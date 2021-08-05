Titusville City Council moved its meeting time Tuesday night back a half hour so that City officials could attend the National Night Out.
Once the meeting started, council flew through the agenda, approving a special event after getting updates from City Manager Neil Fratus about the City’s response to the July flooding that wreaked havoc on the Titusville area.
Council also approved two different motions allowing the Titusville Redevelopment Authority to start the process of acquiring funds for the HOME program.
Fratus, during the manager’s report, updated council on work being done regarding last month’s flooding. Fratus told council that City officials and the Conservation District recently walked the length of Church Run to take stock of the situation.
The City had been worried about needing permits to work on the creek, but got answers that will allow them to go ahead and clear out debris. Permits are only needed if the flow of water is stopped, and aren’t needed to clean the banks of the creek and to clear debris from the various bridges that Church Run flows under.
Cleaning out the creek is a short-term solution the City hopes can make the creek less vulnerable to flooding until a permanent solution can be found, and paid for.
Fratus told council that he found a box of reports and studies about Church Run that date back to the 1970s.
“Here we are still dealing with this,” said Fratus. Armed with more information, Fratus said the City is looking to apply for a state flood mitigation grant that opens in February.
Along with this grant, Fratus said he is working on finding other sources of funds to help pay for a long -term solution to the flooding.
“It’s a scrap book full of stuff,” said Mayor Jon Crouch, “But it has no solutions.” He wants to continue the efforts and attention that has been put on dealing with the flooding, saying, “It is time to step up to the plate.”
The grant writing process can be arduous, and Fratus said that the City will have to dedicate time and effort to even have a chance for funding.
To help with more immediate relief, Fratus said that the Titusville Redevelopment Authority (TRA) is currently “cutting checks” of up to $500 to help residents deal with flood-related expenses.
After council approved $25,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funding to help with recovery, which they did unanimously, including a match from the county, there is now $50,000 of support for those who experienced flood damage.
The progam will reimburse the costs of recovery that could pay for a new boiler, water heater or labor done to clean up from the aftermath.
Fratus asks that anyone seeking assistance contact the TRA, and provide relevant receipts.
Fratus wanted to remind council and the citizens of Titusville that there will be a community clean up on Saturday, Aug. 7, starting at 9 a.m. Volunteers and City officials will help weed, and beautify Scheide Park before Oil Fest. Fratus asks that if you can, to bring a weed whacker, rakes and shovels.
The City is looking for someone to fill the one spot open to the public for the Blight Committee. While the City has had an ordinance in place for such a committee, one has never been established.
The committee will look to reuse, rehabilitate and reinvest in blighted properties for the betterment of the community.
Council approved a special event for the Oil Creek 100 Trail Run. The race, which will start at the middle school at 5 a.m., will take runners through trails and paths all the way to Oil Creek State Park.
Council approved two measures to help the TRA start to put together the HOME program. This program allows for federal funds to be used by homeowners to get their properties up to code so they can live in safe environments.
The program, for low -income persons, would allow homeowners to rehabilitate their homes at no cost. The City approved a cooperation agreement allowing the TRA to administer the program, and a resolution that allows the TRA to apply for the program on the City’s behalf.
Meeting notes
— Fratus updated council and residents alike on events coming up in Titusville that will take place before the next council meeting. Apart from concerts and movies hosted by the Titusville Council on the Arts, on Monday’s and Friday’s, respectively, Fratus said the City is looking forward to Oil Fest (Aug. 13-15), the Drake Well BMX Gold Cup weekend (Aug. 6-8), and the Power Parachuters event at the airport (Aug. 8-15). The Power Parachuters will end with a car show from 1-5 p.m. at the airport, that will feature music and food.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
