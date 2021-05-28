WARREN —USDA, Forest Service, Allegheny National Forest will open all-terrain vehicle and off-highway motorcycle (ATV/OHM) trails at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021 for the summer riding season that runs through Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
Riding a motorized vehicle on the ATV/OHM trails requires an annual permit that is valid through the end of the calendar year. Permit fees coupled with other funding sources are invested in the maintenance and improvement of the ATV/OHM trails.
The 2021 ATV/OHM permit cost, mail-in forms, vendors and directions for electronic submissions can be found on the Forest website at fs.usda.gov/main/allegheny/passes-permits/recreation.
Contractors may conduct trail maintenance over the course of the riding season which may result in trail re-routes or closures to ensure your safety. A news release and information will be posted on the ANF website and Facebook page when ATV/OHM trail access changes.
Forest Service staff will monitor the use and conditions of the ATV/OHM trails. “We are excited for the start of the season and hopeful that weather and trail conditions allow Forest visitors to enjoy the trails throughout the season,” said Supervisory Natural Resource Specialist Justin Woldt.
Forest visitors are requested to practice outdoor ethics such as Tread Lightly. Riders should employ caution and courtesy when on any of the trails, as many are open for multiple uses, and you may encounter vehicles, horses, bicyclists or hikers at any time. Trail conditions can be challenging. Riders are encouraged to consider their skill level and personal safety when evaluating whether to use any trail.
For more information about recreational activities on the ANF go to Allegheny National Forest - Recreation (usda.gov).
