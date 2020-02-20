Good morning. I hope that many of you had a chance to benefit from the short work week due to Presidents Day. It is kind of nice to get a long weekend each month with holidays in January, and February, though this year Easter comes a bit later, in April. March is a full month, with only daylight savings time giving a small break with the loss of an hour when we change our clocks ahead on the eighth.
Next Wednesday is Ash Wednesday for those who observe the Easter prelude of Lent, fasting and the Catholic church. This also means that Tuesday is Mardi Gras, also known as Fat Tuesday, a day to celebrate and feast in advance of the restrictions of Ash Wednesday to Easter. Even if you do not abide by the religious Lent facet of the holiday, the celebration and then the mindful period to Easter is upon us in some form or another.
Church news
— The Townville United Methodist Church worship time is at 10:15 a.m. each Sunday. Troy Center UMC worship hour is at 11:15. Pastor Jay Koe is the pastor for both churches, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC.
Release Time classes have lessons with each group of participating students each Tuesday. Students from Maplewood Elementary are bused from and back again to the school to attend the Release Time classes each week. The enrollment is open during the school year.
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday morning worship is at 9:15 a.m. Sunday School starts at 10:45..
The “Plugged In” youth group has a meeting each Sunday evening. It is held at the church from 6 to 8 each week.
Bible Study is every Tuesday evening at 6:15.
Choir practice is Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The Deacon’s Board meeting will be on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church (UMC) has Sunday worship services at 11 a.m. on Sundays.
Congratulations
On Jan. 11, Lydia Slagle, of Townville, competed in the Meadville Elks Lodge local hoop shoot. She took first place in the 8-9 year old age group. She made 13 of 25 free throws. On Feb. 8, she competed in the Elks Regional hoop shoot in Warren, where she took first place making 17 of 25 free throws. The next stop is the State finals in Bellefonte, Pa. on March 7. Only the top eight kids in the state compete to see who advances to the Elks National finals in mid-April, held in Chicago, Illinois. After the first round, Lydia chose to give up her recess time to go practice shooting free throws with Mrs. Bancroft as her coach. Looks like it is paying off. Good Luck Lydia at states! Townville will be rooting for you.
Condolences
— Elaine Smith Daub, a lifetime resident of Townville, passed away Feb. 12. She is survived by three brothers, Russell Sr., Kenneth and Gary Smith, all of Townville, and two sisters, Sheila Humes, also of Townville and Gloria Rodgers.
— Lois Flagg passed recently. She was a 1965 graduate of Townville High. She was also a committee member of the Townville Old Home Days, and a volunteer at the Crawford County Fair. Lois is survived by a daughter; Tammy Beck, a son Gregg Flagg, her mother, Sarah “Sally” Hotchkiss, four grandchildren, three sisters and two brothers, most of surrounding communities. Her brother, Rex Davison, was a classmate of mine from the class of 1972.
We express our many sympathies for these families that remain behind. May the families, friends, and neighbors, find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— The Erie National Wildlife Refuge is hosting a “Snowshoe Nature Walk” Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. The refuge is located at 11296 Wood Duck Lane, Guys Mills. Shake off your winter blues with a brisk outing at the Erie Wildlife. Plan on snowshoeing, but if Mother Nature doesn’t feel like cooperating, then enjoy a normal hike along Tsuga Trail. We have some very traditional snowshoes you are welcome to borrow. Please call the Visitor’s Center at (814) 789-3585 to reserve your pair. This event is free and appropriate for all ages.
— The County Band which is held at Allegheny College, and features select musicians from all the Crawford County bands and Northwestern High School. The concert is at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 and is free to the public.
— The Townville Old Home Days Committee will meet at the fire hall on Monday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. Plans continue to be made for the event to be held on July 10 and 11. The theme is “Christmas in July”.
— Another Erie National Wildlife Refuge program will be presented on Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. “Salamander Celebration” is for the kids to enjoy a fun story about salamanders. A creative craft is planned, following the story. This event is free and appropriate for children of all ages.
— Active Aging in Meadville is holding a Rummage Sale on Friday, Feb. 28 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The proceeds help support their outreach programs for senior citizens.
School news
— The Townville Lions Club 51st Annual Boys Junior High Basketball Tournament is holding its last day at Maplewood High School (MHS) today. The first game at 7:15 will be the consolation game. The championship game will be played at 8:30 p.m. This is the only junior high tournament in the area. See future varsity players here. A concession stand will be available. There will be a door prize and a 50/50 raffle tonight. Admission fee is $3 for adults, and $2 for students and senior citizens. All proceeds will benefit the Townville Lions Club projects in the community. Our Motto is “We Serve”. Remember to bring your old eye glasses. We will collect and recycle them.
— The Aevidum Black Out Dance is scheduled for Friday at MHS. It will be held in the cafeteria from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
— Spring Picture Day at Maplewood Elementary is Thursday, Feb. 27. All your child needs to bring that day is their best smile.
— Thursday, Feb. 27 is Digital Learning Day. Digital learning is any instructional practice that effectively uses technology to strengthen a student’s learning experience. Digital learning encompasses many different facets, tools and applications to support and empower teachers and students, including online courses, blended or hybrid learning, or digital content and resources. Additionally, digital learning can be used for professional learning opportunities for teachers and to provide personalized learning experiences for students. It emphasizes high-quality instruction and provides access to challenging content, feedback through formative assessment, opportunities for learning anytime and anywhere, and individualized instruction to ensure all students reach their full potential to succeed in college and a career. Digital learning advances school reform by increasing equity and access to educational opportunities, improving effectiveness and productivity of teachers and administrators, providing student-centered learning to ensure college and career readiness for all students and recognizing teachers as education designers.
— Maplewood Elementary PTO, in conjunction with Cambridge Springs Elementary PTO, will sponsor a special event to be held on Monday, March 16. The Harlem Wizards will hold an awesome basketball game with teachers from Maplewood Elementary (MES) and Cambridge Springs Elementary (CSES). The teachers will join forces and become the “Blue Tigers” to take on the Harlem Wizards in a fundraiser game to be held at the gym at the Maplewood JSHS 30383 Guys Mills Road, Guys Mills. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the game starts at 6:30. Concessions will be available. Tickets can be purchased online and at the door if available. This will be an amazing match-up to see, so plan to get your tickets early and attend for a great time of fun and laughs. The website, for more information and ordering is: harlemwizards.thundertix.com/orders/new?performance_id=2472177 .
— The Aevidum Black Out Dance is scheduled for Friday at MHS. It will be held at the cafeteria from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
— Kindergarten Registration is the best time of the year. Maplewood Elementary School is getting ready to welcome our littlest learners at Kindergarten Information Night. Come hear what kindergarten is going to be all about on March 25 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. You can register your child for kindergarten that night or during the Kindergarten Welcome Appointments that will be held on April 15 and 16, so that faculty can get to know the students and their families better. Please look up the Kindergarten Survey online for details on what you will need to register your child. For planning purposes, please feel free to return a survey to the school or call and sign up by calling the main office at (814) 337-1659.
— Maplewood winter sports is on hiatus this week for the benefit of the Lions Club 51st Annual Basketball Tournament. The winter sports are winding down. There will be playoff games on Friday for the boys basketball team as they face Farrell High with the game at 7:30 p.m. at Rocky Grove High. Then on Saturday, the girls basketball team have their playoff game against Mercer High in Meadville at 1 p.m.
— The Maplewood Spring sport season is set to begin on Tuesday, March 10 with Volleyball matches as the opening events.
From the kitchen
For those that may plan to not have meat on Fridays during Lent, or if you are just ready for a different main dish after a long routine of beef, chicken, and pork. Here is a recipe to use that the main item is tuna, as in a recipe of “Tuna Alfredo”. Cook up mini lasagna noodles, according to directions, to make three cups measured, and drain, for this recipe. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Combine 1/2 cup of pesto, and a container (10 ounces) of Alfredo sauce. Combine the sauce, and a can (12 ounces) of tuna with the cooked pasta, stir well. Transfer the mixture to a lightly greased two-quart casserole dish. Sprinkle with 1/3 cup of grated Parmesan cheese. Bake about 20 minutes, or until cheese melts. This recipe makes six servings.
Have a happy...
— Sharing their birthday on Sunday are Kylee Bryant and Shannon Covell, with the 24th full of folks celebrating their day such as Nathan Bryant, Camilla Ryan, Janet Frutiger, and twins Kathy Bohl and Karla Scovell. Those celebrating on the 25th are Dennis Terrill, Brenda Foote, Mary Fife, Katie Harvison Saterbak, and Jordan Burick, while the 26th is shared by Annie Lupher, and Adam Smith. The 27th is a day of celebration for Linda Wyant and Nancy Woolstrum, while the 28th is Leah Holcomb’s day as the last birthday for the week.
— Jim and Kathy Thurau have an anniversary on the 25th.
If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call or email me. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.