Raelynne Finnecy and her mother, Rachel have baked together for years. The two love to get in the kitchen, put something in the oven and have fun creating a sweet treat.
Finnecy owns a small business creating T-shirts. As Valentine’s Day approached, Raelynne got jealous and wanted a business of her own. Just weeks before the big holiday, the Finnecys decided to combine their love of sweets and their entrepreneurial spirit, and launched Rae’s Sweet Treats.
Raelynne is a vivacious five-year-old. No matter what she does, she does it full speed.
On the weekends, Raelynne and her mom would create in the kitchen. After Raelynne developed some skills, the two decided that with Valentine’s Day coming up, they could start selling their creations, and a business was born.
“I’m the one that started it up,” said Raelynne.
What started as just a private Facebook group has grown to much more. When they first started this venture, they were hoping for just a couple of orders.
“I just wanted enough for some new toys,” said Raelynne.
With the proceeds of their sales so far, Raelynne has already bought her Barbie, and a vanity to help her do her hair.
The two make a variety of chocolate covered treats. Raelynne’s favorites are the cake pops, chocolate covered grapes and chocolate covered gummy bears, but their online store now offers a wide variety of items.
“We have chocolate covered everything,” said Raelynne. “And we make pink stuff too.”
Raelynne loves to decorate, and when it comes to decorating she loves when everything is her favorite color.
There has been some learning for Raelynne when it comes to running her business. Rachel said there are times when she comes home, and Raelynne is tired from a long day at school.
This is when lessons are taught, and with orders to fill, Raelynne always comes around to making more in the kitchen.
“I like doing the drizzling the best,” said Raelynn. “That’s what makes it look pretty.”
With their little business exploding, that has meant lots of work for the duo. They both were shocked with how much their business has grown over the past couple of weeks.
They don’t do any advertising. They rely on people liking their chocolates so much that they tell their friends.
Raelynne’s grandmother works at the Moose Lodge in town. Raelynn created a sampler platter to bring to the club. The next day they had five orders.
“Rae almost passed out when she saw all the orders we got,” said Rachel.
The word is now out, as the mother daughter team has ditched collecting orders on Facebook, and recently launched a new website to be more official. They just couldn’t deal with the amount of orders they were getting, and needed a more efficient system.
The new website is only one aspect of how their little company has grown. Rae’s Sweet Treats is now state certified, and they are ready to expand past just Valentine’s Day.
“Rae wants to lick the spoon, but now that we are a real business she knows that she can’t, because we are official,” said Rachel.
With Valentine’s Day orders now in the rear view mirror, Raelynne and Rachel are looking forward to where their new business will head next.
They are already looking toward Easter, and have lots of fun Easter egg like treats ready for Titusville to try next.
For more information about what Raelynne and Rachel are making next, or to place an order, interested customers can go to Raessweettreats.cococart.co.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
