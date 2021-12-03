They say that Christmas is the season of giving. During a time where presents are expected, those without disposable incomes can find the holiday season challenging.
One area organization, the Salvation Army, is trying to make sure that all families can enjoy this time of year. They have started their holiday projects, the Red Kettles and Angel Trees.
The Titusville Area Salvation Army is an organization that provides assistance to area residents throughout the year. While they provide services all year round, they are especially busy during the holiday season.
There are four Angel Trees located throughout the Titusville area. The trees are filled with tags hanging from the branches. Each tag represents a child in need.
The tag will have information about the child, like their first name, age, gender and sizes. The goal is that someone in the giving mood will come across the tree, take a tag and do some shopping.
“People come in, get a tag, shop for the kid, and bring back some wrapped gifts,” said Sharon Lemley, Chairman for the Titusville Area Salvation Army service unit.
The goal is to make sure that kids not only have toys, which can be fun, but have clothes to help them keep warm. When it comes to the shopping, Lemley said that people can give whatever they want to give.
This year the Salvation Army has 159 tags, representing the same number of children, on trees this year. The Salvation Army takes care of the clothes, and the Toys for Tots program provides the toys. The goal is to give every kid a garbage bag of things, so they can have a complete Christmas
The Angel Tree program is one that people circle on their calendar. Lemley said that they have many repeat shoppers who they can count on returning some gifts. She said some special shoppers are from Central Towers, who get together every year and pick up some tags.
“Some people do this every year,” said Lemley. “They really look forward to it.”
The four Angel Trees are located at Farmer’s Bank, Titusville Market Square, The Titusville Moose Lodge and Corky’s Pizza in Pleasantville.
To help support the Angel Tree and the many other programs that the Salvation Army offers throughout the year, their famous red kettles are needed.
There are three different rotating locations where members of local organizations stand outside ringing a bell raising money for the Salvation Army.
“The funds we raise through the kettles is what funds our projects and programs for the year,” said Lemley. For any concerned local residents, 85% of the money raised stays local.
The Red Kettles will be out around town from now until Christmas Eve. The goal is to have kettles set up every Thursday through Saturday until Christmas. Depending on what organization is collecting to fill the kettles, they can be found at either Northwest Savings Bank, Tractor Supply Company or True Value. The kettles can be found outside from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Salvation Army still has dates available, and any individual or group that would be interested is asked to reach out.
“We are in dire need of bell ringers,” said Lemley.
Even though there is a need, Lemley is not worried. Throughout the years, the Titusville area has always responded well going above and beyond to support the Salvation Army.
“We have always had wonderful support. If they aren’t out ringing the bell, they are putting money in the kettle,” she said.
If anyone is interested in ringing the bells or helping the Salvation Army during this busy season, contact Sandy Swanson, Red Kettle Co-chair. Swanson can be reached by phone at (814) 827-6576.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.