When Titusville Middle School eighth grader Hailie Blakeslee was growing up, she loved sitting down in front of the television and turning on her favorite cartoons.
Blakeslee has always had a passion for traditional art forms and has expressed that through her drawing and painting. For the past couple of years Blakeslee has combined her love of drawing and cartoons, exploring the world of animation.
She recently submitted an animation to the PA Media and Design Competition, where her animation skills will really be put to the test.
Two or three years ago Blakeslee had the idea of trying her hand at animation. She is someone who loves watching tutorial style videos on Youtube, and came across a video on animation.
After watching the artist turn static sketches into moving animations, she knew this was something she had to try.
“It didn’t teach me, but I watched other people do it and it inspired me,” she said.
Once she saw those videos, she went to work on learning the necessary skills needed to animate.
When creating an animation, there are many different steps that you have to do.
“It gets done little by little,” said Blakeslee.
The first step is the drawings. Rule of thumb says that for every ten seconds your animation runs, you need around 100 frames. A frame is another word for a drawing. First you create the drawings, then you put them together to create the movement.
“I like how they move,” said Blakeslee. “It fascinates me.”
For the PA Media and Design Competition, Blakeslee is submitting her animation, ‘Coffee.’ The short 30-second clip shows people interacting with a cup of coffee.
The sound of the clip is a little song where the person and cup of coffee go back and forth.
“I can make you feel alive,” said the Coffee cup. “I know, but do I need you to survive,” retorts the person.
Blakeslee said that the video consists of more than 200 frames. Blakeslee also submitted a digital illustration, titled ‘Draw Out Your Future.’
Blakeslee dowloaded an animation app on her phone and the rest is history. Now, years later, one of her passions intersected with a unit in her art class.
Blakeslee completed the project as a part of her art class’s animation unit. It took her just one week of class time to complete it, with lots of time outside of class used to create her masterpiece.
During their animation unit, it was quickly revealed that Blakeslee had a talent that went beyond what a typical middle school student could accomplish.
Blakeslee’s art teacher is Sarah Parish, who has pushed her to submit her work and get the admiration her work deserves.
While teaching her students, Parish always has these competitions on her mind. She subscribes to many different quarterly and monthly competitions, and will talk to former and current students who she feels the competitions “are up their alley.”
When she saw the animation competition, she immediately had one student in mind.
“She is very talented,” Parish said of Blakeslee. “She is beyond the middle school level.”
Animation is a tough unit for her students, as it can be very tedious. Some hate it, and “some really enjoy it.”
For the animation unit students have to create 50 frames and turn it into something. Blakeslee went far and beyond what was required.
With such talent, Parish wants to make sure that more people can find out about Blakeslee and her animations. Parish also thought that the content of the video, obsession with coffee, would be relatable with the judges.
“I think most adults would identify,” said Parish.
In the art world, it can be hard for artists to get the recognition they deserve. For a student like Blakeslee, who’s favorite subject is art and wants to go onto a career as an artist, her passion is something that needs to be recognized.
“They work so hard and I feel like sometimes kids who are really talented in the art world don’t get to shine as often as they should,” said Parish.
Moving forward, Blakeslee wants to take classes in high school to improve her craft. The competition does not end until April of 2022, so Blakeslee has some time to continue animating before winners are announced.
