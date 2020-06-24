Good morning to all my readers from near and far. We are about to finish the first half of 2020 with the end of June. With all that has happened, do you feel like you rushed through to this point or was the first half a real drag of time, and you are ready to get the year over with soon?
If you started a garden, have you been able to harvest anything to enjoy fresh from you own efforts? I picked a large bowl of red and green romaine lettuce and several green onions to share at the Titusville Area Food Bank this week. You can do the same for your neighbors, or local food bank or soup kitchen, as well. This reminds us of the “Victory Gardens” of the post-war days, and the spirit of reaching out to help others when and how we can, even in small ways.
Church news
— The Townville United Methodist Church has restored Sunday worship services. Safety guidelines are in place while attending services.
Pastor Jay Koe and his wife will be leaving the Hopeful Heart Trinity Charge at the end of June. They will be going to Pittsburgh next.
The new pastor will be a familiar face to the Townville area. Pastor Frank Weingard will be the next minister for Townville United Methodist Church.
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services will resume the 9:15 a.m. worship time with the Sunday school classes following at 10:45. All the indoor safety guidelines of seating and use of masks still should be practiced.
The Bible study will meet on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
In the Hospital
Former Townville resident Virginia “Ginny” Hummer is in a hospital in Florida with failing health issues. Her address is 560 Everett St., Deltona, Florida 32725. She may enjoy cards from her former neighbors and friends, and her husband, Dick, will see that she gets them.
Meal help
For those who need help in providing meals for their families, this information may be of use.
— The Meadville Soup Kitchen reopened on June 8. Doors will be locked until 11:15 a.m. Everyone must wear a mask. Patrons may only enter the kitchen once. The dining room tables have been separated to CDC standards. Soup Kitchen staff ask that patrons eat and then leave to ensure room for others. Used dishes and trays need to be left in bins at the exit door. The exit and entry doors are different. The serving line is open until 12:30 p.m.
— There are also Second Harvest of Erie mobile food giveaways for qualified families in Centerville and Meadville areas. Call Second Harvest to get details at (814) 459-3663.
— “Food For Thought” is continuing its drive-thru food bags this summer, every Wednesday, at two locations. Instead of the one location at the New Richmond Church, there will be two sites. One will be at Chelby’s Hair Garage, in Townville, and the second is at St. Hippolytes Church on state Route 27 in the Frenchtown community. Both sites will operate from 4:30 to 6 p.m. If you need food on a different day, you can email hzurasky123@gmail.com or call Harry Zurasky at (814) 671-8310.
No questions are asked, to anyone who drives through. Donations and volunteers are appreciated. Share this information with others that need this summer support for their families.
Remember, stay safe at home and keep positive thoughts and faith.
Reunions
The Townville Class of 1975 45th High School Reunion is intended for this year.
Although the coronavirus has changed much, and folks really cannot celebrate this year, a get-together is planned for Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the home of Carol Carpenter McAdams, 31911 state Route 408, Townville. Plans are to arrive at 4 p.m., with the intent to eat at 5:30. Those who attend should bring a dish to share. The menu is divided for folks to know what is needed. Those whose names beginning with: A-F (hot side), G-L (dessert), M-R (cold side) and S-Z (meat). Table service and tea/lemonade are provided. Please RSVP to Carol at (814) 720-4105.
The intent is to have a big celebration next year and hopefully more will be able to attend. It will be planned for the weekend of the Old Home Days previously set for Friday, July 10 and Saturday, July 11.
There are also plans for a “70s Decade Reunion.” So much has been cancelled this year, it will be nice to get together. More information of this is as follows.
The 70s Decade of Townville/Maplewood High School classmates are “calling all Townville, Randolph, Maplewood, East/West and Maplewood classmates and the faculty from the 70s.” Join us at Carol Carpenter McAdams’ home from 1 to 5 on Sunday, July 12. This is the fifth time to come together as a group. The group is looking forward to spending time reminiscing with one another. Spread the word to others you may know and give them the details. Join the Facebook page to stay up-to-date (Townville/Randolph/Maplewood high).
School news
The staff hours for Maplewood Elementary School will be as follows (unless guideline directives change); from June 8 until August 31; Monday through Thursday from 6:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. each week. There will be no staff at the schools on Fridays during the summer.
From the kitchen
This is the week for a recipe about using leftovers, but instead I am giving you a recipe for a delicious stir fry meal for your family with your favorite leftovers, or fresh ingredients you choose to use. The recipe this week is for a made-from-scratch “Homemade Stir Fry Sauce.”
This is aA simple sweet and savory sauce made from scratch for you stir fry lovers out there. It only take a couple of minutes to make this. The basic recipe is for a single serving, so double it if you desire more sauce or if you are making a meal for the entire family. Gather together 2 tablespoons each of brown sugar and soy sauce or amino acids, 1 tablespoon of vinegar (I used balsamic, but any will do), 1 1/2 teaspoon of sesame oil, 3/4 tablespoon of flour (I used whole wheat, avoid enriched white), 1/8 teaspoon of ground ginger and a dash of red pepper flakes (or substitute 1/4 teaspoon hot sauce ... or more if you like heat). You may also wish to add a bit of onion or garlic powder, if desired. Whisk all ingredients together in a small bowl and pour over the vegetables while frying. Add any diced meat that you wish. Remember that this is fresh, with no preservatives, and not a special bottle taking up space in your fridge or an old bottle of some sauce that you have not used in ages.
NOTE: Go beyond the frying pan here and marinate your favorite meat in this sauce, then throw it on the grill. You can also use it for other recipes like marinated meat or as a sauce in any rice bowls. Better yet, get a veggie pan for your grill, or make one out of foil, and do the same stir fry technique on the barbecue because grilled veggies are amazing and stir fried, saucy grilled veggies are unreal.
Have a happy...
Birthdays that occur on Sunday are Chris Vanderhoof and Dan Peters. The only one celebrating on the 29th is Arlene Millard. The first birthdays of July are Bianca Rutter, Melody Mae Hannold, Carlie Sutton and Mary De Maison on the 1st. Tom Schreffler is the only one celebrating on the 3rd, as the last birthday for the week.
Pastor Jim and Jody Riley, and my son, John “J.J.” and his wife, Carlene McCarl, have their anniversary on the 29th. Two couples will have an anniversary on the 3rd. They are Michael and Brenda Foote and Phillip and Sharon Ewing.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, message via Facebook or email me. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com
