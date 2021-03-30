The Herald
ERIE – The U.S. Marshals Service Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force (WPAFTF) announced the arrest of Regginal Duane Welch III, age 20. Welch is accused of shooting and killing Casey James Nadolny, 25, of Titusville in March 23 in Millcreek Township.
Welch was wanted by the Millcreek Police Department on an arrest warrant dated March 24, 2021 for criminal homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, firearms not to be carried without a license and prohibited possession of a firearm. The incident is alleged to have occurred on March 23, 2021 in the 2400 block of Zimmerly Road in Millcreek Township.
Welch was taken into custody without incident Monday at approximately 6:25 a.m. in the 2400 block of Baur Avenue in Erie. The WPAFTF was assisted by the Erie Bureau of Police and Millcreek Police Department.
The Erie Division of the WPAFTF is comprised of the following member agencies: U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Attorney’s Office, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations, Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole, Erie County Detectives Bureau and the Erie Bureau of Police.
