also carry over to the first 30 days of the 2022-23 school year.
The Maplewood spring sports will start out the week with a girls varsity softball game at 4 p.m. on the home field against Youngsville Middle/High School today.
Friday includes three events happening with the boys varsity baseball players headed up the road to Cambridge Springs High School for a 4 p.m. game, and the boys junior high volleyball match will be at the same time, as they travel to Saegertown Jr./Sr. High School for their game. The last game on Friday is the girls varsity softball team taking on the Cochranton Jr./Sr. High School at the home field at 4:30 p.m.
On Saturday, the girls varsity softball team has a game at Union City at 1 p.m.
Next Monday, the boys varsity baseball players will be on the road to Union City High School for a game that begins at 4 p.m.
On Tuesday, the girls take the field at Eisenhower Middle/High School for their varsity softball game at 4 p.m.
On Wednesday there are two games on the roster with a girls junior high volleyball match at 4 p.m. as they host Cambridge Springs Blue Devils at 4 p.m. The boys varsity baseball game will be at the same time as they face Rocky Grove Jr./Sr. High School on Randolph Field in Guys Mills.
All baseball and softball games are dependent on the weather. When the weather is bad, the games may be rescheduled.
From the kitchen
At so many functions that I attend, someone is asking if anyone brought some “Cowboy Beans.” The next question is often — “Will you share your recipe, please?” So, I found a recipe for this dish, so they can make it, and tweak it to suit their family.
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir 1 pound of hamburger and 1/2 pound of chunked bacon together in the hot skillet until hamburger is browned and crumbly, for 7 to 10 minutes.
Stir the cooked hamburger and bacon, a 28-ounce can of baked beans with pork, a 15-ounce can of rinsed and drained kidney beans, a 15- ounce can of lima beans also rinsed and drained, 2 chopped onions, `1 cup each of of ketchup and brown sugar, and 1 teaspoon of prepared mustard together in the bottom of your slow cooker. Cook on low until hot and thickened, at least 3 hours.
This recipe makes 8 servings and can be easily doubled. Some folks remove the lid of the crockpot during the last hour of cooking to help thicken the dish. Others cut the sugar a bit, and some add hot sauce to give it a little bite.
Have a Happy…
The birthdays on Sunday are Linda Seeley and Amber Hall, while April 25 is shared by Betty Litke, Eric Bennett, Gregg Wentz and my grandsons, Patrick McCarl and Matt Harvison. The celebrations on April 26 are Camden Pinckney and Tyler Shearer, and Kay Williams will have April 27 to herself as her day. Sharing April 28 are Eric Proper, Alic Jackson and Phillip Meyer, and May 29 is shared by Diane “Dine” Hanna, Christy Colford, Dwight Hall and Steve Sosnowski. The last birthdays for the week and month of April are Joseph Shade, Breanna Karns and sisters, Terry Webster and Cindy Marvin.
If you have a special day during the week or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
