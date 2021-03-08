By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
This past fall, Baldwin Wallace University and their nationally-recognized musical theatre program held the first ever virtual college production of the musical “Spring Awakening.”
As the pandemic forced the show to adapt, the production received a larger- than-life response, garnering attention nationally. The show received articles and reviews from the likes of AmericanTheatre.org, BroadwayWorld and the New York Times.
One student, who grew up in the area aided the production as it gained buzz and fever. That student is Jordan Gallagher, a Maplewood High School graduate who was a part of the show’s marketing and social media team.
Gallagher, a senior who is pursuing a degree within the Arts Management and Entrepreneurship program, worked with various students and alumni to help promote the production.
As all students in the music program have to be involved in the arts, Gallagher is also studying to receive a minor in music applied voice.
Gallagher has been involved in the arts from a very young age. He participated in the French Creek Community Theater growing up, where he fostered his love for the arts. Twice while a student at Maplewood, Gallagher went to the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association state level competitions.
While working on shows at Baldwin Wallace, Gallagher found himself exactly where he wants to be. “All the people I grew up doing music with, I get to work with them all now,” he said.
Part of the reason Gallagher thinks that the production got so much attention is because it was something so different. “It was something new and unique that no one had seen before,” he said.
He was a part of a 10- member team with specializations in education, programming, social media marketing and on-campus marketing.
As someone who has had experience with “real-world marketing” since high school, Gallagher found this project a new challenge he had to face. “We had to find specific ways to think out-of-the-box and do things that we wouldn’t have done in a typical year,” he said.
He believes he had an experience few in college get to have. Having worked internships with theaters and through work with his father’s entertainment company, Gallagher thought he knew it all, but the production of the virtual show changed that.
After interning as a freshman at Pittsburgh Musical Theater, Gallagher said “I thought I knew everything there was to know about trying to produce and market a show. But with the world we live in today, things are always changing, especially when you have to adapt to a pandemic.”
While the team would have loved to hold the show in a more traditional manner, they believe the new medium really helped their production shine. Normally the only audiences they get to have are local theater enthusiasts and friends and family who make the trip to Ohio.
“Because the show was virtual, we were able to expand our audience to anyone anywhere,” said Gallagher.
He also mentioned that Baldwin Wallace and their music theater program have a “very strong alumni network” who work in show business and were able to share the performance with colleagues in the industry.
In the last two weeks before the show started, Gallagher and his team shifted their marketing focus to all across the country.
“We had paid advertisements targeted to theater lovers everywhere. Our ads went to New York, Chicago and Los Angeles,” he said. Gallagher attributes a “huge increase” in attention to that work.
Gallagher and his team put a lot of effort into creating consistent marketing for the performance. While he knows he and his team’s work certainly helped the show “go viral,” the production did benefit from doing the right thing at the right time.
“This was exactly what people needed during a time like this, and it made me so happy to be able to say I had a hand in making it happen,” he said.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.