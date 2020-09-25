Good Morning. I just want to wish my readers far and near a wonderful week. It seems that my online column for The Titusville Herald will not appear until Friday, as per The Herald’s policy. This means that some of my items in the column will be out-of-date each week due to this day-late delay. It will continue to appear in print and in the e-edition on Thursdays. Please be patient as we go through this transition.
Church news
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services returned to the 9:15 a.m. worship time with the Sunday school classes following at 10:45. All the indoor safety guidelines of seating and use of masks still should be practiced. Let others know of the updates, especially if they are not online, or getting the newspaper, to see the present conditions and guidelines for attending services.
The Bible study will meet on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
The Olympians will begin Sunday, Oct. 4. This program is planned for students from kindergarten to fifth grade. Social distancing is being observed during activities.
Release Time for the Maplewood Elementary students who wish to participate started this week. Classes are being held at the Townville Baptist Church since the classes have grown beyond the capacity of the Townville UMC basement. If something changes with the school schedule and it moves to a hybrid model, plans are in place to take the program online. The school, as of now, is allowing students out for Release Time this year. Principal Erin Fonzo said that they are trying to keep as much normal as possible. The wearing of masks will be enforced and the school will do its best to accommodate social distancing during the program.
— The Townville United Methodist Church has restored Sunday worship services. Safety guidelines are in place while attending services. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the cdhurch, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC.
A new Bible study began on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m. It will held the first, second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at the Blooming Valley UMC.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church has a new minister, Pastor Richard Foland. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour to be held at 11.
Celebration
A celebration of Frances Werling’s 102nd birthday will be on Oct. 6 this year. She recently moved to 11105 Hunters Ridge Blvd. #6, Meadville, Pa. 16335 to live with her daughter, DeAn Werling Foulk. A card shower is planned for Frances for friends and former neighbors to send her birthday wishes, or to call or drop in for a visit. She can be reached at (814) 807- 1405 or DeAn’s cell phone at (904) 305-3743.
Condolences
Aimee Hancox Casey passed this week. She was a Townville High graduate, and was from the Chapmanville area. She is survived by her twin daughters, Edith and Anna and their families, and by a sister, Mina Jackson , all from the Titusville area, and by a great-niece, Karen Young, of Townville. Her twins were in my classroom when I was teaching, and I remember them well.
We express our many sympathies for these families that remain behind. May the families, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— The Tryonville Annual Picnic has been canceled due to COVID-19. It was sceduledto be held on Saturday. Hopefully it can be held next year.
— The Townville Borough Council has set Trick-or-Treat for Thursday, Oct. 29. Ot will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
School News
PENNCREST School District has been approved to offer free breakfasts and lunch to all students in the school district each school day until Dec. 31, 2020, or until funding is exhausted. All applications that were submitted for free or reduced meals will be kept on file to be put in place when the present program has ended. Any family that has yet to submit a completed form, can still do so as soon as possible to avoid gaps in student meal benefits.
The Maplewood Homecoming Dance will be on Saturday
The fall sport season this week has the co-ed cross country team at Meadville for a 4 p.m. competition, while the girls junior high basketball squad host Oil City on the home court at the same time. At 4:15, the girls varsity soccer match will be at Cambridge Springs. The junior high football team will have a game at Conneaut, Ohio at 5 p.m. Friday. The varsity football players will have their Homecoming game at 7 p.m. facing Lakeview. On Saturday, the girls varsity volleyball team will host Cambridge Springs on the home court at 9 a.m.
On Monday, the girls varsity soccer match will be on the home field hosting Warren High at 4 p.m. while the girls junior high basketball players face Youngsville school. At 5 p.m. the JV football game will be at Lakeview High School. On Tuesday, the co-ed cross country team will host Cochranton for a 4 p.m. match. The girls JV soccer match will be on the home field at 5:30 p.m. with the varsity match to follow at 7. The girls junior high basketball team will travel on Wednesday to Cambridge Springs for a 4 p.m. game.
From the Kitchen
Usually this is the week I have a leftovers recipe for my readers, but I enjoyed this recipe and thought that you might as well.
This “Lemon Zucchini Cake” is definitive proof that lemon and zucchini belong together. Beautifully moist and undeniably delicious, this easy cake is topped with a lemon glaze that will keep you coming back for one more slice. An excellent way to use up that last zucchini from your garden.
Grate or shred that last zucchini you picked and drain and squeeze it dry, then set it aside as you prepare the rest of the needed ingredients.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a loaf pan with non-stick baking spray and line with parchment paper. Set this aside.
Combine 2 cups of cake flour, 1 1/4 teaspoon of baking powder, and 1/2 teaspoon of kosher salt in a medium bowl and whisk together. Set aside.
In a large bowl, combine 1 1/4 cup of granulated sugar and 6 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil. Whisk to combine. Add two eggs, at room temperature and 1/3 cup of almond milk and whisk these together.
Add 2 tablespoons of lemon juice and 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract and stir to combine. Add the flour mixture and stir just until incorporated. Fold in 1 1/2 cups of zucchini and 2 tablespoons of lemon zest.
Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 45 to 55 minutes, or until an inserted toothpick comes out with moist crumbs. The top of the cake should look dry.
Place the loaf on a cooling rack and cool for 15 minutes. Use the parchment paper to carefully lift the cake from the pan. Let cool completely on rack.
While waiting for the loaf to cool, make your glaze for the top. In a small bowl, combine 1 cup of powdered sugar and 1-2 tablespoons of lemon juice. Whisk until smooth. Drizzle the glaze over the cooled cake. Slice and serve. This cake makes 10 servings.
Have a happy...
Sharing a birthday on Sunday are Henry Sullivan and Doug Hummer. The 28th is shared by Randy Eddy, Kim Ryan and Stephanie Mitchum. Oct. 2 is shared by Elizabeth Kowinski, Orrin Bryant,and Donna Hunter. The last birthdays for the week are on the Oct. 3 for Jonathon Garrett, Robert Frantz, Chris Taggert, Darlene Lake and Robert Cierniakoski
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email or send a message via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.