Adults across the state of Pennsylvania took to the polls on Tuesday to exercise their right to vote, participating in the 2022 Primary Election.
For voters in Venango County who brought their kids with them to the polls, there was another ballot to be filled out — the 2022 Kids Ballot.
The kids ballot program was started by the Venango County Elections Office to break down barriers and make voting more approachable for kids, with the goal of creating voters for life.
“We are really hoping this will help kids be comfortable voting and understand it, and will lead them to be regular voters later in life,” said Sabrina Backer, Chief Clerk-County Administration/Director of Elections.
The idea for the kids ballot came from a conversation between elections office staff. Backer said that she has brought her son to the polls before, and that he loves going. She said that her son loves politics, and since his mom is involved in the electoral process has always been interested.
However, she said that not every kid brought to the polls is interested in politics. For those that might get bored while their parents are completing their ballots, the office thought it might be nice to give them something fun to do, while also encouraging them to vote.
“We wanted to create a ballot that stayed away from politics so that kids could have some fun,” said Backer.
While not all kids are interested in politics, you would be hard pressed to find a child that doesn’t care about ice cream, dogs and food. The questions on the ballots asked the kids about their favorite ice cream flavor, if they preferred dogs or cats, what their favorite color is and what they liked liked to eat.
The questions on the kids ballots may seem silly, but the hope is that giving kids a positive experience at the polls will serve them for years to come, making sure they know that going to the polls is a fun and a rewarding experience.
It is much lamented that young people don’t vote, which can have dangerous consequences. According to a study by Cambridge University, if a person votes in their first three elections, they are likely to vote for the rest of their lives.
If they miss just one of their first elections, they are less likely to be life-long voters.
“Knowledge is power. The more knowledgeable and comfortable kids are with how an election runs and how voting works, the greater the chance that they’re going to be lifelong voters,” said Backer. “If we can take away the unknown or teach a kid how to vote, the chances those children become regular voters is greater.”
Backer said that when her office started giving kids ballots to the precincts, she wasn’t sure how receptive the county’s kids would be to the program. After hearing feedback from poll workers across the county, and seeing how many ballots were returned, the program was a real success.
“It was a larger success than we anticipated,” said Backer. The county received almost 100 ballots back, and spent time on Wednesday tabulating the results.
Much like the races on the actual primary ballots, some of the kids ballot questions were blow outs, and some were tightly contested.
The runaway winner from the kids ballots were dogs. When asked if they preferred dogs or cats, 43 kids voted for dogs compared to just 13 that voted for cats. Another big winner was the color blue, which received 20 votes when kids were asked their favorite color. The next highest vote-getter was the color green, which received 11 votes, followed by red with 10 votes and pink with eight votes.
The last of the landslide winners on the ballot was pizza. When asked what their favorite food was, 29 kids voted for pizza. Trailing far behind was chicken nuggets with 16 votes, and hamburgers with 12.
There was one tightly contested race on the ballot — favorite ice cream flavor. Although it was neck and neck, chocolate pulled out a victory by the tightest of margins, just one vote. Chocolate received 23 votes, while its rival, vanilla, received 22 votes. Strawberry finished in a distant third place with 14 votes.
Just like on the real ballots, some kids chose to write-in some votes. Mint ice cream received one write-in vote, while pizza with a side of chicken nuggets was also written-in once.
Based on the success of the kids ballot, Venango County officials see this as a program that they will continue. When asked about the kids ballot, Venango County Commissioner Michael Dulaney said it was “an excellent idea.”
“I figured it would be something fun for the kids to do while their parents voted. What I didn’t anticipate was how much of a hit it would be amongst everyone,” said Dulaney.
The county now has to create some new questions for a kids ballot for November’s general election, because as the commissioner said, the ballots are now expected by the county’s youth.
