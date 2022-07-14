Titusville City Council held a special meeting Tuesday night with just one item on the agenda, the awarding of a bid for the Diamond Street park project.
The park, which has been the center of controversy due to the potential removal of dumpsters, seemed to be up in the air after last Tuesday’s council meeting. However, council voted four to one to award the base bid plus option one to Terra Works. Councilman Jason Drake was the lone dissenting vote.
The total amount of what was awarded was at the cost of $381,000, which is $144,000 over the original project estimate of $237,000.
City Manager Neil Fratus said that the cost was “extremely high” and that inflation and disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the cost. “Unfortunately the cost of everything has gone up,” said Fratus. He said that other municipalities have faced similar issues with the lack of bids submitted for projects.
What was accepted at the meeting, the base bid and option one, is not what residents have seen on plans of the park that council had been displaying, and which appeared in The Herald. The base bid entails that the ground will have proper drainage, infrastructure and will be level. It also includes landscaping, a bottle filler station and a bike repair station.
Option one includes furnishings, the installation of light fixtures, footings and wiring. Fratus recommended that option one be added because if just the base bid was accepted there would be large trenches for wiring left open that could be a safety hazard.
Fratus said that for the outdoor seating, bike racks, podium and other aspects not included in what they accepted, the city will buy materials at a lower cost and have the public works crews install them.
The additional cost of the project will be covered by moving around CDBG funds. The plan is to take away funds already committed to the Ed Myer project, and replenish those funds with 2022 CDBG funds which have not yet been allocated.
Deputy Mayor Sara Jones said that while in a different situation it might have recommended that council wait for prices to go down to a more reasonable level, due to restrictions with using 2019 Community Development Block Grant funding for part of the project, it must be completed by May of 2023. “There is a time limit on this money,” said Jones.
The timetable that the city has to abide by was a big part of the discussion at the meeting. At the meeting a week prior members of the public, many of who returned for the special meeting, brought up concerns about lack of parking and dumpster space in the city.
Multiple members on council, including Jason Drake and Sam Logsdon, had said they wanted to explore potentially changing the current designs of the park to accommodate some of these concerns.
To discuss these concerns with the project engineering firm, Pashek, council had a meeting with the firm to discuss potential changes. Fratus, Mayor Jon Crouch and Deputy Mayor Sara Jones attended the meeting.
“The engineers recommendation was certainly that we have moved forward far enough on this project that we should be continuing with the park project,” said Jones.
When asked about adding dumpsters or parking, or even reverting the back portion of the property back to what it was, a parking lot, Jones said the engineer told them it would cost a number close to what the park project was to do that. “His recommendation was that that is not a wise use of that facility,” said Jones.
Councilman Sam Logsdon had many questions for Jones, Crouch and Fratus about potential change orders. Logsdon asked about whether change orders would be allowed. “My only question and concern is are we beyond the point where we have so much money invested in this we can’t financially change it,” said Logsdon.
Those who attended the meeting said they were not sure, as they did specifically ask. Fratus did say that if a change was submitted at this stage, before the bid had been accepted, that the project would have to be rebid.
Drake mentioned that the main reason he voted no on the bid was that he was “unclear with the change order issue.” He also said he did not want to vote to accept the bid until he knew how the trash issue would be resolved.
Attending the meeting over the phone, Councilman Chad Covell did weigh in on the topic, admitting that at first, he actually opposed the park project. However, Covell said that he is in favor of the park, and sees benefits it will have. He did say that he wants increased signage for the city parking lot.
Before the vote, both Jones and Crouch talked about how they felt the park can benefit the city. Jones said that the new space will act like a bookend, and that combined with Scheide Park, will draw people to businesses in both parts of downtown. Crouch talked about synergy, and how the new park will help create synergy by giving people a comfortable environment to come together.
The tone of the special meeting was much different that the meeting that took place a week ago. Mayor Jon Crouch outlined rules regarding public comment, making sure that comments pertained to city business and not outbursts. Council also let those who chose to speak get their time in without responding intermittently.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, resident Stacey Ross mentioned how it was interesting that at today’s meeting there were now rules to follow regarding public comment, and hoped that the rules were for both the public and members on council.
“I hope that this is a turning point for both sides, that we are going to talk to each other like people and listen to each other,” she said.
Many of the same voices that came forward at last Tuesday’s meeting came forward at the special meeting. The session started with resident Bill McCrillis who asked council if they realize what they did by accepting the bid. He said he thinks the money could have been spent somehow differently.
Rick List was another return speaker. Council members had mentioned that the park will have greater appeal for motorists who drive through town. List said that when they drive through town and think about stopping, “where do they park to go to the park?” He also asked why council doesn’t seem like they want to help business owners of the city.
Other speakers included residents Dan and Pat Fickley, who had questions about the garbage situation. Dan even showed council a picture of trash from another business on Diamond Street that was sitting on the curb.
Unlike in previous meetings, there was no back and forth between those at the podium and those on council. Crouch told those who spoke that their input will be taken into consideration.
The next Titusville City Council meeting will take place on Tuesday, July 19, at 7 p.m. at the Towne Square building.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
