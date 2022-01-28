Kim Strain has a knack for being in the right place at the right time. Over her time working at the American Legion in Titusville, Strain has seen it all, and helped employees and patrons when they have had heart attacks and seizures.
This past week, Strain was on the clock when a customer suffered from, as she called it, “a massive heart attack.” Strain was able to get out the AED machine they keep at the club, and performed CPR until emergency services came.
The fact that the club had that machine in the first place, was due to Strain, who would like to see all businesses in town have the lifesaving machine on the premises.
Strain doesn’t usually come into the American Legion on Sundays. In 2014, after having worked a shift at her other job, Strain decided to go in and have a drink.
Not even before she could finish her first drink, fellow employee Amy Shaw collapsed behind the bar, suffering from a heart attack. Strain saw the commotion and quickly got to work doing CPR.
“She saved my life,” said Shaw. Strain was the only person in the club at the time who knew CPR. “That’s why she’s my angel,” said Shaw. “No other person there could have done what she did.”
After that event, Strain knew something had to change. The American Legion purchased an AED machine, and got certified on how to use it. Other clubs in town followed suit.
“After my attack all the clubs in the area got the machines and learned how to use them,” said Shaw.
Both Shaw and Strain were happy to see the other establishments take that step, but both believe more should be done. “Everyone in the community needs to know proper protocol for when someone has a heart attack,” said Strain.
The change in procedure at the Legion certainly paid off. Just last week while Strain and Shaw were both working, a member of the legion fell out of his barstool.
Strain heard someone yell, “Oh no Joe,” and just as she had done seven years earlier, she went to go help.
“He had that ‘no life in his eyes’ look,” said Strain. This time the club had an AED machine ready. Strain started CPR, and the 911 operator helped another employee through the process of getting the AED machine ready.
Unlike in 2014, it didn’t take emergency services 17 minutes to get to the Legion, it took them just six minutes. Emergency personnel arrived at the scene and shocked the member five times. He is currently recovering in the hospital.
As a club that serves veterans, and generally sees an older population come for something to eat and drink, Strain pushed hard for change to how the Legion operates when it comes to emergency training.
The club is no stranger to patrons having seizures, sometimes grand mal seizes that see people lose control of their bodies. Even though the Legion is prepared, she knows that these emergency situations can happen anywhere.
Moving forward, she wants every business in the city to have an AED machine. She also feels that every business should have someone on staff trained in CPR.
“Like a kitchen needs to be certified, these businesses should have to be certified so that they can save a life when emergencies strike,” said Strain.
However, there are obstacles in the way to making that happen. “They (businesses) could use some help too, those AED machines aren’t to be played with. They cost thousands of dollars,” she said.
Strain is a private person, and does not want the story to be about her. She wants to see policy changes put into place so that others who suffer from heart attacks and seizures will have a better chance at surviving.
“I don’t want recognition. I just want people to know that you can be the person to come and help and save a life,” said Strain.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
