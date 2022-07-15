CRANBERRY — A new facility is being built to help area veterans with their health care needs. The Erie Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center is in the process of constructing a brand new outpatient facility on Route 322 in Cranberry right in front of Home Depot.
“This will expand and modernize what we have in Venango County,” said John A. Gennaro, the medical center director as he addressed a small gathering of veterans and government officials Wednesday morning during a ceremonial groundbreaking.
As he spoke, a crew from the Cleveland-based Downing Construction was busy working on the concrete flooring for the building which is expected to be complete in the spring of 2022.
“This is real important,” said Tony Digiacomo, director of Crawford County’s Veteran Services. “We have a lot of Titusville veterans who go to Venango.”
The current clinic is located in Sugarcreek on Route 8 in the Pennwood Center near Giant Eagle. It is a roughly 6,000-square- foot space, according to Chanel Cook, a spokesperson for the VA. The new facility will be roughly double that size.
Titusville’s Charles Castelluccio asked to address the crowd after the ceremonial gold shovel turning of the dirt. The chaplain for the northwest Pennsylvania 28 district of the Veterans of Foreign Wars walked to the podium to praise Gennaro and the new facility.
“No one mentioned the traveling,” he said. “We can get here in 10 to 15 minutes. Can you imagine waking up on January 5 with a few inches of snow on the ground and needing to get to the clinic in Erie which has 24 inches? Would you want to go to Erie?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.