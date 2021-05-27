Agricultural organizations and former recipients of the Hall of Fame and Ag Industry awards are reminded that nominations are due to Susan Tau, Crawford County Pomona Grange secretary, by Saturday, May 29.
Two nominations for Hall of Fame and one nomination for Ag Industry may be submitted by each organization or former recipient of the award.
Tau’s. address is 14687 West Road, Saegertown, Pa. 16433.
Selection of the recipients will be made on Tuesday, June 8 at 7 p.m. at Hayfield Grange, 19935 Grange Center Road, Saegertown.
Sponsoring organizations and former recipients are encouraged to participate in the selection process. The awards will be presented on Sunday, Aug. 15 at 2 p.m. at the New Beginnings Church, Leslie Road, Meadville. Light refreshments will follow the program.
Agricultural organizations and former recipients of the awards wishing to participate in the financial sponsorship of the awards are also requested to return the sponsorship form sent with the letter received earlier in May. The cost for the awards will be divided equally among the sponsors following the presentation of the awards.
