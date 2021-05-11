By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
After a long year of empty galleries and full “zoom-rooms,” the Drake Well Museum and Park has reopened.
“We’re very excited to be open again,” said site administrator Melissa Mann.
The museum will be using a tiered reopening plan and is currently only open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 to 4 p.m. The staff has all been trained to allow for guests to visit safely, with an emphasis on cleaning, mask usage and social distancing.
While the museum is currently open, it may be a while before they can operate at pre-pandemic levels.
Part of the tiered re-opening plan that the museum is following has limited those who can help the museum until they have been retrained. According to Mann, the staff was trained to ensure guest safety.
“Our top priority first and foremost is safety,” she said.
Until they can re-train volunteers there will be no guided tours as they depend highly on their work.
“As the season goes on we will be adding more elements,” said Mann.
The full list of mitigation protocols can be found on at the website, at Drakewell.org
As the museum has so much space, Mann does not expect many of the mitigation measures to “be a hinderance.” Currently, the main gallery is allowed 40 people in at a time. That number could grow in the months to come.
The museum also has an abundance of outdoor exhibits and an entire park system for guests to enjoy. If the museum gets an influx of guests at one time, Mann said that they can spend time outside while the gallery empties.
“There’s so much to do at Drake Well Museum, we have such great stuff outside,” she said.
Mann remembers the first day her staff was told to work from home on March 17, 2020.
The museum was in the middle of a lecture series, and had to cancel a speaker when the COVID-19 pandemic first shut down “regular life.” When she realized that the lockdowns and restrictions may last longer than the initial two-week period, she realized the museum had to adapt.
“We had to shift how we engage with our audience,” said Mann. As museums are places that primarily function with in-person experience, they had to figure out how to get their programming out, while not being able to be at the museum.
Drake Well reached out to speakers who had committed to participating and asked if they would be interested in a virtual lecture series.
The more pandemic -friendly option was popular and many speakers agreed. When Drake Well Museum had its first virtual lecture of the series, according to Mann, it was the first Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission site to host a virtual program.
The opportunities did not end with lectures, as the museum tried to create programs for everyone. When events are virtual, “everyone” not only includes those in the Oil Region, but people all around the country.
The museum hosted a virtual summer camp for kids this past year. To Mann’s surprise, there were campers from all over the country, even some in California.
During this trying time, Mann said the museum was able to lean on its staff.
“Our staff is extremely creative,” she said. The pandemic allowed the creative juices to flow.
Throughout the entire year, while the main gates stayed closed, the Drake Well Museum staff worked to improve the galleries, do work behind the scenes and host virtual events and programs to engage the community.
The creativity extended to volunteers who dressed up as historical figures and found other ways to be involved while also having fun.
“When we were completely closed we took advantage,” said Mann.
The museum has nearly 1,000 artifacts under it’s possession. While only a fraction can be shown in the galleries, the museum has been working to make its items in storage more accessible.
Curator Susan Beates has been taking photos of the artifacts and making the information available to those at home.
The museum also moved some things around in the galleries. To make room for a new section, the old fire truck has been moved to create 300 feet of new space.
The hope is to eventually have this section of the museum show the environmental, economic and social impacts that petroleum consumption has had on the world.
As the museum looks to 2021 and beyond, the year without guests will not be forgotten. The museum had to go an entire year without revenue and missed the admissions that were the lifeblood of the organization.
“It was a frustrating year,” said Mann. She said the museum really had to lean on organizations like the Friends of Drake Well to help weather the storm.
The pandemic did allow the museum to be creative, and make some changes that may stick around after COVID-19 is gone.
“There was a lot of trial and error, but everything we did folks responded to well,” she said.
When in-person events become the norm again, Mann hopes that the museum can learn from the pandemic and take some of what they learned to reach more people.
“We missed most not coming here and showing stories through artifacts,” said Mann, “But when we can’t do our jobs normally, we had to think about what we could do to keep people engaged.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
