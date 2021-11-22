CHERRYTREE TOWNSHIP, Venango County — The Cherrytree Township Zoning Hearing Board, during a more than three-hour public hearing Thursday night, approved an appeal from Cypress Creek Renewables granting approval of a solar farm to be built within township lands.
Attorneys for both Cypress Creek Renewables and the solicitor for Cherrytree Township were present and called witnesses before the board went to deliberate. The hearing board voted two to one in favor of Cypress Creek, with Tracy Zdarko voting against.
Cherrytree Township wanted Cypress Creek Renewables to have to follow the rules outlined in their new solar ordinance, while Cypress Creek said that they are grandfathered into the ordinances in place when they applied.
Cypress Creek Renewables at times was called Titusville Solar LLC. Titusville Solar LLC. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cypress Creek Renewables and it was stated that for the purpose of the hearing they were the same entity.
In 2019 Cypress Creek Renewables started the process of creating a solar farm within Cherrytree Township.
Present at the hearing was David Weightman, Senior Project Developer for Cypress Creek. Weightman is involved with these type of solar projects from the beginning and sees them through to the beginning of construction. Before construction on a solar farm can take place, a myriad of different agencies and organizations must approve permits.
The heart of the issue is that after Weightman had started the process of getting the various permits and approval from various agencies, according to him and Cypress Creek’s legal representative Michael Hooper, Cherrytree Township retroactively tried to create an ordinance to put regulations on how solar farms can be built and operated within the township.
In December of 2019, Cypress Creek Renewables had reached out to Cherrytree Township’s Zoning Officer Ben Breniman on an opinion. Breniman responded saying that a solar farm would fall under essential use, and that Cypress Creek would be able to build.
After receiving this approval, according to Weightman, a lot of the risk associated with moving forward was removed, and his company then spent $500,000 since that correspondence trying to move forward the solar farm in question.
Cypress Creek then moved forward and applied for approval from the Venango County Regional Planning Commission. The commission gave approval, and said they would give final approval pending some conditions were met. These conditions were approval from Cherrytree Zoning and a stormwater management plan.
However, since getting approval from the county, many members in the township became aware of the issue. Breniman said that he had been given approval because things that generate power are an essential service. However, he added that the solar farm fell in a gray area. Once Breniman saw the size and scale of the proposed solar farm, he said he was shocked.
Since the solar farm was first discussed at a Cherrytree Township Township Supervisors meeting following Breniman’s approval, both the supervisors and residents of the township started the process of creating a solar ordinance in the township. This solar ordinance was passed in August of 2021. Cherrytree Township even approved a 10-month moratorium on all things solar related to give themselves time to pass the ordinance.
Part of the new ordinance would require a deposit of 1% of the project cost, which for the $25 million solar farm would be $250,000. The solar ordinance also makes it more difficult to build solar in Cherrytree and restricts how much land can be used for solar.
While sworn in, Cherrytree Township Supervisor Jim Waugh said that once solar was threatening to come into the township that they “needed to do something before we are covered in solar panels.”
After that point, Cherrytree essentially stopped all contact with Cypress Creek. The stormwater plan, which was sent to the township engineer, was also ignored until after the moratorium was lifted.
Hooper, however, argued that these new solar rules and regulations, as well as the moratorium, do not apply to this project.
“You can’t change the rules once the ball is in play,” said Hooper.
Hooper mentioned section 508 of the Municipal Planning Code that states that when the applicant files, whatever is in place when filed are what they have to be held to.
“While an application for subdivision or land development is pending, no change in the applicable ordinances shall adversely effect the municipalities decision on those plans,” said Hooper.
He likened the situation to Charlie Brown kicking the football before Lucy, or the municipality, takes the football away at the last moment.
The township, through solicitor Alan Shaddinger tried to argue that through different dates and times that these approvals were made, that due to time passed Cypress Creek should be beholden to the new rules.
Many different township officials said that they had not realized the county had given preliminary approval. Breniman himself said he was “out of the loop” when considering county involvement.
Much of their argument was based around Breniman’s decision and how his decision did not provide a right to use, but provided an opinion.
“I think its clear that Mr. Breniman is doing nothing more than operating in an advisory opinion, one that carries no weight or substantive rights,” said Shaddinger.
Shaddinger argued that this answers the question of whether the township is bound by Mr.Breniman’s opinion. Speaking to the Municipal Planning Code, Shaddinger said that since there was a moratorium this would not apply.
Also a part of the hearing was Tim McGrath. During the entire solar process McGrath has been a part of a concerned citizens group that helped create the solar ordinance. The group collected the signatures for the petition that started the moratorium.
As McGrath’s land would border the solar farm, he was able to ask questions to witnesses and was essentially a third party during the entire process.
During the arguments, many different members of Cherrytree and the township government were called to the stand including zoning officer Ben Breniman, supervisor Jim Waugh and secretary/ treasurer Christine C. Kurelowech.
The township made many different arguments about how they had the citizens best interests at heart, but ultimately all of that was thrown out of the window.
The zoning hearing board eventually ruled two to one in favor of Cypress Creek, with Jeff Nelson and Ron Deliman voting in favor of the solar company.
Cherrytree Township may appeal the decision, but for now Cypress Creek has permission from the township, and can move on with the process of building the solar farm.
After the hearing, Weightman spoke with The Herald about the next steps. He said that currently they are waiting on approval from the Department of Environmental Protection, the County Conservation District and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, but that he hopes construction will start when the ground thaws.
Weightman said that throughout the entire process, Cypress Creek wanted to be good partners in this project, and was sad that it had to come down to this. “We want to be good members of the community,” he said.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
