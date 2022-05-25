On Saturday, 16-year-old Lauryn Irwin, a Titusville student, took home the county’s highest dairy honor when she was crowned the Crawford County Dairy Princess. Irwin comes from a family of dairy princesses, and living on a dairy farm, the industry means a lot to her.
“I love the dairy industry. It is something that I am super passionate about. I always knew I wanted to be a dairy princess and advocate and promote this industry. Now I’m here, and I’m ready to honor the long line of dairy princesses that have come before me,” said Irwin.
Irwin received the honor, and her crown and sash, while wearing a nice dress and shoes, looking every bit the part of a princess. After the ceremony, she traded her crown and sash for boots and dress for her barn clothes and got back to work. “You can’t wear a crown and dress in a dairy barn,” she said.
Saturday was a proud day for Titusville area dairy farmers as not only was Irwin crowned princess, but Abagail Bryan, also of Titusville, was named the 2022-23 alternate.
The two area dairy royalty were awarded the honors at the Crawford County Dairy Princess Committee 50th pageant. To celebrate the milestone, all past royalty was invited to attend the event for some food and fellowship. The committee also received citations from both the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and the Senate.
Irwin lives on a 250-cow farm just west of Titusville on Gilson Ridge Road. Known in high school as the “girl who loves cows,” Irwin has dedicated much of her life to the dairy industry.
Irwin is the third generation to work on the family farm. Over those generations, her family has produced a number of county dairy princesses, including her mother, Amber.
“I’m just so proud of her.It is really special for me,” said Amber. “I remember her playing with my crown and sash when she was a little girl. She has planned for this and worked really hard for this, and to be the county’s 50th princess is special.”
Lauryn first started in the dairy pageant scene when she was named a dairy miss. Becoming the county dairy princess is something she has always wanted to achieve, and she feels she is the perfect person for the role.
“I ran because I love dairy and this industry,” she said. “This is an industry that is very misunderstood, and they need someone who can explain it well. Nowadays there is no connection with people and the food supply, and I want to try and change that,” said Lauryn. “I’m also a very talkative person.”
Few understand the dairy industry better than Lauryn. According to her dad, AJ, Irwin has been feeding cows since she was one or two.
When she was young, Lauryn loved the roller-rink. Before she could have her fun skating, “I had to make sure the calves were fed first.”
“The older she gets, the more she does,” said AJ. “For a 16-year-old, she has big shoes to fill. When she goes to a game or a pageant and leaves the farm, there is a lot of slack that we have to pickup.”
Lauryn also knows the showing and business side of the industry. At last year’s Crawford County Fair, Lauryn and her cows were named Honorable Mention Senior Champion and Senior Champion Best Owned and Bred, among other honors.
These awards were not won with family cows. Lauryn has her own herd of 11 cows that she has been building. Her heard consists of both show cows and commercial cows.
“All 250 are my cows, but these 11 have my name on them,” she said.
While working on the farm is hard work, and getting her cows ready for the shows can be exhausting, she said preparing for the dairy princess competition was a different type of difficult.
Months before the competition took place, Lauryn was working on her speech and skit. She wanted to thank her family who listened to her practice for hours on end. All that hard work paid off, as she won best speech for her address — “Refuel, Refresh and Recover.”
In her speech, Lauryn spoke to a fictional athletic director about how the athletes should drink chocolate milk after games and practices, noting the benefits and nutrients.
For her skit, she donned the super-suit of Dairy Girl, a superhero that “saves the day with three servings of dairy every day.” She even had a cape with a “D” on the back, a hood with cow ears and an utter-bag filled with everything the superhero would ever need.
Bryan ended up taking home the award for the best skit, with her skit titled “Art of Dairy.”
With all the work she put in practicing, and so much time spent on dairy farms, Lauryn said it was surreal when her name was called as princess on Saturday.
“It means a lot to to me because of the dedication I put in to to this competition and because it is for an industry I love,” she said. “It shows that hard work pays off.”
When Lauryn returned to the farm after the competition, she was the second princess on the premise. Lauryn spoke with The Herald on Monday in between feeding a newborn calf and helping with the milking.
While in the parlor, she saw her award-winning cow, Sundae. The cow, which had her head sticking out a window, loves attention, and hates getting rained on. “Now that is a princess,” she said.
In addition to the princess competition they sashed two Dairy Maids; Sydney and Cecile Preston, of Centerville, and three Dairy Misses; Holly Wetherell, of Conneaut Lake, Devri Hart, of Cochranton and Emma Waddell, of Townville.
If you or your organization would like to have the Dairy Promotion Team attend an event please contact Chris Waddell at (814) 720-5584 or Amber Irwin at (814) 493-443.
