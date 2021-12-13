Good morning. A “Giving Tree” has been set up at the Townville Baptist Church on the corner of the parking lot, next to the wooden fence. The mission of the tree is to help those in need of a hat, gloves, scarves, socks and any other items that would fit on the tree.
Items should be put in a Ziploc bag to keep the weather off of them. Clothes pins are available on the tree to hang the items. You can help get the word out to those in need and those who may want to help with donations.
The tree will be up at least until after Christmas. Anyone can put an item on the tree as a donation. The tree is for locals, but anyone driving by who is in need may take something off it. It is a hope that the community will embrace this tree as their mission, in order to come together as a community to help others in need.
Churches
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday worship services begin at 9:15 a.m. Sunday school classes follows at 10:30.
The Olympians group is set up for Pre-K to fifth graders to meet on Sunday evenings. The meetings are at the Church from 4 to 5:30.
The Bible study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
The Release Time classes are set up so Becky is able to enter the school each Tuesday to get the kids and things should move a bit smoother and quicker than they did last year. Staff will clean and sanitize tables after each group, as has always been done. The group looks forward to a year of growing closer with the children as they continue their work.
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 10:15 a.m. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC, and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments is held after the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
The Christmas Program will be during the service on Sunday, Dec. 19.
The Food Pantry is collecting food items and donations. Boxes of scalloped potatoes are needed at this time. Food is gathered in a box near the entry. Please have your donations in by Dec. 16. The food boxes will be packed and passed out before the end of this month.
Another box has been set up to help the residents of the County Home. The food donations should be of nonperishable items.
A list of needed items is on the table for Wesbury residents in need of a Christmas gift. Please check it out to see if you can help with this project.
The Townville UMC will need to replace the roof in about five years. If you can find the means to begin donations toward that cause, it would be greatly appreciated in order to get this project going without creating a large debt when the time comes.
The Christmas Eve Service will be held at the Townville UMC at 7 p.m.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday school is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour to be held at 11.
Condolences
— Thomas “Tom” “Pete” Resinger passed last week. He was a Townville High graduate of the Class of 1962. He is survived by six children; Lynette, Andrew, and Jonathon Kosar, Marcy, Chandler and Drake Hazlett. He also has brothers, James and Daniel Resinger, David Luzier; sister, Marcia Dodge and other extended family as survivors.
— Randall “Randy” Stewart, of Townville, passed away recently. He is survived by his companion, Patricia Wolfe, and her daughters; Sheila Timbs, Stephanie Miller and Dianne Smith, and three sisters, Joyce Sliter, Anne Baker and Carol Sue Stewart.
— Janet (Winters) McIntyre recently passed. She was a Townville High graduate from the 1965 class. She is survived by three children; Tamara Coburn, Stacy McIntyre and Jason McIntyre and their families; nine grandchildren, Ariel, and Alyssa Brown, Allena and Alivia Coburn, Alyseia, Josiah, Austen, Dean and Zoey McIntyre, and one great-grandchild. Janet also had siblings, Mary Baker, Virginia McCalmont and Ron Winters, and many nieces and nephews.
— Our latest loss is Leslie “Les” Brown, of Townville, who passed on Sunday. He was a former Townville High School Eagle and a local farmer for many years. He is survived by his wife, Bernita “Bernie” Brown; three children, Tina Sterling, Teresa Hodges and Bryan Brown and their families; five grandchildren, Jake and Joe Sterling, Aiden and Emma Hodges, and Bryce Brown, and two great-grandchildren, Ryder and Raelynn Sterling. Les is also survived by a sister, Barbara Warner and her family.
We express our many sympathies for these families who remain behind. May the families, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— The American Cancer Society will offer the public the opportunity of symbolically lighting a bulb on its “Tree of Hope” located in the common area at the Cranberry Mall near the former Bon Ton store. Donations made in someone’s memory or honor will light a bulb. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society through the Helping Hands Relay For Life team of Venango County. Donations may be mailed to Judy Stevenson at 1634 Meadville Road, Titusville, Pa. 16354. Checks should be written to the American Cancer Society. For questions, call (814) 827-2179 or (814) 777-3484.
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday. Please note that they are presently running their hours from 4 to 5:30 p.m. They are located at 29776 Hwy. 77, Guys Mills, in New Richmond next to the Church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask, and only one person at a time in the storefront. No questions are asked. They have diapers too.
If you have any questions, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2302, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com. You may also call Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452. If you are able to offer support for this program, plan on making a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time.
School news
Maplewood Elementary School is featuring the 12 days of Christmas that started earlier this week. The remaining days each have a theme to follow. Friday is “Dress as an Elf” or wear elf attire
— Monday, Dec. 13 is “Candy Cane Day.” Wear red and white,
— Tuesday, Dec. 14 is “Don’t be a Grinch.” Wear Grinch attire or wear all green. — Wednesday, Dec. 15 is “Santa’s On His Way.” Wear a Santa hat.
— Thursday, Dec. 16 is “Tree Topper.” Wear a holiday hat, headband, or tree topper.
— Friday, Dec. 17 is “Shine Bright Like a Diamond.” Light up your outfit with holiday lights, tinsel, light up necklace, etc.
— Monday, Dec. 20 is “Festive Sweater Day.” Find that perfectly festive sweater or sweatshirt to wear.
— Tuesday, Dec. 21 is “Christmas Vacation.” Wear a Hawaiian shirt, sunglasses, etc.
— Wednesday, Dec. 22 is “Twas the Day Before Christmas Break.” Wear your PJs to school.
Christmas break will begin on Thursday, Dec. 23.
The students have free breakfasts and lunches for all during the entire school year. Although no further action is required for your student to receive a free breakfast and lunch, the school district is still encouraging families to fill out the Free and Reduced Meal Applications. If you have received a Notice of Direct Certification for free meals, do not complete an application. The free or reduced status will also carry over to the first 30 days of the 2022-23 school year.
Maplewood teams have their winter season starting with basketball, and wrestling.
The boys varsity wrestlers have an open match at the Hickory Tournament at Hickory High School at 3 p.m. on Friday. Later, the girls JV basketball team have a game at Keystone Junior High/Senior High at 5 p.m.
The boys varsity basketball players will head to Titusville for a 5:30 p.m. game.
The girls varsity basketball team will be a part of the Warren Tournament that begins at 6:30 p.m.
Tournaments continue on Saturday with the girls varsity basketball players in Warren with a time to be announced.
The boys varsity wrestlers will return for the Hickory Tournament at 9 a.m.
The boys varsity basketball will be at the Rocky Grove Tip Off at a time to be announced.
Next Monday, the boys junior high basketball team will host Jamestown High School at 4 p.m. with a home game. At 6 p.m., the girls JV basketball players will travel to General McLane High School for their game. Following this will be the girls varsity game at 7.
On Tuesday, the boys JV basketball team will face Northwestern Sr. High School for a 6 p.m. game followed by the varsity game at 7 p.m.
The boys varsity wrestlers have matches at Youngsville Middle/High School also at 7 p.m.
The final sports event for the week is a boys junior high basketball game on Wednesday at Cambridge Springs High at 4 p.m.
From the kitchen
As I have stated in earlier weeks, these recipes are all suited for the holiday season. This week’s recipe can be enjoyed at a special gathering, or as a gift to share.
“Cashew Toffee” is made in a few simple steps that will create a delicious treat to share.
Arrange a single layer of 40 unsalted saltine crackers on a foil-lined (17x11 inches) shallow baking sheet with their sides touching. Set aside.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. In a small saucepan, combine 1 cup of butter or margarine with 1 cup of firmly packed light brown sugar, blending well over medium heat. Cook, stirring constantly, until syrup reaches hard ball stage (250 to 268 degrees).
Remove from heat and stir in 2 cups of chopped unsalted cashews, and blend quickly and well. Quickly pour the syrup over the crackers, spread evenly and bake for five minutes.
Remove from the oven, and sprinkle one 12-ounce package of semi-sweet chocolate chips evenly over the crackers. As the chocolate chips melt, spread evenly over the candy.
Refrigerate for 30 minutes or until candy hardens. Remove from fridge and break candy into small pieces. Store at room temperature in an airtight container. This recipe makes about a pound of candy to share and enjoy.
Have a Happy...
Sharing their birthday on Sunday are Gregg Bossard and Skyler Bradley, and Dec. 13 is shared by Christina Nelson, and Natalie Battin. Kathleen Elliott has her day on Dec. 14, while Dec. 15 is shared by Linda Straub, Jessy Sullivan, Holly Sprong, Jacob Sterling and Natalie Miller. Carrie Crawford, Bob Hanna, Sharon Ewing and Amber Geiger share Dec. 16 as their day. The birthdays on Dec. 17 are for Johnathon Rossey and Shirley Bossard. The last birthdays for the week are Holly Locke, Laura Dempsey and Hanna Frelick on Dec. 18.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
