Titusville area landlords had the opportunity to learn on Wednesday night, as the Titusville Housing Collaborative, Titusville Housing Authority and Equal Housing Opportunity held their annual Landlord Education Workshop. This is an event that the organizations try to hold yearly to help the landlords be the best they can be, and help their tenants.
The event featured speakers including Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols, Titusville Police Chief Dustin LeGoullon, City Manager Neil Fratus, Dawn Edwards of the Self Determination Housing of Pennsylvania and Shawnel Toomey of Center for Family Services.
Terry Kerr, chairman of the Titusville Area Housing Collaborative and Titusville Housing Authority, started off the event with an overview of the evening, and also shared some electronic resources for both landlords and those seeking housing.
In the introduction, Kerr said that the hosting organizations have been holding this event for years, and that he was glad to see everyone gathered again. The workshop had not been held in a couple of years, as Kerr said the housing authority and collaborative didn’t feel comfortable hosting in-person events during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Overall, the purpose of the event is to provide information to landlords that they do not normally have access to,” said Kerr. “Over the years we have had a variety of topics and speakers.” Judge Nicols and Chief LeGoullon have spoken at the workshop every year, and said they are speakers that the landlords always ask to come back.
Kerr was also the first speaker, who shared with the landlords the different ways the authority and cooperative have been operating in the digital world.
Kerr went through various Facebook pages and groups that the organizations have created, as well as different apps and websites that can help match landlords with potential tenants.
Following Kerr were two speakers whose presentations were focused on how landlords can help their tenants.
Next to speak was Dawn Edwards, Regional Housing Coordinator for Self Determination Housing of Pennsylvania. Her presentation was based around landlords making their properties more accessible for both aging tenants, and those with disabilities.
Edwards asked the landlords to “look at their units differently,” and to make their units more accessible. She talked about some home modifications, and how they can make can help tenants with independence, control, safety and comfortability.
Edwards talked about how that applies to aging residents. She cited a study that said three out of four adults want to “age in place” where they can stay in their homes and communities. She finished her presentation talking about the rights of tenants in regards to accessibility, and resources for both landlords and tenants.
Before the group took a break, they heard from Shawnel Toomey, Essential Services Supervisor for Center for Family Services in Meadville.
Toomey spoke about Emergency Rental Assistance Program funding, and how it can help. She said those who earn less than $37,000 can be eligible for the program. “This is for people who have experienced a hardship due to this pandemic, to try to help them catch up and get back on their feet,” said Toomey.
Applications for both the ERAP and homeowner assistance program can be found at Associated Charities in Titusville. Family Services can help fill out applications, and a representative from the organization comes to Titusville weekly to help.
After a short break, the group heard from speakers there to help landlords when it comes to “less than perfect tenants,” those who need to be evicted, and local trends when it comes to crime and drug use.
The Honorable Amy Nicols took to the podium to speak to the landlords about evictions, the process and procedures, and when they should start the process. Nicols noted that after the pandemic and government programs had put a hold on evictions, when it comes to evicting tenants, things are “back to normal,” and that the holds are over.
She then went through the process of eviction, saying that it starts before you come to a judge. After serving an eviction notice, it is up to the tenants.
“If they don’t move, then you come and see me,” she said. Nicols explained how cases are often dismissed, and how landlords can make sure that doesn’t happen, so they don’t have to start the process over again.
Toward the end of the talk, Nicols implored landlords not to do two things — do not let tenants get behind, and do not do rent to own. She said that once a tenant gets behind on rent, you should evict them. She said that if it gets to the point that they owe you thousands of dollars, you won’t get much of that back.
“My advice to everyone is no rent to own, and treat (your properties) as a business,” she said.
Next to speak was Titusville Police Chief Dustin LeGoullon. LeGoullon spoke about local trends of illegal activity, and focused on two topics, medical marijuana and methamphetamine.
Speaking about medical marijuana, LeGoullon said that as the list of qualifying conditions continues to expand, medical marijuana “really applies to most people.”
He said there has been some confusion whether landlords would be able to deny the use, since it is legal in the state. LeGoullon assured those in attendance that since it is federally illegal, landlords would be allowed to prevent their tenants from using the substance in their properties. LeGoullon encouraged landlords to get no smoking signs.
Years ago, when the Titusville Police Department found meth in the city, it was homemade. LeGoullon said that primarily they would find “shake and bake” meth, made in soda bottles.
Recently, he said that has changed, and a sort of “super meth” is now the normal. This meth is made in labs in Mexico and China, and has much different effects.
LeGoullon said the old stuff did not “mess with people’s minds” in the same way the new meth does. He said with the rise of meth in the community, landlords should know the signs in case their tenants are using.
LeGoullon said that if someone starts talking about how “the world is against them” and starts acting differently, that is a tell tale sign.
Last to speak was City Manager Neil Fratus. He updated landlords on ways that the city is trying to improve the housing stock, through methods like a Blight Review Committee and the Titusville Rental Licensing Program(TRLP).
Fratus said these programs are trying to prevent blight in the first place. For the TRLP, a program where landlords have to sign up to get a license to rent, and have their properties inspected, Fratus said so far they have conducted 200 inspections, and found both big and small infractions. He also showed a slideshow of violations, which some of the landlords said was hard to watch.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
