Good Morning. This coming weekend will wrap up the end of May. And with summer just around the corner, hopefully it will also bring the end of chilly nights and frosty mornings. It has been a treat to shed the blankets from the beds, as the recent nights have been warmer than those just a short time ago.
As gardens begin to produce harvests, keep in mind the struggles that so many families are facing that the aftermath of COVID-19 has put our area into. If you have garden goods that are in excess of what your family can use, please give to the local food banks that are willing to take your donations, small or large. They can then pass them along to so many that would appreciate a chance to enjoy some fresh produce as part of a meal or even as a refreshing snack. If you are unsure where those food banks are, contact your local newspaper to get the information.
Church news
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday traditional morning worship and Sunday School will likely not be held for some time, but changes for the Sunday service are in place. A drive-in style of worship service will be held on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. behind the church, in the back parking lot.
— The Townville United Methodist Church worship time has been cancelled until further notice.
— Plans are to restore Sunday worship services beginning on June 7 at Blooming Valley UMC.
— Pastor Jay Koe and his wife will be leaving the Hopeful Heart Trinity Charge at the last of June. They will be going to Pittsburgh next.
Celebration
The Maplewood High School Class of 2020 parents purchased banners of their seniors and they are displayed in Townville along Main Street (state Route 408). Many “Thank Yous” to everyone who helped hang the banners. Each banner has a separate display for every student with their names and photos on it. The traffic through the borough is amazing, slow and delightful to see. So many folks are checking out all of the banners. It’s especially heart-warming when you see a car stop, the senior get out and have their picture taken with their own banner by their side. Great effort by Maplewood parents. Such a proud community of a spectacular class of 2020 seniors. This year’s graduates are deserving of this, when all else did not go as planned.
Condolences
The only passing to acknowledge is Joslyn Engel, who passed away last week. She was a 2019 graduate of Maplewood High School and was also an honors student. Joslyn managed the Maplewood Tigers golf team as well as being a member of the team. She is survived by many extended family members from the Franklin area, and other parts of Pennsylvania.
We express our many sympathies for this family that remains behind. May the family, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— The Townville Borough Council would like to remind everyone of the importance for all that have a sidewalk in front of their homes to please clean all debris off of the sidewalk and side of the street. Folks are trying to walk and enjoy the outdoors during the stay-at-home directive, so we always hope neighbors will comply with safety in mind.
— The Townville Borough Council has made the tough decision to not sponsor a community-wide yard sale day this year. In light of the pandemic, the members felt is was unwise to have an event that would be detrimental to the lives of residents and visitors at the present time.
— There will be no Townville Senior Citizens meetings until further notice.
— The Townville Old Home Days Committee announced that there will not be an Old Home Days Fireman’s celebration at the Maplewood Elementary School grounds on July 10 and 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was made for the safety of the community and event volunteers. Since the Old Home Days is a major fundraiser for the fire department, ambulance service and ladies auxiliary, please make the effort to support your department in other ways to keep it going strong.
— We regret to inform the public that the 2020 Strawberry Festival in Centerville for July 4 has been cancelled this year due to COVID-19. The Centerville Volunteer Fire Department members are working on fundraisers that meet the social distancing guidelines, such as carry-out and delivery Wing Nights and dinners. Please make the effort to support your department in other ways to keep it going strong.
— It was announced this week that there will not be a Crawford County Fair held this year. The Fair Board took all present conditions and directives into account and, with a heavy heart made the difficult choice to suspend plans, for the standard agricultural celebration.
Notice
If you do not make it to the school student food giveaways, you can try the soup kitchen sites (most of them are giving bags of food to take home at this time), or the food banks of the area to get food items to stretch your meal possibilities a bit more. There are also Second Harvest of Erie mobile food giveaways for qualified families in Centerville and Meadville. Call Second Harvest to get details, at (814) 459-3663.
School news
PENNCREST School District students are finishing up their online school year so that seniors can graduate on June 5, 2020, and the last school day is to be June 9, 2020.
— Kindergarten Registration: Due to the physical closure of schools in Pennsylvania and current social distancing guidelines, the school will be collecting kindergarten registration information for the 2020-21 school year in the front vestibule of Maplewood Elementary School. There is a clearly marked bin for you to drop completed packets in. If you did not have a new student packet mailed to you earlier this spring, another bin is there with blank forms for you to grab and fill out. If you would a packet mailed to you, call the school at (814) 337-1659.
If you need copies of birth certificates, vaccinations, etc., call the school to schedule a time to stop by so that someone can meet you in the parking lot to borrow your paperwork, make copies and return them to you immediately afterwards. As with anything else, if you have any questions at all, do not hesitate to call the school office, as of May 11, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., and we will assist you.
— Plans are set for when students can return school items, pick up their items and clean out their lockers. The schedules are set to be completed on June 4-5 and June 8-9. This schedule is for both the elementary and the high school. All students have personal items at school and school items at home. The following is our plan to collect school items and return personal items including iPads, uniforms, instruments, student projects, papers, textbooks, novels, etc. Masks are required for entrance to the school, however, masks, gloves and other PPE are not provided by the school. We will limit the number on individuals in the school at a given time, and all individuals must practice social distancing. We miss our students and they miss us, however, this is not a social event. We are asking families to drop off and pick up items as efficiently as possible.
The student school item drop-off, student pickup and locker clean-out schedule is as follows:
— Thursday, June 4, Family Option 1 for A to L; Family Last Name A to D, 8-10 a.m.; Family Last Name E to H, 10 a.m. to noon; Family Last Name I to L, 1-3 p.m.
— Friday, June 5, Family Option 1 for M to Z; Family Last Name M to P, 8-10 a.m.; Family Last Name Q to T, 10 a.m. to noon; Family Last Name U to Z, 1-3 p.m.
— Monday, June 8; Family Option 2 for A to L; Family Last Name A to D, 8-10 a.m.; Family Last Name E to H, 10 a.m. to noon; Family Last Name I to L, 1-3 p.m.
— Tuesday, June 9; Family Option 2 for M to Z; Family Last Name M to P, 8-10 a.m.; Family Last Name Q to T, 10 a.m. to noon; Family Last Name U to Z, 1-3 p.m.
— All students can get free meals for breakfast and lunch from PENNCREST School District. The distribution location will be at Maplewood Elementary School. Beginning at 4 p.m., students will get meals to replace their school meals they are unable to have while school is closed. The wonderful cafeteria people and principals will be passing out school meals until supplies are exhausted. Meals are to be distributed Thursday this week and then each Monday and Wednesday until June 8.
Enter the school grounds by the back driveway next to the Kingsley Cemetery. Drive to the back of the school, keeping your place in line, and show lots of patience. Everyone will be able to get a package as long as the supplies last.
Important things to know to receive these benefits:
— You must stay in your car and have your children with you to get the meals for each child.
— Have their student ID numbers (kids should know it from using it in cafeteria) or school of attendance if applicable.
— This is for all school-aged children and younger. No child will be turned away.
Each child will get free breakfasts and lunches to help families out, as long as they have them to pass out.
This is a benefit from PENNCREST School District to provide meals for the school days during the continued shutdown. Of course, there are drawbacks to this process, but everyone is doing their best to provide what they can. If you were unable to get food at the giveaway, please refer to the “Notice” section of this column to find other resources to help.
— “Food For Thought” does their meal program in correlation with Maplewood Elementary School, and are able to distribute a single large bag of food per vehicle as you drive through. They will be distributing today, starting at 4 p.m., until they run out of food for the kids. A large bag per car will be given to meet the need, until we have exhausted our supply. Wednesday, June 3 will be the final day for us until school ends on the June 8. We are so grateful to live in and witness a compassionate, generous and kind community. Community donations have made it possible to continue to provide this effort. We will continue to bring His food and His presence with us.
Remember, stay home and keep positive thoughts and faith. Please share this info with others to be sure students that need help, take advantage of these programs.
After school is out, the New Richmond Church on state Route 77 will have a drive-thru at the church driveway to continue the “Food for Thought” free meals program. Further details should be available next week.
From the kitchen
If you find yourself in the position of having some peanut butter leftover, and the family wants cookies, but you do not want to heat up the house, then try these “Peanut Butter No Bake Cookies”.
Add 1/2 cup of butter, 2 cups of granulated sugar and 1/2 cup of cold milk to a heavy-bottomed pot; bring to a rolling boil and boil for one minute while stirring constantly.
Take the pot off the heat and mix in 1/2 cup of peanut butter, 1 tablespoon vanilla extract and 3 and 1/2 cups of quick cooking oats. Stir well to blend all ingredients. Use a spoon to scoop and drop your cookie mixture onto a piece of parchment paper, and let cool until firm. This recipe makes about two dozen cookies if making larger ones, but can do smaller ones and make more than three to four dozen to go further. Enjoy!
Have a happy...
Kaitlyn Mitchum is the only birthday for Sunday to end this month. Sharing the first of June is Ryana Burick and Randy Steadman, with the 2nd being shared by Kendra Miller, Janis Sutton, Megan Zurasky and Ashley Geiger. Sharing the 3rd are Christina Bryant, Kenneth Seeley, Ginny Crocker and Robert Infield, while the 4th is Sarah Amy’s day to celebrate. The last birthdays for the week are Lillian McNamara, Sara Litke and Logan Battin on the 6th.
— Doug and Stacy McClure have an anniversary on June 1. Joe and Mary Fife have their anniversary on the 3rd. Dwight and Cindy Hall have an anniversary on the 4th.
If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call or email me. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday.
