A full room greeted Titusville’s City Council at their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night.
Among those in the audience were members of the Titusville Police Department, who were there to celebrate the retirement of Officer Shane Slagle.
Crawford County Planning Director Zachary Norwood was also in attendance. He spoke to council about several items that need the city’s attention.
The City started off the meeting recognizing Slagle, who has served the city as a police officer for 21 years. City Council presented Slagle with a plaque and card to thank him for his service.
Council then heard from Norwood. He was asked by the county commissioners to speak with city officials about three topics — CDBG administration, which the city had asked for more information about, GIS administration and funds for the Oil Region Alliance’s Scheide House renovations.
The first topic that Norwood presented to council was Community Development Block Grant administration fees and duties. The City currently has a contract in place with the County and the planning department for administration of the CDBG funds.
Currently, the County charges the City 6% of the total funds to, as Norwood put it, “push papers.” As a department that is in charge of administering CDBG funds to other county municipalities, the County has knowledge and experience making sure that documentation to both the state and federal government is in place.
City officials had asked the County to present them with more options, in the goal that the County take over more of the administrative duties. Norwood presented council with options to raise the administrative fee to 12% and 18%, in which the county would take over more duties in regards to CDBG.
“This would take additional workloads off the City,” said Norwood.
Mayor Jon Crouch said that the County taking over these duties can provide two advantages, the first being the amount of time city officials spend on administration work for CDBG, and the second being that they are “professionals” when it comes to the program.
The second topic discussed by Norwood was GIS information and potentially changing some addresses in the City. Norwood explained that the county is taking on addressing, for both 911 safety and voting, to uniform addressing throughout the county.
Titusville is one of only a few municipalities that the county does not administer GIS addressing. This would make 911 response times more consistent as ambulances would be less likely to drive by the house they needed to be at.
The last topic was in relation to the Scheide House, located downtown, that is currently owned by the Oil Region Alliance. The Alliance is currently renovating the house, in hopes of making the space a cultural preservation center.
The ORA has received $42,000 in grant money, and is looking for funding to finish the program. The County is looking to use American Rescue Plan Act funding to help the ORA finish the project.
Also in attendance was Marilyn Black, a contractor for the ORA. Black explained that when the County uses ARPA funds, they like so see a match from a local municipality. The ORA is looking at a $7,000 contribution from the city.
Several council members including Jason Drake, Sarah Jones and Sam Logsdon had questions about the project. Black told council that currently the project is being held up by fire suppression systems, but that the building could be ready for use as early as Autumn of this year.
Councilman Logsdon wanted to know what the City would be getting when contributing money towards a building they do not own, and one that would not be open to the general public.
“The City is getting the opportunity to rapidly take a vacant structure into full utilization,” Black said. She also mentioned the historical significance of the building, and the advantage of making the once busy Scheide house “busy again.”
Council also heard from City Manager Neil Fratus, who updated council on several projects and situations that have been developing in the City.
Fratus was happy to announce that construction has begun at the City’s new recycling center. The building, paid for by more than $300,000 of grant funding, will be a place that city residents can use to help with yard waste.
The City hopes to add more services to the center. The next step will be getting information out to the public, educating them on the uses of the building and how they can use the facility.
Even though it was mentioned at the previous meeting, Fratus spoke about snow removal in the City, which is still taking place. Fratus said that for the first time, the City’s Public Works Department has been utilizing dump sites to remove excess snow from downtown streets.
An issue that has been a hot topic as of late has been cars that are now covered in snow, which make it difficult for city crews to clear streets. A list of abandoned cars has been turned over to the Titusville Police Department, who are now working on contacting owners to remove these vehicles.
As a way to make the process of clearing streets easier, there was talk about implementation of alternate street parking, which the City has an ordinance for. Mayor Crouch said that while there is an ordinance in place, without proper signage, they are not allowed to enforce the ordinance.
He said the City can enforce their 24-hour parking ordinance, which would require residents to move their vehicles once a day.
