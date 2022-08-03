It was a busy night at the Titusville Police Department on Tuesday. There were people going in and out of the cells, and plenty of citizens in the back of cop cars.
However, none of those on the premises came in with handcuffs on, and all left under their own power. Everyone at the station was there to have a good time and build positive relationships with local first responders, as the police held their third annual National Night Out event.
This year’s event featured plenty of emergency vehicles and first responders, and lots of sweets and treats for the kids that came to meet the men and women behind the badges. In attendance at the event were members of the Titusville Police Department, Titusville Fire Department, Pennsylvania State Police, EmergyCare, Shambaugh Towing and Crawford County Adult Probation/Parole Department.
There were also free hot pretzels and sno cones for the kids, provided by a community member, and as much candy as the parents would allow their kids to have. The Magic Bus food truck was on scene selling some food too.
While the vehicles, sirens and treats were all hits, the star of the show was the Titusville Police Department K-9, Gerif, the department’s drug sniffing German Shepard. Gerif was accompanied of course by his handler, Officer Andrew Carne. After making the rounds and getting plenty of pets, Gerif, Carne and Officer David Brooks held a demonstration on the department’s lawn.
Dressed in a full bite suit, Brooks, making loud noises to get the K-9 riled up, stood ready and braced for impact. When Carne gave the command, Gerif got a head of steam and latched onto Brooks’ bite suit. After spinning around and putting on a show, Carne gave the command and Gerif let go.
“He loves to work,” said Carne. “The only time he barks is when I give him the command to bite.” Immediately after the demonstration, Carne gave Gerif his favorite thing in the world, a ball on a rope. “That’s his paycheck,” said Carne.
Brooks, who organized the event, said he was very happy with how this year’s iteration turned out.
“We had a great turnout,” he said. Brooks wanted to thank the other first responders for helping with the event, and has already started thinking of next year’s fourth annual event. With how much the National Night Out has grown since it’s inception, Brooks said that moving forward they might need to move to a bigger space.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
