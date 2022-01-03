ENTERPRISE — It is nothing new for churches to hold free meals. Often known for their large feasts, having a potluck style meal too is par for the course.
One church has taken that a step further, opening their doors for more than just one meal. Leave it to the Methodists to take one meal and turn it into a week of food, fellowship and fun.
“All Methodists love to eat,” said Ron Wright, organizer of the event.
During the week between Christmas and New Years, for the past 16 years the Enterprise Methodist Church, located at 266 Enterprise Road, has opened its doors, and its crock pots, to the public, offering soup and sandwich dinners.
Don’t get the opinion that there is soup and some bread. The tables are full of food.
“If you go away from here hungry, you are doing something wrong,” said Wright, organizer of the event for the past 15 years.
Wednesday night’s spread included five different soups, including sausage stew and beef and vegetable, sloppy joes, hot dogs and more sweets than a sweet tooth can handle. All the food is homemade by members of the church.
It all started with an idea. Wright said he was talking with Mark Dunning, and the two decided they should try to do something nice for the community during the holiday season.
Wright took over the event and 16 years later the community still gathers during the week to eat together. “This is our outreach to the community,” said Wright. “The more the merrier.”
While the food is definitely a selling point, the laughter, conversation and discussion of Steelers football ties the event together, as everyone leaves with a full belly and a full heart. There is usually also a movie, games and music.
Wednesday’s meal, however, just featured food and fellowship, as the church boilers were out.
The event is open to everyone, regardless of their religious beliefs. Part of the reason that the church has held the event is because they know that during this time of year, holidays should be celebrated together.
They don’t want anyone to go through the season without a large gathering and a feast to match.
“There are a lot of people alone for the holidays,” said Wright. “And we decided to do something about that.”
Pastor Penny Helmbold joined the church four years ago and said that this event is something that she has grown to love.
“When I first heard about it I was curious, not sure what this was about,” she said. “But I quickly discovered it is a bunch of fun.”
The pastor also has another, more personal reason why she has come to love the week of meals.
“I hate kitchens and cooking,” said Helmbold. “So this works out great.”
Besides having a good time, Helmbold said the meal also fits into the church’s mission.
In Proverbs, the Bible says, “The generous will themselves be blessed, for they share their food with the poor.”
To Helmbold, that is exactly what the church is doing with these meals. “This church is using our gifts to reach out to the community,” she said. “It shows that they are following God’s commands.”
The meals continue until Friday night. Food is served between 4 and 7 p.m.
On Friday night, New Years Eve, will feature a special meal, where the church is serving sauerkraut, pork and mashed potatoes, keeping with the New Years tradition.
