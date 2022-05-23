Every year to encourage students to pursue the arts and foster a sense of culture, House members hold the Congressional Art Competition. When it came time for Representative Mike Kelly (R-16th) to pick the winner for his district, while Titusville High School’s Cole Endres didn’t take home first place, his photograph, titled “Under the Branch,” was chosen as runner up. Endres’ photo will be displayed in Kelly’s office for the next year, and Endres was also awarded a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition.
Being part of an artistic family, Endres has always had a love for photography. What he didn’t know is that others would have a love for his photography too.
“I’ve been messing around with photography for five years, mostly as a hobby,” he said.
With his years of experience, Endres had never thought of entering an art competition. After his teacher Uriah Sampson had insisted he enter, Endres finally agreed.
When it comes to artistic competitions, Endres has placed in every contest he has entered in. When Kelly announced the winners of the 2022 Congressional Art Competition during a ceremony at Sans MOCO Gallery & Studio in Greenville, Pennsylvania, Endres was surprised to be named as one of the winners.
“After doing this hobby for so long, it felt very reassuring to see that I had placed,” he said. “Pictures are worth a thousand words, but hearing that the congressman selected my photo, it was breathtaking.”
A lover of the outdoors, Endres was doing two of his favorite things, hiking and taking photos. While near the banks of Oil Creek, Endres’ photographic eye kicked in.
Endres saw a scene he had to capture, and the ensuing photo turned into a keeper.
“I saw a tree hanging over a shaded area, with a branch touching the ground. I used the natural framing to structure the photo, and it turned out great,” he said.
The photo provides a unique perspective of the creek, that of a child, or as Endres said “the perspective of someone really short.”
Endres plans to coninue photography after he graduates from Titusville High School. He plans on going to the Manufacturing Assistance Center at Pitt Titusville, and continuing photography as a hobby.
Endres, who is involved with his church, said he will take photos for his church, and of course continue taking his camera when he ventures out into the woods. If he happens to capture a special scene, he said he is interested in continuing to enter in art and photography competitions.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.