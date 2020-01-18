By Lorri Drumm
Herald Managing Editor
Titusville City Council met in special session Friday morning to appoint an interim city manager — Neil Fratus.
Fratus replaces Diane Durstine who held the position since the resignation of former City Manager Larry Manross in November.
Titiusville Mayor Denny Peden is enthusiastic about Fratus filling the interim role. “He understands this is an interim position,” Peden said. “He’s not guaranteed employment.”
“He’s eager and has a lot of energy,” he said of Fratus. “He has a lot of energy and is ready to take off.”
“We appointed him Friday and he worked all day,” he said. “That’s just what we need.”
Fratus said he asked if he could start Friday as soon as he was appointed. The city obliged. “I’m looking forward to working with city council, department heads, staff and especially the community,” Fratus said. “It takes all of us to make Titusville thrive.”
Fratus said his top priority is getting the community involved and “proactive.” “We all want people to come here, live here and work here,” he said. “I can’t make that happen on my own. We need to work together and share ideas.”
Fratus was born in Titusville and has been a resident of Northwest Pennsylvania for most of his life. He graduated from Titusville High School in 1996.
He served as a Jr. Firefighter and a Volunteer Firefighter/EMT for the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department while he was in high school. After high school, he worked with the Community Ambulance Service as an EMT for the Oil City/Franklin Region in Venango County and as a line leader/supervisor at Weyerhauser in Titusville.
In 2006, Fratus was hired at the Crawford County Sheriff’s office. During his 13 years with the sheriff’s office, he worked his way up the ranks from deputy sheriff to lieutenant, then chief deputy sheriff.
Fratus resigned from the sheriff’s office in May 2019. He announced his candidacy for Crawford County Sheriff in 2018, running on the Republican ticket. He lost the nomination to opponent David Powers.
Fratus then opposed Powers in the general election on the Democratic ticket but was defeated again.
There will be a Community Meet and Greet for Fratus following Monday’s City Council meeting at 7 p.m. on the second floor of Towne Square, 110 W. Spring St.
