After months of talk, and work putting together the projects, Hydetown Borough Council is putting its sidewalk project out to bid.
Before the project could be talked about, borough council discussed a “band of teenagers” who have been vandalizing borough streets and parks.
At the beginning of the meeting, Hydetown resident Chris Sterling, who is also the assistant fire chief for the Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department, brought up a topic that council seemed all to familiar with, a group of teenagers causing destruction.
According to members of council, they are aware that a group of teenage girls, and one boy, have been congregating in the park at night knocking over porta-johns and smashing alcohol bottles.
The group of kids have also been seen laying in the middle of Main Street, forcing cars to go around them. Sterling also said he was driving towards Titusville and the girls were standing in the middle of the street, walking the painted lines, and refusing to move when cars honked at them.
The group has also allegedly caused damage to a trailer in the borough. “If we don’y do something now it is gonna get worse,” said Councilman Jack Donovan.
Mayor Scott Smith said he has discussed the situation with Pennsylvania State Police at the Corry Barracks. State Police told Smith to let borough residents know that if they see anything to call them. They also said they will increase patrols in the borough.
One of the members of the group was identified, and according to council, the girl gave up the other members to her mother, who provided a list to the borough. A motion passed allowing the borough to officially pass the list on to state police.
According to Smith, state police said once they have the list they will go knock on doors. The hope is that when a state trooper knocks on their doors it will “put the fear of Jesus in them.”
The borough is also looking at contracting with a police force to have them randomly patrol the borough for a few hours a week. Borough council agreed to reach out to Titusville Police Department about potentially getting a contract drawn up, once they know how much it would cost.
“This is something we have to look into,” said Borough Council President Craig Farrar.
After months of discussions and plenty of changes to the scope of the project, the sidewalks project, to be paid for with American Rescue Plan Acts funding, is ready to be put out to bid.
Councilman Joe Donovan, who has been the lead on the project, laid out the facts and figures to council before it was agreed that the project be put out to bid.
With the development of the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail in the area, Hydetown Borough wants to make sure they are ready for trail users once the portion between Hydetown and Titusville is completed.
The East Branch Trail, a part of the greater Erie to Pittsburgh Trail, comes to an end in Hydetown, near Hawk’s Grocery and Smokehouse. The sidewalk project aims to install useable sidewalks from where the trail comes to town, and allow trail users to safely go through Hydetown towards Titusville.
The sidewalks project was broken into two parts. Project one contains the sidewalk from the end of the trail, near Hawk’s, down Main Street to the bridge over Oil Creek. This part of the overall project includes 1,421 square feet of concrete. 1,247 square feet would be four inches thick, while 174 feet would be six inches thick, the thickness needed for the part of the sidewalk that driveways pass over.
Project two, the smaller of the two projects, includes sidewalk from Drake Street to Main Street, then traveling along Main Street to the Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department, which is not included in the project. The sidewalk picks back up around the intersection of Main and Diamond Street, and travels along Main Street to the bridge. This project contains 752 square feet, 679 feet of four inch thick concrete and 72 feet of six inch thick concrete.
Thanks to help from Hasbrouck Sand and Gravel, the borough is getting the concrete at a discount. With the borough buying its own concrete, the bid includes forming, digging, tearing up existing concrete, labor and yard restoration.
Borough council hopes to get the bids back by their July meeting.
In other business, the borough’s spring clean-up and E-cycling event is this Friday and Saturday from 9-5 p.m.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.