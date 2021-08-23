The big letters downtown may have come down, but that doesn’t mean things are changing.
After 15 years working under the master, the student is now taking over. Gail Kriner, who worked for years at Cochran Real estate in Titusville has taken over the business, which is now Kriner Real Estate LLC.
Kriner took over the business earlier this year, and is now the broker owner. Judy Cochran, former owner, is not retiring, and is an associate broker under Kriner.
For Gail Kriner and Judy Cochran, the transfer of power works out perfectly for all involved. After learning from Cochran for more than a decade, Kriner made the decision that it was time for a change.
“I was ready to have my own brokerage,” she said. For Cochran, the jump that Kriner was ready to make came at a perfect time.
“I wanted a lighter load to spend more time with family,” said Cochran. As one was ready for more on her plate while the other was looking to take a step back, the transfer of power, and ownership, seemed right for all involved.
Even though there is a new name on the door, the duo want to assure any would-be customers that not much is changing.
“There has always been a good quality of service,” said Kriner, “You can expect the same quality, same ethics and the same drive.” The two say they work well together, and want to continue bringing a quality service to the people of the Oil Region.
Kriner has lived in Titusville for 28 years and raised a family here. Kriner sees this as the passing of the baton from one chapter of what was Cochran Real Estate to what is now Kriner Real Estate.
“Judy was always a great mentor,” she said. “She trained me.”
Kriner is still using the same phone number, (814) 827-6868, and same website, OilRegionHomes.com, that area homeowners have come to know. The office hours are 9-5 Monday-Friday.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
