OIL CREEK TOWNSHIP, Crawford County — During their regularly scheduled township meeting Thursday night, Oil Creek Township Supervisors passed the final version of the 2021 budget.
The 2021 budget is balanced, with $518,790 in both revenues and expenses.
The supervisors also passed an ordinance keeping the tax rates at their 2020 levels. Secretary April Averill attended the meeting virtually.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
