WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — The Crawford County Fair Board appointed a new member to the board and discussed gate fees at their regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday night.
After last year’s free fair, there was talk about getting the fair back on its feet, and “plugging holes in a leaking bucket.” The board is looking at a progressive scale for gate fees, trying to allow fair-goers to come early and spend more money at the grounds.
The Fair Board appointed Centerville’s Cheryl Hamilton as its newest member. As the fair board’s attorney was not present, she will be sworn in during the December meeting.
Hamilton fills one of the three slots allocated for the eastern part of the county. Hamilton told The Herald that she is excited to be on the fair board, and hopes to contribute to making the it the best fair possible.
“I hope I can bring some good qualities to the board,” said Hamilton. Hamilton owns Brian’s County Market in Centerville, and has had children involved in 4-H in the past.
She hopes to see more people from her area participate in the fair, and wants to get more 4-H people involved.
“I hope to be able to represent our region and bring more 4-Hers to the fair,” she said.
The fair board interviewed two people to take the seat on the board now occupied by Hamilton. The board is looking to change its bylaws so that instead of it being three representatives from the three zones of the county — East, West and Central — to having two members from each zone and three at large.
Commissioners Christopher Soff and Francis Weiderspahn were in attendance and said that they are in favor, but that the change would have to be approved by the commissioners at one of their meetings.
The discussion then quickly turned to the big issue of the evening, gate prices. After last year’s free fair due to the pandemic and lack of non-agricultural entertainment, the board hopes to get back on track.
For the first time, the board is looking at a sliding scale for ticket prices. The proposed fees would be free on Sunday, for Monday-Thursday it would be free entry until noon. Prices would then be $5 for noon to 4 p.m. and $8 from 4 p.m. to close. The prices for Friday and Saturday would be free from 8 to noon, $5 from noon to 4:30 and $8 from 4:30 to close.
These prices are just proposed, and the public had many comments on the prices. There was talk of having the gate fees for the times be anywhere from $5 or $6, all the way up to $10. The board took the comments under consideration and said that they will address this and bring the discussion back at the December meeting.
The consensus was that it made sense to charge those who come later a higher fee, as they would be enjoying more of the entertainment, and not participating in the other activities.
“The crowds are here at night,” said Fair Board President Dean Maynard.
The board thought this was a good way to charge admission, without just going right back to $8.
There was also discussion about the passes that will be offered. The proposed fees would be $30 weekly pass for anyone, $25 exhibitor pass and a $10 volunteer pass. The department heads were not happy about the volunteers having to pay. The board maintained that they cannot allow the amount of free passes given out as in previous years, and that something needed to change.
It was suggested that possibly volunteer passes could be $5, and that the departments could have corporate sponsors pay the fees. The board and department heads did seem to be in agreement that there needs to be a formal list of volunteers, and a definition of how much work qualifies someone as as volunteer.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
