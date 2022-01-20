When the Omicron variant of COVID-19 first came to the United States in December, this nation was not prepared for what would follow.
The new variant proved to spread quickly, and has led to some of the highest levels of COVID infections seen since the pandemic started in 2020.
When lots of people start getting sick, the first thing they need to do is get tested. With so many Americans getting sick and being exposed, the number of tests needed has exploded.
Noting the lack of testing available, both the Crawford County, State and Federal government have taken steps to get more tests into the hands of those who need it.
County residents can now go to the Crawford County Fairgrounds to get free PCR tests. The fairgrounds has testing available this week through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Testing at the fairgrounds returns next week and will be offered Monday, Jan. 24 - Friday, Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those getting tested are asked to enter through Gate One on Dickson Road.
The Federal Government has also started a program to send four at-home rapid tests to every household in the nation. Those interested in the free tests can order them at Covidtests.gov.
The Titusville Area Hospital currently has testing available at their drive-thru testing site. A physician order is required to be tested. The hospital also has tests available at the Titusville ExpressCare. Both locations are currently using PCR tests.
With the rise in the Omicron variant, getting COVID tests in Crawford County has been a challenge. After seeing average daily positive tests in the county hover in the 40s in November, the average for positive cases since the arrival of Omicron has spiked, with the average currently in the 150s.
The average number of cases of a seven-day period has risen 71% from the averages reported just two weeks ago.
According to the New York Times COVID dashboard, since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has reported 17,626 cases, which means one in five county residents have been infected at some point.
With the rise of COVID cases in the county, the Titusville area has followed similar trends. According to Kelly Clark, Marketing and Communications Specialist for the Titusville Area Hospital, “The area has seen a dramatic increase in the number of individuals being tested with COVID symptoms as well as the number of COVID positive cases.”
The rise in COVID infections has led to an increase in the need for testing. Local pharmacies have been out of take-home rapid tests, and urgent care facilities have been filled beyond capacity.
With many in need of testing, the Crawford County commissioners took notice, and have been trying to get expanded testing for county residents.
“Ever since the holiday break there has been a large demand for testing,” said Commissioner Eric Henry. “The Urgent Cares have been inundated. Their staff was spending a majority if their time doing COVID-19 testing. As that occurred it became more and more difficult to provide other care.”
The commissioner even said that Urgent Care facilities had stopped testing at 10 or 11 a.m., as they did not have the capacity to test everyone who came to them in need of a test.
Facing the testing reality, the commissioners got to work, and looked at ways they could alleviate some of the stress of the COVID testing infrastructure. Henry said that the Board of Commissioners had been looking at spending American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to secure tests for county residents, at an extreme cost.
“It wasn’t going to be cheap, but we knew that people needed testing to go back to work, to go back to school and to travel,” said Henry. “They needed to have these tests and there was a huge shortage.”
Before deciding to spend big on securing the tests, the commissioners then decided to reach out to the state for help, and contacted the Governor’s Northwest Regional Office in Erie.
Henry said that the county’s request was taken to the Department of Health, and within 48 hours the department reached out and asked if the county would be interested in hosting a drive-thru clinic.
Not only are tests important to get people back to work and in school, testing is also one of the most effective ways to stop the spread of the disease.
Clark said that to stop the spread, it is important to quarantine and stay isolated until you have received a negative test. The problem arises when those who feel ill cannot get that test.
Even if tests were available, for some county residents, COVID tests were a luxury they couldn’t afford. Henry said that some people were paying up to $70 for the tests, which not everyone can afford once, let alone if they need more than one test.
“The number one thing on the list for ARPA funds is to mitigate COVID, and we have been funding things at the hospital and testing,” said Henry. “This board of commissioners is committed to offset the citizens costs related to COVID-19.”
If residents can’t get to the fairgrounds, as traveling in the winter months can be treacherous, and for residents of the eastern part of the county it would require quite the drive, the federal government has started a new program to help.
“I think it is important to take advantage of the federal program to get home tests delivered to them, the accessibility to get tested and get piece of mind to go back to school and get back to work,” said Henry.
The program will ship four at-home tests to any home in the county that asks for one, for free.
According to the Associated Press, the Federal Government has a plan to get 1 billion tests out to the public through this program.
While that number does seem large, more still needs to be done at the various levels of government to get more tests out to the people. The same article said that the country would need 2.3 billion tests per month for all teens and adults to test themselves twice a week, more than double what the Biden administration plans to distribute over the next several months.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
