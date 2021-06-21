By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
Those who attend the Oil Creek Flyers “fun flights” this weekend should bring a lawn chair, earplugs and some ice for what might turn into a stiff neck.
The flyers, which will be at the Titusville Airport all weekend, fly radio controlled turbine powered jets. While the planes may be 1/6 scale models, according to club president Rich Miller, “The fire, the heat, the sound and the speed are for real.”
The Oil Creek Flyers is a turbine jet flying club for those who enjoy taking to the skies, while staying on the ground themselves. The group has pilots from all over New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Part of the reason the group draws pilots from such a wide area is the lack of airports that support the sport.
“A lot of airports want nothing to do with models,” said Miller. That is why the group is so grateful to the City of Titusville and everyone involved with the airport.
Miller said that Titusville has been one of the most welcoming places that their pilots fly. “They really support all kinds of aviation,” he said.
The scaled-down flyers are what got Miller into aviation and years later he still loves it. “For kids, it all starts with the models,” he said.Miller said that once you start flying, you get hooked.
Miller got into flying airplanes when he was a kid, back in the 1970s. He said that in the early 2000s, “turbines started hitting the scene.” The turbine scaled-down planes have the same engines as the fighter jets you see flying at big airshows, just scaled down.
“It doesn’t get any more real than this,” said Miller.
It is not just the speeds and excitement that makes the scaled-down jets feel so real, but also the price. Ken Olsen, who has been involved with the group for years said that it is not a “poor man’s sport.”
While the group tested out their planes, the conditions and the new runway at the airport, Garrett Wolfe had a couple of his planes up in the air.
One of Wolfe’s favorite “toys” is his BVM Ultra Bandit. The plane, which is capable of reaching speeds up to 275 mph, is a real piece of machinery, with a real price too.
Wolfe, who lives in the Youngstown, Ohio area, said he drove down to Georgia to buy the plane used, for more than $10,000. Buying it new, according to Wolfe, could cost you more than $20,000.
The pilot he bought it from in Georgia said he just couldn’t handle the Ultra Bandit.
For Wolfe, it’s not even his fastest plane. That title goes to his jester. “We call it the jester because its nuts, just crazy fast,” he said.
The jester is capable of going more than 350 mph, but, due to the rules, Wolfe won’t fly it faster than 200.
He has even taken his love of planes to the big stage, flying full-scale planes. After flying the jester and others he has in his squadron, it doesn’t do too much for him. “Honestly, it’s kind of boring,” he said.
Some of the pilots consider the Titusville flights a warmup for bigger meet-ups and competitions.
There are some events, like the Jets over Kentucky, that see hundreds of pilots come in and draw large crowds.
For some of the pilots flying in Titusville this weekend, they hope to get a crowd too, as it is their favorite part.
“I love flying for spectators,” said Wolfe. “I would tell them the louder you get, the lower and closer I’ll fly ... it’s all about getting those Ooooos and Aaaaaas.”
The flyers plan to fly Friday through Sunday, from dusk to dawn, weather permitting.
The Titusville Rotary Club will be providing concessions on Saturday.
The airport is open to the public and the flyers are hoping to see a big crowd for them to do rolls, twists and flybys for. The spectators though, will be the second thing on the pilot’s minds.
“It’s all fun until you have to get the jet back in one piece,” said Miller. There is an old pilot’s phrase which he said applies to both the full-size and scaled-down jets, “Takeoffs are optional, landings are mandatory.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.