MEADVILLE – Crawford County Commissioners announced Monday that county residents testing positive for the COVID-19 (coronavirus) rose to nine.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been no deaths in the county due to coronavirus.
In an effort to keep county residents informed, commissioners have issued daily news releases and posted updates to the county’s website at crawfordcountypa.net.
Commissioners established a Crawford County PA COVID-19 informational Facebook Page that includes printed infromation and live and recorded videos. They also established a phone number for those who do not have access to the internet or news media sources to call for up-to-date information. The COVID-19 informational phone line is (814) 373-2504. In addition, commissioners have reached out to the Amish communities in the county to help educate those residents of the pandemic through personal contacts, posters and the COVID-19 phone number.
Commissioners suggest all county residents get groceries once per week instead of daily and send only one person, not the whole family. Get groceries for neighbors or those over 60, who are more susceptible.
Freedom of travel for essential reasons remains, but residents should refrain from non-essential travel. Essential travel includes things like commuting to an essential job, picking up supplies like groceries and medicine and checking on family and pets in other households.
Do not host or attend gatherings. In order to not overwhelm doctor’s offices, emergency medical services or hospitals, follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control.
In accordance with the Gov. Tom Wolf’s direction and recommendations from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, all county buildings are closed until further notice. Check directly with the courts as to their status at crawfordcountypa.net.
