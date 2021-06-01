In the Titusville Police station there is a plaque honoring Kai, the department’s last police dog.
Kai and handler Officer Peterson served together for years, before Kai had to be put down in 2012. Since then, the department has been without a canine officer and furry friend.
At the direction of Police Chief Dustin LeGoullon, in 2019 Patrolman Andrew Carne started researching the possiblity of bringing a canine officer back into the department.
For a year Carne researched grants, specific crime statistics and different aspects of what it would take to get the program back.
In 2020, Carne presented his findings to LeGoullon. The department has continued searching for ways to pay for the dog, equipped vehicle and equipment at a total cost of about $75,000.
Before the department went any further, LeGoullon wanted to get City Council’s blessing.
“We wanted to see if council would be in favor before applying for grants,” said Carne.
Council expressed support for the program.
“Thanks to the support of the City Manager, Council and area residents, it appears that now is the right time to return this much-needed position to our police department,” said LeGoullon.
Carne explained that a police dog really has a dual purpose for a department. A K-9 can help with patrols, track suspects and find missing persons.
The police dog can help in apprehending, what Carne described as “biting.” The department would also use the dog for narcotics.
Through his research, Carne said that Titusville’s drug problem has gotten worse over the years. “We have a rather large methamphetamine problem,” he said.
This year Titusville has already surpassed the total of drug-related arrests of 2018. “We have had 50 more arrests than in 2018, and we are not even halfway through the year,” Carne said.
The police dog would be trained to smell for drugs and then positively alert the department.
Imagine a home is being raided, after a search warrant has been obtained, on the suspicion of having drugs. The dog could sniff around the house and would alert officers to which rooms the drugs can be found in.
Otherwise, it is up to the officers to see either drugs or paraphernalia.
Carne said that the police dog would also be used for traffic stops. If a dog positively alerts on a vehicle suspected of having drugs, that is enough for probable cause to search the vehicle in Pennsylvania.
A police dog can also help with officer safety. Carne, who frequently works the night shift, said that in Titusville the midnight shift is either calm or hectic.
On hectic nights, like one recently where a bar downtown had a 30-person bar fight, a police dog is a good deterrent.
“With a police dog, the presence alone can calm someone down. They get you a lot of compliance,” said Carne. Essentially, having a police dog gives them another officer being there.”
The process of getting a police dog is complex. During his research, Carne found Shallow Creek Kennels in Sharpsville.
Carne said that the kennels specialize in acquiring and training police dogs for departments all around the state. The dogs are imported from Europe and trained for six weeks.
The acquisition and training is only a portion of the $75,000 cost. When you get a police dog, according to Carne, you need a new police vehicle that can suit the canine, including an autorelease door.
Carne is now looking for ways that the department can get the funds to help pay for the cost.
The department will be looking for grants and programs, but also looking to the public for support.
“In order to make this process a success, we will be applying for grants and funding,” said LeGoullon. “In addition, we will be creating a GoFundMe account and hope to schedule a fundraising event within the next few months.”
“There is a lot of community interest,” said Carne.
LeGoullon said that he is frequently asked by residents when he plans to bring the program back.
“A police dog is a natural bridge between the police department and the community,” said Carne, “The dog would not only be our mascot, but an integral part of the department.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.