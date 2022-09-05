MOUNTVILLE, Pa. — AHF Products announced it will move manufacturing of select solid and engineered wood flooring products to its Beverly, West Virginia, Somerset, Kentucky and Only, Tennessee facilities in the U.S, and will be closing its factory in Titusville, Pa. where these products are currently made. Production will stop in the Titusville location, which employs less than 100 people, on Oct. 30, 2022.
This change to the manufacturing footprint comes after extensive internal and external market analysis to align with the company’s ongoing efforts to simplify the business model while improving both profitability and competitive positioning. The Titusville plant represented under one percent of the company’s manufacturing capacity.
“It was a difficult decision because it impacts people’s lives. The entire team has performed very well over the years, and we are grateful for their dedication and service. Unfortunately, the more expensive local lumber costs and the lack of equipment to dry lumber onsite does not allow us to scale production,” said AHF Products President & CEO Brian Carson, who added “while difficult, it is a necessary step in enhancing our other U.S. manufacturing capabilities and paving the way for future investments that will make AHF Products a stronger manufacturer and partner.”
“The cost and service improvements that AHF Products can realize by manufacturing the hardwood flooring produced at Titusville at our other U.S. facilities will help our business and create additional jobs at those locations and allow us to better serve our customers,” said Carson.
In a separate statement, AHF Products has finalized the planned closing of its Oneida, Tennessee facility, a small facility which manufactures floor cleaners. The closure was announced in 2019 and is concluding October 2022. There are currently four employees at this facility.
AHF Products is well situated to continue its remarkable growth trajectory through continued innovation and industry-leading customer service. Headquartered in Mountville, Pa., AHF Products is a leader in hardwood, vinyl plank, laminate, and commercial products. After acquiring the Armstrong assets, the company now operates nine manufacturing facilities – five wood plants and three vinyl facilities in the U.S., and one engineered hardwood plant in Cambodia. Three domestic distribution facilities serve customers through a multi-channel strategy that includes dealers, home centers and distributors.
AHF Products manufactures 100% of its solid hardwood flooring in the USA, along with a large offering of engineered hardwood flooring and resilient flooring, providing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.