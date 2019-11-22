Two people were injured in a head-on crash in Titusville Thursday afternoon.
The incident occurred around 5:47 p.m. when, according to Titusville Police Captain Glenn Ciccarelli, a red 2000 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Stephen Parker, 63, of Centerville, pulled into the lane of travel of a silver 2011 GMC Arcadia driven by Marnie Roddy, 47, of Titusville, for an unknown reason on the 700 block of West Spring Street. The Blazer was traveling northwestward on the road, while the Arcadia was heading to the southeast.
Ciccarelli’s assessment of the crash was based on eyewitness reports, which he said seemed corroborated by evidence at the scene.
“Well the witness said the driver of (the Arcadia) said the driver of (the Blazer) came into her lane,” the police captain said. “She was headed south on Route 8, he was headed north on Route 8, and the way everything looks and the damage to the vehicles, (the witness’s story) looks to be true.”
Both drivers were injured in the accident, with Parker suffering a compound fracture in his leg, while Roddy complained of pain in her legs. Both were rushed to Titusville Hospital immediately following the crash. Parker was later flown to UPMC Hamot for his injuries, while Ciccarelli said Roddy suffered no broken bones and was in a stable condition.
The front half of the Blazer was pushed inward by the collision, and Parker was trapped in his seat. Firefighters from the Titusville Fire Department and Centerville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and used Holmatro hydraulic equipment to free the man.
“The dashboard came down and had him pinned in the seat,” said Titusville Fire Department Lieutenant James Brown.
Both drivers were found conscious at the scene, but Brown said the man had an “obvious break to his leg.”
There were no passengers in either vehicle, and no one else was involved in the crash.
Ciccarelli said that Parker showed signs of inebriation at the scene, and police are investigating possible charges of driving under the influence. However, since he was flown to a separate hospital, Ciccarelli said the department will need to pursue a search warrant for Parker’s blood to test.
Both automobiles were towed from the scene approximately an hour after the crash. The Blazer incurred heavy damage to its entire front, while the Arcadia was damaged around its driver side tire. Traffic was held up for a few minutes following the accident as emergency responders worked to free Parker and get both drivers into medical vehicles, but traffic was later directed through.
