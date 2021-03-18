By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
Titusville’s City Council got some updates and discussed new business during its meeting Tuesday night.
Before the meeting got into the swing of things, council listened to a pre-recorded presentation about the results of a placemaking program from Alchemy Community Transformations, an organization contracted to do work for the City.
The company offered its services, at no cost to the City, after Titusville Renaissance Inc. won the Rural Rocks Contest sponsored by the Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative Association.
Leah Carter, from Titusville Renaissance Inc. was present at the meeting to give council background on the project. Carter said that employees from Alchemy had come to Titusville in February of 2020 to hear from the community and see the town that they would make recommendations for.
At Tuesday’s council meeting, Alchemy presented council with their creative placemaking plan, which was a custom website. Carter turned her presentation over to a video featuring two Alchemy personnel who had been instrumental in this project.
The presenters showed council the finished project, TitusvillePaPlacemaking.com. The creation of the website completes the contract with the organization.
The presenters said that after careful consideration from the citizens of Titusville, whose voices were heard through surveys and also a steering committee made up of local citizens including Neil Fratus, Bob Joyce, Luke Ruot and Sara Jones, the company identified four areas in which citizens said Titusville could better serve them.
Those categories were housing, which residents said was their top issue, public art, branding and marketing and “Tap Into Titusville”
Council was presented with a potential rebrand for the City. Alchemy said that an issue they heard from residents is that Titusville is too focused with its past, and not looking toward the future.
The new branding titled “Titusville, Pa. You’re Welcome” they believe will help the City look forward without forgetting the past.
The presenters also highlighted further ‘Tap Into Titusville,” which is a separate website that acts as a business resource hub for any businesses that may want to move into Titusville or current companies who may want to expand. The presenters said that addressing these issues could help the City improve perception and create community pride.
After the presentation, City Manager Neil Fratus presented his report. Fratus updated council on the state of the City’s search for crossing guards.
Fratus said that he had received applications, but that hiring for the position was more complex than many realize. Would-be guards need to pass a background check, be fingerprinted and Fratus said he would like to formally interview candidates as they do work with the City’s children.
Fratus then updated council on the state of the Community Development Block Grant funds.
Fratus and Titusville’s United Way were working on an agreement for the organization to help administer rental assistance and utility assistance. Fratus was looking to convert some of the City’s leftover Small Business COVID-19 relief funds to help the United Way.
After talking to Crawford County leaders, it was decided that this was not the best course of action. The funds will stay in the small business programs.
To help Titusville residents, Fratus contacted the Center for Family Services (CFS) in Meadville. Crawford County has received more than $5 million in rental assistance to help families.
Without moving funds around, CFS will be coming to Titusville every Tuesday at the Associated Charities building to help those in need apply for and receive assistance.
Fratus updated the City on a meeting between members of Drake Well BMX, himself and Public Works Director Chris Roofner. The BMX track had previously come to council asking for assistance upgrading the starting hill.
After meeting, it was decided that instead of asphalt, Drake Well BMX will use concrete for the project. The cost is estimated to be $6,000.
Drake Well BMX has mailed out letters to local businesses looking for help with covering the costs. The track is also looking at potential sponsorships with local businesses for other projects like picnic tables and benches.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
