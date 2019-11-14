Good morning.
Our new pup is having the time of her life playing in the snow whenever she goes out. She wants to romp in it for as long as we let her. It is like the entire yard is a puppy playground.
Wonder if the novelty will wear off after the snow sticks around and gets deeper than she is tall, or while it last until the spring thaw. But for now, she loves it and goes wild each time she comes outside.
The whole scenario gives us a couple of good laughs each time she hits the snow.
As of today, we have two weeks until Thanksgiving. This year that holiday falls on the latest day it can be on, which makes it a short shopping season until gift giving will arrive. (I know you do not want me saying Christmas just yet, but I also do not want you caught off guard when you realize time is short after the turkey is done.)
Church news
— The new church on East Freemont is Abundant Life Christian Fellowship. It is hosting a BBQ chicken dinner on Friday, from 4-7:30 p.m. at the Townville Fire Hall.
The fee is donation based. The meal will consist of BBQ chicken, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, green beans, cole slaw, bread, pie and ice cream. Coffee and water will be the beverages offered.
All proceeds will go toward the church maintenance, the fire hall, and other local community needs. We would also like to give an open invitation for the local Townville people to come worship with us, Sunday mornings at 9:45.
— Townville Baptist Church Sunday morning worship is at 9:15 a.m. Sunday school starts at 10:45 a.m.
The “Plugged In” youth group has a meeting on Sunday. It is held at the church from 6-8 p.m. each week.
Bible Study is every Tuesday evening at 6:15.
Choir practice is Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The Mission Sunday/ Harvest Dinner will held on Sunday.
— Townville United Methodist Church worship time is at 10:15 a.m. each Sunday. Troy Center UMC worship hour is at 11:15 a.m. Pastor Jay Koe is the pastor for both churches, as well as for Blooming Valley UMC.
Release Time classes have about 45 minutes with each group of students each Tuesday. Students from the Maplewood Elementary are bussed from the school to attend the Release Time classes again this year. The enrollment is open during the school year.
A Bible Study is on Wednesdays, with the last class on Nov. 20. It will be held at Blooming Valley UMC at 6:30 p.m.
The annual Green House collection is in progress for the month of November. A box in the church’s entry hall is set up for the donations.
A Thanksgiving dinner will be held at the Townville church on Nov. 24. More details will be shared next week.
— Tryonville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 11 a.m. on Sundays.
Condolences
— Orrie Howard was a Townville High graduate from 1945 that passed recently. He is survived by his wife Gloria, and children, Thomas, Jeffrey, William, Lori Watson and Patricia Marr, who was a classmate of mine.
— Adora “Dode” Yokum, of Townville, passed last week. She was a member of Townville United Methodist Church. She is survived by two daughters, Margaret Wangler and Betty Lou Weingard.
— We express our many sympathies for these families that remains behind. May the families, friends, and neighbors, find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— The Townville Women’s Club met on Oct. 17 at the Townville Fire Hall with 13 present. The program was presented first which was Dani Schmidt of Crawford County Hospice.
It is a non-profit that serves the area. The hospice will care for cancer and other terminally ill patients, with visits to your home, and also while a patient is in the hospital. Hospice is a part of Medicare. They have offices in Meadville and Titusville.
— Following the program, the meeting was conducted by President Linda McCarl. The groups recited the pledge to the flag, and the Club Collect.
Roll call, the secretary and treasurer’s reports were completed. A thank you was given to Donna Conn for working to clean up the Townville Women’s Club garden. Some other subjects were also discussed.
The hostess for the meeting was Linda Wyant. She served coffee, punch, a grape salad and a cake as refreshments.
The next meeting will be on Nov. 21 at the Townville Fire Hall at noon. The hostess will be Donna Conn. This will be the annual bazaar. Members are asked to bring unwrapped items to sell.
— The annual “Ladies Night Out” is set for Dec. 3, at Cross Creek Resort. Hor d’oervres will be served at 6 p.m. with dinner to begin at 7 p.m.
Prepaid reservations are due by Nov. 20. Groups need to make reservations with Kathleen Morrison, at (814) 758-9563.
All attendees are asked to bring an unwrapped, new child’s gift to donate. Also needed are donations of wrapping paper, tape, gift tags, and ribbons which would be appreciated. Prizes awarded at the dinner include basket items to bid on, Pittsburgh Penguins tickets, and $100 gift cards. All proceeds are to benefit Associated Charities.
School news
— The Penncrest School Board meeting is this evening. It will be held at Maplewood High at 7 p.m.
— The Kilted Kiln will be holding their event on Nov. 22. The group will be painting Christmas Ornaments this year from 6 to 8 p.m. Light refreshments will be offered.
— The Penncrest Thanksgiving Vacation will begin on Nov. 27, and continue until the 28th and 29th. The Students have Dec. 2 off as well. Classes will begin again on Dec. 3.
— Maplewood High has an after-school activity bus transportation available for students to ride home.
Students need to check with the school office for more info, but the departure time is 5:45 p.m. every weekday from Maplewood High School. An after-school activity bus is providing transportation in all three PENNCREST attendance areas.
This is a great opportunity for students to participate in after-school school activity.
Plans are to definitely run the bus through the Fall sports and after school clubs, and possibly beyond, if there is interest and students use the bus.
Maplewood sports is on break from the fall season, and the winter season will not begin until Nov. 23.
From the kitchen
Sausage
and Apple Stuffing
As Thanksgiving nears, I thought that I would include some recipes until then that may be fun to use for your feast. This one is “Sausage and Apple Stuffing”.
In a large deep skillet, melt 4 tablespoons of butter over medium heat. Add 8 ounces of fully cooked smoked sausage, cut to 1/2 inch wide half-moons (about two cups) and cook, stirring often, until it has browned, about five to seven minutes.
Add in one medium onion, 1/2 inch dice (about one cup), and two medium carrots, peeled, 1/2 inch dice (about 1 cup), and cook for five minutes.
Add in two celery ribs, 1/4 inch thick sliced (about 1 1/2 cups), and two tart apples, 1/2 inch dice (about 1 1/2 cups), and cook for an additional five minutes. Season with a pinch each of salt and pepper.
Add 1 1/2 cups of water to the skillet and bring to a simmer. Stir in a 6 ounces box of chicken stuffing mix and cover. Remove from heat and let stand for five minutes. Fluff with a fork and serve.
Have a happy…
Hearing birthday wishes coming their way on Sunday will be Alexandra Rumzie, Aaron Stallsmith, Linda Hellein and Leslie Battin, then on the 18th Samantha Seeley, Amanda Drake, Michelle Sciallo, and Sandy Infield share their day. On the 19th Don Vanderhoof, and Wesley Reynolds have their special day. Sharing the 20th are Jamie Burdick and Jack Preston, while Linsey Gallegor and Stacey McClure share the 21st. Pastor Jim Riley and Sue Wheelock share their birthdays on the 22nd, and the last birthdays for the week are on the 23rd for Jeff Gutowski and Matthew Colwell.
Steve and Annie Nuhfer have their anniversary on the 22nd. Dick and Elaine Smith have an anniversary on the 23rd.
If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call or email me. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information.
If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be reached at (814) 967-2677, or by email, at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
