The Titusville YWCA and area organizations gathered on Tuesday to show kids that learning is fun. As a part of the state wide Remake Learning Days initiative, organizations came to the YWCA to treat the kids to some fun learning activities, while also giving out some information about themselves.
“We picked this day to celebrate making learning interesting and fun for the kids,” said Ashleigh English, Director of the YWCA.
Remake Learning Days is a two-week statewide initiative with the goal of having kids associate learning with fun. With such nice weather, organizations were able to set up tables outside on the YWCA lawn and give kids some fun activities to do. Activities ranged from playing with service dogs, making paper frogs, creating a take home plant and an obstacle course. Like many of the activities, the obstacle course was both fun and educational. Before starting the course, the kids counted their heart rates. After doing the course they counted their heart rates again, seeing how being active makes the heart pump.
Organizations present included Early Head Start, Crawford County Drug and Alcohol Executive Committee, the Pa. Department of Health, Nicotine Free NW Pa., Pa. Immunization Coalition, Elks club, Highmark Whole Care, Highmark BCBS, Paws for a Cause, The United Way of the Titusville Region and The Society of Farm Women of Pa.
